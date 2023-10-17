Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Microsoft’s LinkedIn Axes 668 Jobs in Organizational Restructuring
News

Microsoft’s LinkedIn Axes 668 Jobs in Organizational Restructuring

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:

Microsoft's LinkedIn Axes 668 Jobs in Organizational Restructuring

In a bid to streamline operations, Microsoft’s LinkedIn has announced a significant reduction in its workforce, axing 668 jobs, with engineers taking the hardest hit. LinkedIn published this decision in a brief blog post, and it is part of a broader strategy for its organizational restructuring.

The decision will also affect 137 engineer management roles and 38 product staff positions.

According to the memo presented by LinkedIn’s SVP of Engineering Mohak Shroff and CPO Tomer Cohen, the research and development department will do away with 563 roles. The majority of the job reductions are directly from the engineering teams, which brings the total to 388.

However, Microsoft announced a few exceptions that would be retained to fill critical gaps in their ambitious roadmap. The non-engineering teams are likely to have the remaining 105 job cuts.

LinkedIn Justifies its Decision To Lay Off Employees

LinkedIn explained that they had to make such decisions for “adapting our organizational structures to improve agility and accountability, establishing unambiguous ownership, and driving improved efficiency & transparency through reduced layering”.

Evidently, the company is striving to minimize layers within the organization to enhance transparency and streamline operations.

Microsoft also pledged to slash 10,000 employees by the end of the third quarter.

Microsoft, the parent company of LinkedIn, reported a slight decrease in profits for its 2023 fiscal year ending on June 30, at $72.4 billion. The reduction comes after several waves of layoffs earlier this year.

In July, the company commenced its second wave of layoffs. The company refrained from disclosing the number of job cuts in the latter round. Despite these efforts, Microsoft is yet to witness a rebound in its profits.

The uncertainty over the dicey job market didn’t end with the LinkedIn division of Microsoft. A post from a Microsoft employee on a blind thread suggests more layoffs in the near future.

Earlier this year, LinkedIn exited the Chinese market, which resulted in 716 job losses. This move was a part of a broader strategy of Microsoft to focus on profitable and strategically important markets.

Microsoft’s Share Price Reaches All-Time High

While the series of job cuts by Microsoft left its employees frustrated, the share prices of the company soared to an all-time high. This reflects the financially resilient posture of the company, even in the wake of an unexpected IRS bill of $29 billion related to unpaid taxes.

Besides, the big tech company demonstrated its strong financial position by acquiring the video game studio Activision-Blizzard in a $69 billion deal.

As Microsoft continues to adapt its structures and investments, it presents a complex ecosystem with strategic acquisitions, financial resilience, and workforce challenges.

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO.

Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 Shiba Inu Price Prediction as SHIB Nears Annual Lows – Can We Expect a Reversal in the Market?
2 45 Essential Recruitment Statistics to Know in 2023
3 Microsoft’s LinkedIn Axes 668 Jobs in Organizational Restructuring
4 Apple Pay Users Statistics – How Many People Use It?
5 70+ Essential YouTube Statistics You Need to Know in 2023

Latest News

Shiba Inu
Crypto News

Shiba Inu Price Prediction as SHIB Nears Annual Lows – Can We Expect a Reversal in the Market?

Nick Dunn
General Statistics on Recruitment
Statistics

45 Essential Recruitment Statistics to Know in 2023

Jeff Beckman

The recruitment landscape is ever-changing, ranging from technological advancements to protocols. Globally, millennials will account for 75% of the workforce by 2025. It’s very important for folks seeking employment to...

Apple Pay Key Points
Statistics

Apple Pay Users Statistics – How Many People Use It?

Susan Laborde

As the popularity of mobile payment solutions increases, Apple Pay surfaces as a key player in the market, distinguishing itself from the rest. This service was introduced in 2014 and...

YouTube Overview
Statistics

70+ Essential YouTube Statistics You Need to Know in 2023

Jeff Beckman
Google Challenges Mandatory Age Verification for Minors
News

Google Challenges Mandatory Age Verification for Minors

Krishi Chowdhary
Wealthiest Tech Billionaires statistics
Statistics

Ranking the Wealthiest Tech Billionaires of All Time

Kate Sukhanova
Crypto
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on October 16 – Bitcoin SV, RNDR, And BCH

Nick Dunn

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.