Microsoft to Reshape Gaming Industry, Completes $69 Billion Takeover of Activision Blizzard

In a landmark move from Microsoft that is set to reshape the gaming industry, the tech giant has completed its $69 billion takeover of Activision Blizzard, the creators of iconic games like Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, and Candy Crush. This is by far the largest acquisition deal in the gaming industry.

The deal also marks the entry of Microsoft into the global gaming market, as the company received a green signal from the UK regulators. However, the company had to face some initial resentment, and finally, they are ready to take their long-awaited leap into the gaming world.

Microsoft’s deal was approved by the CMA (Competition and Markets Authority), while they also criticized the previous tactics of the tech giant and corresponding delays in the process. This historic merger has stirred gaming enthusiasts and the tech community as a whole.

Leadership Changes on the Way

Bobby Kotick, the CEO of Activision Blizzard, announced his desire to step down at the end of 2023. This would mark a significant shift in leadership within the company. Kotick, in a letter to the staff, expressed his commitment to ensure a smooth transition.

I have long said that I am fully committed to helping with the transition. [Phil Spencer and I] both look forward to working together on a smooth integration for our teams and players. Bobby Kotick

Rivals like Sony have raised concerns regarding competition in the gaming industry. However, Microsoft’s Phil Spencer came up with a statement to reassure gamers that they will enjoy a holistic experience.

He also expressed optimism over the deal, stating that it would unlock a world of possibilities with more playing options.

Ensuring Competitive Prices While Expanding Choice

Microsoft has handed over the rights to distribute Activision’s games on consoles and PCs through the cloud to French video game publisher Ubisoft. This will help in maintaining competitive prices in the gaming industry.

Besides, gamers will enjoy the privilege of a wide array of choices.

The deal also grants the ownership of a studio exclusively dedicated to mobile games to Microsoft.

The acquisition of Activision by Microsoft is a strategic shift to strengthen the demand for its Xbox console and expand its Xbox Game Pass service. With this deal, subscribers will enjoy access to a vast catalog of games through downloading or streaming.

Microsoft further solidifies its position as a prominent player in the video game industry with this strategic move. This may potentially propel Microsoft ahead of Nintendo, making them the third-largest player in the industry after Tencent and Sony.

Interestingly, Sony has voiced strong opposition to the deal. It fears that major Activision titles might become exclusive to Xbox over time. Currently, Microsoft’s Xbox is outsold by PlayStation.

However, access to the best content holds the key to success in the gaming industry. This explains why Sony is keen to secure itself by acquiring successful studios.

The deal looks promising for gaming enthusiasts across the world, as they can benefit from a wider plethora of games and accessibility.

For gaming enthusiasts, accessibility matters, particularly when they try to play restricted games from specific areas. Using a dedicated VPN can help them overcome this challenge.