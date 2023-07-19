Microsoft’s AI-powered Bing Chat Enterprise Promises Unprecedented Data Security

Microsoft has revealed an enhanced version of its artificial intelligence (AI)-driven Bing Chat, Bing Chat Enterprise. It’s crafted exclusively for businesses to allow professionals to share sensitive data with a chatbot safely.

The company assures that chat data won’t be saved, transmitted to Microsoft’s servers, or employed in training AI models.

This update ensures that your data remains confined within your organization. We respect data privacy by not mixing your data with web data, not saving it without your consent, and abstaining from utilizing your chat data for AI model training. Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft's Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for Consumers

Chatbots powered by AI, such as ChatGPT, were released last year, promising improved productivity.

Nevertheless, due to privacy and security fears, businesses like JPMorgan Chase have prohibited the use of ChatGPT. OpenAI’s disclosure of a bug that revealed other users’ chat histories led to a temporary ban on ChatGPT in Italy, further intensifying these concerns.

A Step to Transform Workspaces

Like other tech firms, Microsoft strives to create AI-powered tools for consumers and professionals, buoyed by investor interest in these technologies.

Microsoft plans to incorporate visual search capabilities into Bing Chat. Additionally, they announced a $30 monthly subscription fee for Microsoft 365 Co-pilot, an AI-powered tool for document editing, summarizing, and creation.

Microsoft’s Bing Chat Enterprise will be free for its 160 million Microsoft 365 subscribers, provided the company’s IT department manually activates the tool.

After 30 days, Microsoft will default the tool to all users who can disable it. The enterprise variant of Bing is identical to the consumer version. However, it doesn’t retain user conversations, necessitating users to restart their conversations each time.

Microsoft’s Commitment

With this change, Microsoft assures its users that their data will not leak outside their organization. Users will have to log into the Bing browser using their work credentials to utilize the tool. The system will automatically detect and switch the account to a protected mode.

The protective nature of the chat is emphasized by the phrase, “Your personal and company data are protected in this chat,” displayed above the chat window.

A demonstration video by Microsoft showed a user inputting confidential details, like financial information, for a building purchase bid. Bing Chat Enterprise can analyze, compare with other local offers, and generate a table to highlight the strengths and weaknesses of the user’s request.

Besides addressing security and privacy concerns of AI in the workplace, Mehdi also tackled the issue of factual errors. To minimize the risk of inaccuracies, he suggested users provide more precise, better prompts and verify included citations.

With the introduction of Bing Chat Enterprise, Microsoft is seemingly reshaping AI chatbot integration in workplaces. This is expected to provide a secure environment for sensitive business communications.