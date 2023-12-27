Microsoft Launches Copilot Chat App For Android Users For a Seamless Experience

In a move from Microsoft that promises a better experience for users, the tech giant has launched a dedicated Copilot app for Android.

This marks the beginning of a new era of interactions powered by AI. The new app is available on the Google Play Store, and it stands as a specimen of Microsoft’s commitment to making AI technologies available for everyone.

Now, you won’t need the Bing mobile app, with direct access to Copilot available.

The Copilot app on Android, which has already been operational for a week, replicates the same functions of ChatGPT. Users have a wide array of features to access on this dedicated app.

For instance, you can create AI-generated images using DALL-E 3, benefit from the power of the chatbot, and craft content for documents or emails easily.

Most importantly, you can get access to the sophisticated GPT-4 through this app. This sets the new tool apart, given that accessing most of these features requires users to pay a premium through the conventional process.

Copilot on Android comes with a user-friendly and intuitive interface — an engaging and smooth experience awaits its users.

Microsoft recently rebranded its Bing Chat to Copilot

This strategic move by Microsoft follows its recent rebranding of Bing Chat to Copilot. This marks how swiftly AI technologies evolve in the tech ecosystem.

As of now, iPhone users can still use the Bing app to access the features on Copilot.

Initially launched earlier this year as part of the Bing search engine, the ChatGPT-like interface embedded in search results has evolved into Copilot. This explains that Microsoft is leaving no stone unturned to brand its chat features. Copilot now has its dedicated domain offering a unique experience to users.

While Android users will be happy with the innovative plethora of features in the Copilot app, iOS enthusiasts are waiting for their turn.

While an iOS version of Copilot is not currently available, industry insiders speculate that it’s just a matter of time before Apple users get the same kind of experience.

What Microsoft Copilot App Offers To Users?

The Copilot app for Android offers as many as three conversation styles for responses: Creative, Balanced, and Precise.

This approach makes it suitable for different types of users, enhancing the overall experience during conversation. The app goes beyond basic interactions, solving mathematical problems, and assisting students with their projects and homework.

The enhanced interface of the Copilot app brings you the ability to accommodate various forms of data and provide voice inputs. Users can upload images besides providing text inputs.

Within a week of its launch, the Copilot app from Microsoft has recorded over 5,000 downloads on Google Play Store.