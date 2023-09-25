Countries
Microsoft's Copilot Can Change Your Laptop Experience
Microsoft's Copilot Can Change Your Laptop Experience

Krishi Chowdhary
Microsoft's Copilot Can Change Your Laptop Experience

Microsoft has unveiled its plans to usher in a new era of computing, a development that would excite Windows users. The company’s recent AI and Surface event left a buzz among tech enthusiasts as Microsoft introduced Copilot, a digital assistant set to revolutionize how you use your Windows laptop.

For Windows 11 users, it is set to become an indispensable tool when the next update becomes available from 26 September.

Pete Kyriacou, Corporate Vice President of Microsoft Devices, labeled it as “the next era“, drawing a comparison with the early days of the internet. Microsoft Copilot has been designed to function as an AI Chatbot.

It will assist users with a wide range of tasks, ranging from managing settings in their system to creating the perfect playlist.

The move from Microsoft comes as it intensifies its focus on AI following the grand success of ChatGPT. While the company has introduced virtual assistants before, Copilot is different.

This AI system is proactive and context-aware, as it aims to eliminate the cognitive load associated with older voice-activated virtual assistants. The AI-backed tool will understand your needs intuitively and “nudge you in the right direction”.

AI Will Become Integral To Windows

The Microsoft Windows OS accounts for 69% of the global share of operating systems. This defines the immense significance that computer and laptop users are going to experience.

The AI and Surface event revealed that AI is all set to become an integral component of Windows. With Copilot at its core, the system would draw inputs from communications, web data, and device interactions. In the process, it will offer a more personalized and different experience to users.

Windows Vice President Carmen Zlateff explained the capabilities of Copilot, effortlessly turning an emailed list of recommended New York City attractions into a walking itinerary. The proactive nature of Copilot became evident as it responded to the instructions immediately.

Besides, Zlateff showed how Copilot can be compatible with different input methods, including a stylus. This would make the process of solving symbol-based questions like mathematical equations easier.

Microsoft has developed its Copilot as a versatile tool capable of understanding different input methods, which were demonstrated at the event. It swiftly provided cooking instructions for a meal when prompted. This also shows its potential to assist with different types of queries.

How Does Microsoft Copilot Work?

Microsoft Copilot is designed to leverage context from different sources. These include text messages, among other inputs, which it would use to provide relevant answers. For instance, Copilot can answer questions about upcoming flights based on text messages.

The system can also simplify navigating your PC by executing commands to organize open apps.

However, it appears that the ambitious goals of Microsoft regarding its AI dreams extend beyond software. The company has recently launched its Surface Laptop Studio 2. This is the first Windows device to feature an Intel neural chip, demonstrating the company’s commitment to integrating AI into its systems.

Microsoft has been consistent in its efforts to make Windows laptops more user-friendly and intuitive. The amazing ability of Copilot to reason over its inputs, including screen clips, reflects the commitment of the company to enhance its user experience.

Krishi Chowdhary

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO.

Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

