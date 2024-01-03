Countries
Close
English Português (PT/BR) 한국어
Home Microsoft’s Potential Moves to Take on Google and Apple in the Mobile Market
News

Microsoft’s Potential Moves to Take on Google and Apple in the Mobile Market

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Microsoft's Moves to Take on Google & Apple in the Mobile Market

Under the leadership of CEO Satya Nadella, Microsoft is set to make a remarkable re-entry into the mobile business. The CEO didn’t hesitate to acknowledge their wrong footing in the past as they exited the market, coming up with a multi-pronged strategy to challenge tech giants like Google and Apple in the mobile market.

Here are three strategic moves Microsoft might potentially take to establish its superiority in the mobile market, including the gaming industry.

$69 Billion Deal Between Microsoft and Activision

Microsoft has finalized a staggering $69 billion deal with Activision Blizzard. This, the big tech company positions itself with two of the most popular names among gamers, Call of Duty and Candy Crush Saga. 

Candy Crush Saga accounted for a substantial $721 million in the mobile revenue of Microsoft in 2022.

Besides serving as a pure source of entertainment, they double up as Microsoft’s strategy to make its way to millions of users.

The massive fan base of Call of Duty elevates Microsoft’s revenue. It also opens up potential chances of expansion within the Xbox division. In 2022, it accounted for revenue of $243 million.

This sizable deal cements Microsoft’s position in the gaming industry, besides giving it an edge amidst tough competition raging in the mobile market.

Microsoft’s Strategic Approach To Partnering Mobile Game Stores

Thanks to the Activision deal, Microsoft now has some engaging games for its users, which showed it the path to distributing mobile apps. Currently, Microsoft is trying to pose a challenge to the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store. 

It might come up with its own alternative app store. Enriching this store with valuable content from Activision, Microsoft is set to provide a viable alternative to users, threatening the duopoly of Apple and Google in the mobile market.

Although Microsoft has set its foot in the cloud gaming industry, the sector is still in the initial stages. The big tech company is bracing up to redefine how their customers can access games on mobile handsets.

The provision of a new app store brings a fresh dimension to its strategy which can disrupt the established markets of Google and Apple.

Investments In Artificial Intelligence By Microsoft

Rightly recognizing the power of AI to transform technology, Microsoft has significantly invested in AI products. Recently, it rebranded Bing Chat to Copilot and developed dedicated apps for Copilot on Android devices and iPhones. 

Interestingly, Google hasn’t launched a dedicated app for its Bard yet.

Microsoft has taken a leap ahead in the AI race. This innovative stance of Microsoft showcases its commitment to innovation, besides positioning it as a leader in applications backed by AI.

Microsoft’s investments in AI will enhance user experience, besides lending a tactical advantage to the tech giant to create future-ready products to redefine the mobile experience.

Therefore, Microsoft’s re-entry into the mobile market is more than a comeback. It’s an attempt to challenge the established duopoly in the industry. 

With a formidable gaming portfolio, Microsoft is taking an ambitious stride to enhance gaming and pioneer AI integration. In the near future, Google and Apple are likely to face a new contender, with Microsoft on its path to making an impact in the mobile market.

 

 

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO. Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue. Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 Microsoft’s Potential Moves to Take on Google and Apple in the Mobile Market
2 Major Crypto Developments in 2023
3 DOGE Posts New Gains While Meme Kombat Remains Strong in Presale – Time to Start Bagging?
4 Top Crypto Gainers on January 2 – SEI, MINA, And ASTR
5 Bitcoin Hits the $45,000 Milestone, the Highest Price Since April 2022

Latest News

Crypto
Crypto News

Major Crypto Developments in 2023

Damien Fisher
DOGE
Crypto News

DOGE Posts New Gains While Meme Kombat Remains Strong in Presale – Time to Start Bagging?

Nick Dunn

Dogecoin (DOGE) has resumed its rally as new green candles appear. This growth in the price of Dogecoin is likely attributed to the heightened optimism in the broader crypto market. ...

Crypto
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on January 2 – SEI, MINA, And ASTR

Nick Dunn

The global crypto market is on a positive trend as participants anticipate the unfolding of long-awaited events. Remarkably, the total market cap has increased by 5.2% to $1.83 trillion in...

Bitcoin Hits the $45,000 Milestone, the Highest Price Since April 2022
Crypto News

Bitcoin Hits the $45,000 Milestone, the Highest Price Since April 2022

Damien Fisher
Orbit Bridge Hack Increases Losses in December Crypto Theft to $100 Million
Crypto News

Orbit Bridge Hack Increases Losses in December Crypto Theft to $100 Million

Damien Fisher
The Impact of AI on the Legal Field: A Mixed Blessing
News

The Impact of AI on the Legal Field: A Mixed Blessing

Damien Fisher
Key Cognizant Statistics
Statistics

40+ Mind-blowing Cognizant Statistics and Facts for 2024

Jeff Beckman

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.