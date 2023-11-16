Countries
Microsoft Launches Game-Changing Copilot AI Tools at Ignite 2023

Krishi Chowdhary
Microsoft continues to set benchmarks in the world of technology, announcing the launch of three groundbreaking Copilot tools at the Ignite 2023 event. The big tech company has designed Copilot to be a major driver of its revenue.

According to analysts, Copilot is set to generate an annualized revenue of $10 billion by 2026.

Copilot is a brand owned by Microsoft, dealing with generative AI technologies. Satya Nadela, the CEO of Microsoft, stated that Copilot had a staggered start, but as much as 40% of the Fortune 100 companies were testing it by fall. This speaks tons about the rapid adoption of its AI technologies.

Microsoft’s Copilot offerings include Copilot in Dynamics 365 Guides, Copilot for Service, and Copilot for Azure. The company also came up with Copilot Studio, an innovative platform delivering tools to connect Microsoft 365 with Copilot.

Copilot for Azure to Manage Cloud With AI

Microsoft has developed its Copilot for Azure in response to the Duet AI developed by Google. The company has developed this chat-driven assistant for cloud customers in the Azure portal. This tool promises a unified chat experience to users.

Through a unified chat experience, users can easily ask questions, get insights into their workloads, infrastructure, and cloud functionality, and take action.Erin Chapple, CVP of Azure

Copilot leverages large language models to work on customer data in Azure. This way, the tool provides actionable insights while maintaining transparency for users.

Copilot for Service to Boost Customer Support

Microsoft has particularly designed Copilot for Service to enhance customer service. It seamlessly works with CRM tools like ServiceNow, Workday, SAP, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365.

This AI tool has been scheduled for preview before the public in early December. Its objective is to answer questions related to sales and provide suitable recommendations for updates and creating knowledge assets. Microsoft has priced Copilot for Service at $50 a month to streamline CRM interactions and enhance customer service.

Copilot in Dynamics 365 Guides to Transform Frontline Work

Copilot in Dynamics 365 Guides involves a bold step in augmented reality. Designed for HoloLens 2, this tool helps frontline workers by leveraging generative AI to offer information overlays on equipment maintenance.

Although the system looks appealing and futuristic, it remains to be seen how Microsoft deploys it in real-life scenarios. Further enhancement might be necessary, which leaves room to anticipate how Microsoft works on it.

Copilot Studio for Business Needs

Microsoft has developed its Copilot Studio as a web-based platform to help businesses fine-tune Copilot products for their unique needs. They can also connect Copilots to various databases, sources of data, and CRMs and customize Copilot Studio. This ensures that the system can answer tailored questions in specific ways.

Microsoft Announces its Azure AI Speech Text-To-Speech Creator

Microsoft also unveiled its Azure AI Speech text-to-speech tool at Ignite 2023. This tool is capable of creating convincing deepfake avatars.

Now, in public preview, users can generate realistic videos by uploading videos and images and writing the dialogue. This system will be beneficial in training virtual assistants and videos.

However, there’s a potential for misuse, which raises ethical concerns about the tool. This explains why Microsoft limited initial access to pre-built avatars for Azure subscribers, thereby mitigating the risk.

Microsoft’s Copilot is making waves in the tech industry and holds the potential to redefine the way businesses use AI for interaction. Each Copilot product addresses some specific challenges as Microsoft continues to push the boundaries of what AI can achieve.

