Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Microsoft Conducts Fresh Round of Layoffs: Multiple Departments & Locations Affected
News

Microsoft Conducts Fresh Round of Layoffs: Multiple Departments & Locations Affected

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.
  • A Microsoft spokesperson confirmed that the company is conducting another round of layoffs, owing to organizational and workforce adjustments
  • Exactly how many people will be let go is still unknown. However, it is expected to affect multiple departments and locations.
  • This wasn’t unexpected since the company recently ended its last fiscal year. And it’s natural for companies to go through some organizational restructuring during this time.

Microsoft Conducts Another Round of Layoffs

Microsoft conducted a fresh round of layoffs this week. The total number of employees that will be affected by the layoff has not been revealed, but it’s been confirmed that it will affect different teams and locations.

Posts on LinkedIn suggest that most of the job cuts will happen in product and program management functions.

The news was also confirmed by a Microsoft spokesperson, who said that this is a part of usual organizational and workforce adjustments.

“We will continue to prioritize and invest in strategic growth areas for our future and in support of our customers and partners.” – Microsoft spokesperson

Microsoft & Layoffs

The news is not all that surprising given the time of the year. The company’s fiscal year ended on June 30 and it’s normal for companies to go through some restructuring. Microsoft did something similar in 2023 as well as in the first few months of 2024.

For example, last month, Microsoft cut 1,000 jobs across the Azure cloud unit and HoloLens mixed-reality organization.

Similarly, in January of this year, 2,000 employees were laid off from Microsoft’s gaming unit just a few months after it acquired Activision Blizzard for $69 billion—one of the comapny’s biggest deals so far. It also fired its entire Ethics and Society Team in March 2023.

So, why is Microsoft letting so many people go?

Mass Hiring

The first reason is the hiring surge during the pandemic. A lot of companies between 2020-2022 ended up hiring more people to keep up with the increased demands.

However, as people started stepping out again post the pandemic, the demand for tech products went down and these companies were stuck with too many people but not enough work. Hence, some had to be let go.

By the end of 2022, Microsoft had 2,32,000 people, whereas at the end of 2023, its headcount dipped to 2,27,000.

Impact of AI

The other unsurprising reason is AI. The tech industry right now is going through a massive makeover with things like automation and cloud computing taking the front seat.

Hence, a lot of companies are going through restructuring, which basically means people are being let go, departments are being merged, and funds are being reallocated.

It’s also worth noting that Microsoft isn’t the only company that’s conducting multiple rounds of layoffs. Five major companies announced layoffs in March of this year.

In total, tech companies laid off 260,000 employees last year. Speaking of the current year, 100,000 employees have already been let go in just the first six months.

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO.

Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 Microsoft Conducts Fresh Round of Layoffs: Multiple Departments & Locations Affected
2 Twilio Reveals Authy Breach Has Compromised Millions of Phone Numbers
3 Mt. Gox Crisis Likely to Impact Bitcoin Cash, Not Bitcoin: Analyst
4 District Court Judge Sides CFTC, Labels Two Altcoins as Commodities in Crypto Fraud Case
5 Bitcoin Drops Below $59,000 as Bulls Record $230 Million Liquidations

Latest News

Twilio Says Authy Breach Compromised Millions of Phone Numbers
News

Twilio Reveals Authy Breach Has Compromised Millions of Phone Numbers

Krishi Chowdhary
Mt. Gox Crisis Likely to Impact Bitcoin Cash, Not Bitcoin: Analyst
Crypto News

Mt. Gox Crisis Likely to Impact Bitcoin Cash, Not Bitcoin: Analyst

Rida Fatima

Mt. Gox’s upcoming bankruptcy redemptions have sparked concerns in the crypto world. Many fear these payouts will drive down Bitcoin’s price.  However, an analyst suggests that Bitcoin Cash (BCH) might...

District Court Judge Sides CFTC, Labels Two Altcoins as Commodities in Crypto Fraud Case
Crypto News

District Court Judge Sides CFTC, Labels Two Altcoins as Commodities in Crypto Fraud Case

Rida Fatima

A judge from the Illinois district court has ruled that two relatively obscure altcoins, OHM and KLIMA, are to be classified as commodities. The ruling was part of a broader...

Bitcoin Drops Below $59,000 as Bulls Record $230 Million Liquidations
Crypto News

Bitcoin Drops Below $59,000 as Bulls Record $230 Million Liquidations

Rida Fatima
Ethereum ETFs in the ‘Window Dressing’ Phase With Potential Approval in Weeks
Crypto News

Ethereum ETFs in the ‘Window Dressing’ Phase With Potential Approval in Weeks

Rida Fatima
Solana Price Prediction: Will SOL Rebound to $200 Despite Market Slump?
Crypto News

Solana Price Prediction: Will SOL Rebound to $200 Despite Market Slump?

Rida Fatima
ETH ETF News Pushes AI Token Over $7M, WienerAI Bullish Pattern as Presale Almost Over
Crypto News

ETH ETF News Pushes AI Token Over $7M, WienerAI Bullish Pattern as Presale Almost Over

Leah Alger

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.