Microsoft’s New Policies on AI Data Usage: All You Need to Know
News

Krishi Chowdhary
Updated:

In the latest announcement from Microsoft, the company introduced a set of policies aimed at addressing concerns related to data privacy and usage. This would influence how users interact with AI services such as Bing chatbots.

The new policies are likely to take effect from September 30.

Under the new policies, Microsoft explicitly prohibits users from reverse engineering its AI models. Besides, users are not entitled to extract data from AI services using web scraping technologies.

Another key aspect of its policies includes the limitation on using data from Microsoft’s AI services. These new policies are mentioned under a new clause named AI Services in the Microsoft Services Agreement.

You may not use AI services to discover any underlying components of the models, algorithms, and systems.Microsoft

Microsoft’s new policies also highlight how the company handles user-generated content within AI services. As per the policies, the company would process and store both the inputs from users and outputs produced by AI services.

With this announcement, Microsoft joins Google, Meta, OpenAI, and Anthropic in enacting similar norms.

This approach would be effective in monitoring and scrutinizing any abusive uses of the technology. However, the company hasn’t disclosed any specifications on how long they are likely to retain this data.

Therefore, if you aren’t an enterprise user, Microsoft might store your conversations with Bing. However, Microsoft had previously stated that it doesn’t store users’ conversations or train data models using the same.

Implications of The Policies For Bing Chatbot And Copilot Users

Individuals and enterprises using Microsoft’s AI-powered services like the Bing chatbot and Copilot would bear direct implications of the policies.

For example, the new policies prevent users from comprehending the underlying components of AI models. This includes exploring prompts necessary for shaping behaviors, as evident in Bing Chatbot.

This restriction reflects the emerging concern among tech companies about the potential misuse of content generated by AI.

Previously, users discovered the codename “Sydney” by exploring the prompts. However, now the company has banned such explorations.

While these policies are designed to protect Microsoft’s AI technology and user data, the company would face certain challenges while enforcing them.

With AI-generated content dominating cyberspace and data remaining interconnected across the internet, it’s difficult to ensure that data generated by AI models isn’t being used to enhance other systems unintentionally.

As tech giants like Microsoft continue to moderate AI data usage, user awareness remains crucial. Therefore, it’s imperative for users to exercise caution while they interact with AI services.

Microsoft’s new policies happen to be a significant step in addressing the challenges associated with AI-generated content and the usage of data.

As the September 30 deadline approaches, users need to exercise vigilance regarding their interactions in light of the implications of the newly formulated policies.

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO.

Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

