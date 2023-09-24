Countries
Microsoft’s Bing Enhances Search with AI Innovations
Krishi Chowdhary
Updated:

Microsoft is set to enhance the search experience of Bing users, integrating its search engine with a plethora of AI upgrades. With DALL-E 3, personalized answers, and watermarked AI images, Bing will reshape how you interact with digital content.

The tech giant showcased its innovations during an event in New York, promising a better browsing experience for its users.

Despite the popularity of Google, it was Microsoft’s Bing that initially introduced the concept of AI-generated images in March of this year using DALL-E.

While the existing version of DALL-E has been used so far, the big tech company has now confirmed that it will upgrade to the DALL-E model. This integration promises superior image generations with a particular focus on intricate details such as eyes, fingers, and shadows.

Content Credentials for Responsible AI Image Generation

Microsoft recently introduced Content Credentials — a noteworthy development in creating AI-generated images. The objective of the new feature is to ensure that AI-generated visuals are used responsibly by adding invisible digital watermarks to all images generated by AI.

The technology behind Content Credentials complies with cryptographic standards established by the “Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA)”.

Interestingly, industry giants like Sony, Intel, and Adobe have joined forces with C2PA to promote transparency in AI-generated content.

Microsoft is also taking personalized search to the next level. The company is incorporating the previous interactions with Bing Chat into their search results. Bing will analyze previous conversations and queries to customize responses to match the specific interests of each user.

While this feature would be applicable by default, you will have a provision to opt out of the feature in case you don’t want your chat history to have any impact on the search results.

Microsoft Promises Better Search Efficiency With Bing

These innovations by Microsoft to personalize its search results will further streamline the search process. Users would enjoy this new search experience as the engine won’t require them to submit multiple queries on the same topic.

These AI enhancements are likely to be available in Windows 11, and it would include the AI helper, Copilot, too.

Currently, more than 60% of the searches involve modifications or variations of the original query. This is largely due to the absence of personalized context. However, with the prior chat history being integrated into the search results, you can expect more relevant and accurate results from Bing.

Microsoft has also announced its plans to bring multimodal Visual Search and Image Creator to Bing Chat Enterprise. This would benefit more than 160 million Microsoft 365 users currently having access to the AI-powered chatbot.

It will strengthen collaboration and productivity at the workplace and within organizations that leverage AI-driven tools for image search and content creation.

These features would be available across Microsoft 365 Copilot, Edge, and Bing. Windows Apps like Photos, Paint, and Clipchamp would also be integrated with AI features.

Therefore, Microsoft’s innovations are set to redefine how users interact with search engines and digital content. Once integrated, the AI features are likely to bring about a new era of AI-powered search and information retrieval.

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO.

Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

