News

Mr. Beast Posts Video On X, Streams In A Whopping $250,000

Krishi Chowdhary
Updated:
Mr. Beast Posts Video On X, Streams In $250,000

YouTube sensation Mr. Beast raked in an astounding $263,655 as advertisement revenue from a single video he posted on X. However, the situation is a bit more nuanced than the headline may suggest.

Mr. Beast had earlier claimed that even a billion views wouldn’t justify the effort of posting a video on X.

For starters, Mr. Beast’s revelation contradicts his previous stance on the potential of earning revenue from X—he earlier said that the amount X pays is insufficient for content creators.

The 25-year-old prioritized business, stating, “My videos cost millions to make and even if they got a billion views on X it wouldn’t fund a fraction of it . . . I’m down though to test stuff once monetization is really cranking”.

However, his recent experiment on X garnered a massive 155 million views, and as you might have guessed (given this star YouTuber’s popularity—all channels combined he boasts 233 million YouTube subscribers), this news created waves across social media platforms.

So, the bottom line? Mr. Beast has shown the world the true potential for serious content creators to monetize content on Musk’s platform.

Content Creators Eye Better Returns Through Revenue on X

In a tweet, Mr. Beast hinted at a potential twist in his windfall, stating, “Advertisers saw the attention it was getting and bought ads on my video (I think) and thus my revenue per view is [probably] higher than what you’d experience”.

Now, this take of his raises questions about strategies of ad placement on X to generate higher revenue.

The Principal at W Media Research, Karsten Weide, acknowledged Mr. Beast’s achievement.

He said he made $250,000, so not bad for one video… It’s good numbers but you have to have a massive amount of traffic.Karsten Weide

However, the earning disparity between influencers is a significant feature of all social media platforms, not just X. Plus, advertisers’ deals with content creators, including Mr. Beast, are almost always kept confidential, so there’s hardly a reliable way for us to know how much someone is actually earning or what their negotiations entailed.

In any case, this has set a good precedent for other content creators on X. We can expect more influencers to make quality content on X, which can help Musk revive the platform.

Earning Potential For Other Content Creators Through Revenue

Yes, Mr. Beast has undoubtedly hit it out of the park with his video, but it’s crucial to remember that it’s just a one-off instance (at least till now). So, there are still doubts over X’s ability to sustain such potential for advertisement revenue monetization.

The CEO of influencer analytics platform WeArism, Jenny Tsai said that it will be interesting to see how the monetization potential shapes up in the near future.

The CEO of X, Linda Yaccarino, may find solace in the success of Mr. Beast. Other influencers and content creators on social media will find this testament convincing at a time when the X is experimenting with new strategies to attract advertisement revenue.

Why, you ask? Well, Elon Musk recently visited the Auschwitz death camp, which comes at a time when X is facing scrutiny over its handling of anti-semitic content.

And remember when Musk launched a profanity attack against advertisers when they threatened to leave? So, of course, the platform is facing unique challenges to attract advertisers.

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO. Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue.

