Microsoft Teams To Be Introduced To Android Auto

Work from home will soon become a distant past. Microsoft is launching its Teams software on Android Auto, allowing users to join meetings from their cars.

Users will now be able to view their calendars, add speed dials for quick calling, and view their recent calls on their Android phones.

However, the tech giant has not given any clarification on whether other features like messaging and file and data sharing will be accessible or not.

This feature is nothing new in the industry. Competitors like Zoom and Webex already run smoothly on Android Auto. Even Microsoft Teams is supported on Apple CarPlay since 2021.

Microsoft announced this update in May 2023 at Google I/O. However, it will be rolled out the next month, after a delay of almost a year.

Google, at the CES 2024, announced major improvements in Android Auto, including the introduction of the Chrome browser. This will allow users to integrate their systems with Google Maps and send driving directions to their cars.

The feature will first be introduced in Volvo and Polestar cars, gradually expanding to other EVs.

In-car entertainment has become an indispensable part of car sales. As many as 200 million vehicles currently use Android Auto. A recent survey has revealed that almost half of prospective automobile buyers are not willing to buy a car that lacks Android Auto or Apple CarPlay.

This highlights the importance of these car systems in the automobile industry, which also necessitates regular system upgrades. In fact, brands like Honda, Volvo, GM, and Renault are now choosing Google’s Android Auto over their own proprietary systems.

Increasing Automobile Competition

Updates like Teams integration and the introduction of the Chrome browser are important additions as the automobile sector is going through a transition.

With competitors like Xiaomi and Huawei entering the automobile sector, competition is about to get tougher. Xiaomi recently launched its first luxury EV — the SU7, competing directly with Porsche and Tesla.

Since it is already a smartphone giant, it has the upper hand when it comes to car connectivity. For instance, the SU7 has the same OS as Xiaomi phones, ensuring better connectivity.

The modern user wants their car’s systems to be an extension of their smartphones, which demands seamless connectivity. Giants like Google and Apple must work hard to ensure there are minimum lags in their software.

2024 promises to be an important year in the car-infotainment system.