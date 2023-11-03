Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home Microsoft Might “Throttle” Generative AI Services for Excessive Users
News

Microsoft Might “Throttle” Generative AI Services for Excessive Users

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:

Microsoft Might “Throttle” Generative AI for Excessive Users

Microsoft recently made a quiet change to the terms and conditions for its online services to add a warning that it might restrict access for “excessive” users of its generative AI services. The change in the tech giant’s legalese was discovered by Cloudy With A Chance Of Licensing, a license watcher with a focus on Microsoft’s licensing.

The updated terms do not specify what counts as “excessive use” and how much use of Microsoft’s AI services is acceptable.

The document doesn’t offer any clarification on the exact restrictions Microsoft will be enforcing or how long they will last.

The terms and conditions document reads, “Excessive use of a Microsoft Generative AI Service may result in temporary throttling of Customer’s access to the Microsoft Generative AI Service”.

However, that’s all the document says about the potential access restriction of excessive users.

The vagueness leaves a lot of questions regarding how exactly Microsoft plans to throttle its generative AI services. However, other AI providers like OpenAI have already enforced usage restrictions, which might offer some clues.

For instance, OpenAI’s API is rate-limited by request limits and spending limits that vary depending on the usage tiers. For instance, those using the free tier of the API are limited to 3 requests per minute and 200 requests a day. Tier 5 users enjoy the highest request limits – 10,000 requests per minute and no cap on daily requests.

An excessive number of requests from a single person or organization can bog down the API for everyone else, an OpenAI document on rate limits explains.

OpenAI’s terms of service also state that if a user is believed to be “not using the free tier in good faith”, the company may start charging them standard fees or limit their access to the service.

Similarly, AI image generator Midjourney’s term of service includes a clause that states that the company would try to reasonably offer unlimited access to its services. However, Midjourney reserves the right to apply rate limits to prevent disruptions or quality issues for other users.

A Potential Sign of Bottlenecks in Microsoft’s AI Architectures

The fact that Microsoft needs to throttle access for “excessive” users might potentially hint at bottlenecks in the company’s AI architectures.

Users updating Windows to start using its new AI Copilots might have to deal with a less-than-ideal service due to degraded performance caused by an overload of Microsoft’s systems. This, in turn, could potentially deter users from using the company’s AI services in the future.

The other probable reason behind the throttling is simply that Microsoft might be trying to curtail its costs.

The company had previously warned users that scaling up its cloud-based AI infrastructure would be an expensive deal.

The GPUs needed to power AI systems account for a majority of the costs, alongside the high energy requirements. During its earnings call on October 24, the company revealed that its capital expenditures in Q1 2024 had reached $11.2 billion.

Part of this sum had been consumed by Microsoft’s investments in scaling its AI infrastructure, the tech giant claimed.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO.

Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 Microsoft Might “Throttle” Generative AI Services for Excessive Users
2 AI Bot Makes Illegal Financial Trade and Lies About It at UK AI Safety Summit
3 Ethereum Price Prediction as ETH Nears $2,000 Mark, what is the Best Alternative?
4 Top Crypto Gainers on November 2 – TIA, AAVE, and UNI
5 U.S. Lawmakers Seek Biden’s Strategy on Chinese Use of Open Chip Technology

Latest News

AI Bot Makes Illegal Financial Trade and Lies About It
News

AI Bot Makes Illegal Financial Trade and Lies About It at UK AI Safety Summit

Krishi Chowdhary
Ethereum
Price Prediction

Ethereum Price Prediction as ETH Nears $2,000 Mark, what is the Best Alternative?

Nick Dunn

Since BTC’s price tested $35,000, the broader cryptocurrency market has been moving positively. The positive sentiment influenced the price of the second-largest crypto asset, Ethereum. Today, ETH is approaching the key...

Crypto
Price Prediction

Top Crypto Gainers on November 2 – TIA, AAVE, and UNI

Nick Dunn

The crypto market has maintained its positive performance since October as the buyers continue to uphold the rally. The total value of the crypto market has increased to $1.35 trillion...

Chip Technology
News

U.S. Lawmakers Seek Biden’s Strategy on Chinese Use of Open Chip Technology

Damien Fisher
Solana
News

Solana Records 80% Surge in One Month Amid Launch of Firedancer Testnet

Damien Fisher
AI
News

Hollywood Actors and Studios Grapple with Concerns About AI Technology

Damien Fisher
NFTs
News

Elon Musk Criticizes NFTs But Strongly Supports Bitcoin Ordinals

Damien Fisher

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.