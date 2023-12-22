Countries
Close
English Português (PT/BR) 한국어
Home Microsoft’s Windows 10 Phase-Out Sparks E-Waste Crisis, Raises Environmental Concerns
News

Microsoft’s Windows 10 Phase-Out Sparks E-Waste Crisis, Raises Environmental Concerns

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Microsoft's Windows 10 Phase-Out Sparks E-Waste Crisis, Raises Environmental Concerns

In an alarming revelation, Canalys Research has raised alarms about the decision of Microsoft to end its support for the Windows 10 OS, with around 240 million PCs heading to landfills.

Even after Microsoft ends OS support for PCs, the devices may remain functional for years. However, Canalys issued a warning that the demand for PCs without security updates may not be too high.

Microsoft’s move can lead to an unprecedented surge in electronic waste – around 480 million kilograms of it – equivalent to as many as 320,000 cars.

Recently, the tech giant revealed its plans to continue offering security updates till October 2028 for devices running on Windows 10 OS. However, the catch lies in an undisclosed annual fee, which might prompt users to upgrade their systems by shelling out hundreds of dollars.

Microsoft Schedule Discontinuation of Support for Windows in October 2025

Microsoft has remained silent regarding inquiries about the environmental impact of discarding old devices.

Microsoft has scheduled the imminent discontinuation of support for Windows 10 in October 2025, which is a crucial moment in the tech industry.

Windows 11, the next-generation OS, will revolutionize PCs, integrating them with AI features. These technologies are likely to boost the PC market in the coming years.

However, experts, tech enthusiasts, and environmentalists have raised questions about the sustainability of the decision and the overall impact on the environment as a result of this transition.

Exploring Alternative Paths for Sustainability

In PCs, integral components like hard drives and servers storing data are often disposed of prematurely. However, Peter Afiuny, the Chief Commercial Officer of Noveon Magnetics has stated a possible workaround.

Turning end-of-life computers into the magnets that power sustainable technologies like electric vehicles and wind turbines will help meet the rising global demand for electricity.Peter Afiuny, CEO, Noveon Magnetics

Redwood Materials, a battery recycling firm, also focused on the potential of recycling batteries. It suggested that it is possible to infinitely recycle batteries to recover essential metals such as copper, nickel, cobalt, and lithium.

All in all, a few alternative approaches have surfaced that reflect the scope of managing electronic waste responsibly and extracting necessary resources from discarded PCs.

With ongoing sophistication transforming the tech industry, the corresponding environmental consequences cannot be overlooked. The decision of Microsoft to phase out Windows 10 has led to concerns that deserve serious attention. Both consumers and industry leaders need to act responsibly to mitigate the adverse impact on the environment.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO.

Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 80+ Stunning Oracle Statistics and Facts in 2023
2 Microsoft’s Windows 10 Phase-Out Sparks E-Waste Crisis, Raises Environmental Concerns
3 AI Trained on Child Sexual Abuse Material Spark Concerns
4 Xbox User Statistics – How Many People Use Xbox in 2023?
5 BitMEX Founder Faces Significant Loss: Expects 64% Decline in His Token Investment

Latest News

Oracle Corporation Key Statistics for 2023
Statistics

80+ Stunning Oracle Statistics and Facts in 2023

Susan Laborde
AI Trained on Child Sexual Abuse Material Spark Concerns
News

AI Trained on Child Sexual Abuse Material Spark Concerns

Krishi Chowdhary

Researchers from the Stanford Internet Observatory have exposed a distressing reality where AI-image-generating models are being trained on datasets containing thousands of images of child sexual abuse materials. LAION 5B,...

Key Xbox User Statistics
Statistics

Xbox User Statistics – How Many People Use Xbox in 2023?

Jeff Beckman

Microsoft consoles, from its first designed game to its latest Xbox series X and S, have served as entertainment and solace for many game lovers. The backdrop ideology that consoles...

BitMEX Founder Faces Significant Loss: Expects 64% Decline in His Token Investment
Crypto News

BitMEX Founder Faces Significant Loss: Expects 64% Decline in His Token Investment

Damien Fisher
Ripple
Crypto News

Ripple CTO Gives Five Daring Predictions for 2024

Damien Fisher
Authors Take Legal Action Against OpenAI and Microsoft for Copyright Infringement
News

Authors Take Legal Action Against OpenAI and Microsoft for Copyright Infringement

Damien Fisher
Cardano (ADA) Records Impressive Gains Today While Bitcoin Metrix Rakes Millions in Presale
Crypto News

Cardano (ADA) Records Impressive Gains Today While Bitcoin Metrix Rakes Millions in Presale

Nick Dunn

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.