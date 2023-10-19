Microsoft Launches Azure AI Content Safety Service as a Game-Changer for Online Safety

Countries
News

Krishi Chowdhary
Azure AI Content Safety leverages the power of AI to first detect and then filter dangerous content, ensuring a safer digital environment.

Microsoft has made its Azure AI Content Safety service available to the general public, marking a significant move towards boosting online safety amidst raging controversies about generative content.

This new product from the tech giant is poised to revolutionize content moderation and safety.

The newly introduced service includes robust features to detect both text and images generated by AI. Microsoft has expressed its commitment to filter out anything that qualifies as “offensive, risky, or undesirable.”

This includes a wide range of content, ranging from profanity, adult, and violent content to certain types of speech that are considered to be hateful.

By focusing on content safety, we can create a safer digital environment that promotes responsible use of AI and safeguards the well-being of individuals and society as a whole.Louise Han, product manager for Azure Anomaly Detector

Azure AI’s Comprehensive Approach Sets It Apart

The comprehensive approach of Azure AI Content Safety sets it apart from other similar tools. Microsoft has designed to address content in different categories.

Besides, it’s competent in detecting threats in different languages and can moderate both textual and visual content effectively. Microsoft defines this approach as a 360-degree safety net.

One of the notable features of this service is its use of severity metrics while moderating content in different languages. The software categorizes content on a scale from 0 to 7.

Content rated between 0 and 1 is considered appropriate for just about everyone. On the other hand, content graded between 2 and 3 falls into the low-severity category. They may contain prejudiced or opinionated views.

Content graded between 6 and 7 comes under high severity, and it includes advertisements for harmful acts.

Microsoft categorizes content graded between levels 4 and 5 as medium-severe, and they may include insulting, offensive, or intimidating language. Furthermore, they may also include attacks against specific identity groups.

Microsoft has come up with this mechanism that can filter out content advocating amplified levels of dangerous activities towards specific identity groups. Evidently, this granular approach towards content moderation enhances the level of scrutiny.

Azure AI Content Safety Uses Multi-Category Filtering

Azure AI Content Safety also banks on multi-layered filtering to zero in on harmful content across several core domains. These include self-harm, hate speech, and sexual content.

This comprehensive approach is effective in addressing different types of online content, thereby mitigating the associated risk.

Louise Han focused on the importance of considering not just human-generated content but also AI-generated content for detection.

This approach will go a long way in protecting customers from the threats of misinformation and, thereby, any potential harm, besides staying true to the ethical standards and reliability of AI innovations.

Microsoft has priced Azure AI Content Safety on a pay-as-you-go structure to ensure widespread accessibility. The Azure AI Content Safety service from Microsoft marks a significant leap to make digital content safer and more responsible for users, particularly in the wake of generative AI.

