Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home Microsoft Employees Temporarily Lose Access to ChatGPT
News

Microsoft Employees Temporarily Lose Access to ChatGPT

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:

Microsoft Employees Temporarily Lose Access to ChatGPT

In a move that raised suspicions over potential security issues, Microsoft briefly stopped internal access to ChatGPT on Thursday. Microsoft employees trying to access the AI chatbot using company devices were rerouted and presented with a message that Microsoft had blocked access to the AI chatbot.

“Due to security and data concerns, a number of AI tools are no longer available for employees to use”, read an update on Microsoft’s internal website.

However, the lockout lasted only briefly, and according to a clarification later shared by Microsoft, it was unintended.

Microsoft Quashes Security Fear Rumors

The sudden pulling of internal access led to widespread rumors that the tech giant had made the move over potential cyber security fears. This isn’t too surprising considering the timing of the lockout, which came just a day after OpenAI announced that its APIs and ChatGPT had weathered a major DDoS attack.

At OpenAI’s developer conference DevDay earlier this week, CEO Sam Altman called the company’s collaboration with Microsoft as the “best partnership in tech”.

However, Microsoft later quashed these theories, stating that the lockout had been enabled inadvertently while testing LLM endpoint control systems.

Microsoft cutting off internal access to ChatGPT over security fears would have indeed been ironic, considering the tech giant has already poured $13 billion into OpenAI.

The two companies work very closely together, with Microsoft constantly integrating OpenAI’s generative AI tools into its vast portfolio of Windows and Office software.

The update posted on Microsoft’s internal website reminded employees to exercise caution while using ChatGPT.

While it is true that Microsoft has invested in OpenAI, and that ChatGPT has built-in safeguards to prevent improper use, the website is nevertheless a third-party external service”, it read, adding that the same warning also applied to using other AI services like Midjourney or Replika.

However, when responding to queries about the accidental lockout, a Microsoft spokesperson reported that the company encourages its customers and employees to use ChatGPT Enterprise and Bing Chat Enterprise for enhanced privacy and security.

The widespread suspicion of Microsoft turning its back on ChatGPT further led to rumors that OpenAI had blocked internal access to Office 365 in retaliation. However, Altman himself took to microblogging platform X to address these rumors, calling them “unfounded”.

Potential Security Threats Remain

While this was a cause of an accidental lockout rather than a response to a cybersecurity situation, potential threats still remain when it comes to the use of AI. Anonymous Sudan, a hacktivist group with links to Russia, claimed responsibility for the attack that brought ChatGPT down this week.

Back in January, a high-ranking engineer at Microsoft wrote that while employees could use ChatGPT, they should refrain from feeding the chatbot any confidential information.

The UK government’s spy agency GCHQ issued similar warnings earlier this year, cautioning against feeding large language models (LLMs) with sensitive corporate data.

Samsung banned its staff from using ChatGPT for three weeks in March after sensitive information, including that of an in-development semiconductor, was leaked to the AI service.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO.

Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 Microsoft Employees Temporarily Lose Access to ChatGPT
2 Apple Reportedly Preparing to Allow App Sideloading and Third Party App Stores in Europe
3 Top Crypto Gainers on November 10 – ORDI, LDO, RPL, Bitcoin Minetrix
4 Ripple Sparks Sell-Off Fears By Moving 148M XRP On-Chain Amid 6% Price Drop
5 ICBC Grapples with Ransomware Attack – Will This Cause a Major Damage?

Latest News

Apple to Allow Sideloading and Third Party App Stores in Europe
News

Apple Reportedly Preparing to Allow App Sideloading and Third Party App Stores in Europe

Krishi Chowdhary
Crypto
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on November 10 – ORDI, LDO, RPL, Bitcoin Minetrix

Nick Dunn

The crypto market continues to post impressive figures in the last quarter of 2023. The ongoing accumulation frenzy has pushed the total market cap to $1.45 trillion. Also, Bitcoin accounts...

Ripple
News

Ripple Sparks Sell-Off Fears By Moving 148M XRP On-Chain Amid 6% Price Drop

Damien Fisher

With its recent transaction, the blockchain company Ripple has sparked new fears within the crypto community. The firm recently moved about 148 million of its native coin, XRP, amid almost...

ICBC
News

ICBC Grapples with Ransomware Attack – Will This Cause a Major Damage?

Damien Fisher
Apple
News

Apple to Pay $25 Million Settlement in US Immigration Hiring Dispute

Damien Fisher
XRP
Crypto News

Speculation Get A 60,000% Surge For XRP To $3.84, What’s The Potential Trend With Real Utility

Damien Fisher
Rocket Pool
Crypto News

Rocket Pool Price Prediction: RPL Surges Forming Big Green Candle. Will it Reach $40?

Nick Dunn

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.