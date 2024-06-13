Elon Musk Drops His Lawsuit Against OpenAI After a 3-Month Long Legal Battle

After almost 3 months, Elon Musk has dropped his lawsuit against OpenAI that accused the company of breaching their founding agreement.

Elon Musk has dropped his lawsuit against OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman. On Tuesday, Musk’s lawyers moved to get the procedure started, marking the end of the legal battle that has been going on since March.

Elon Musk was a co-founder of OpenAI. In the lawsuit, he claimed that he had a “founding agreement” with the company that they were violating.

He also added that by partnering up with Microsoft, OpenAI is digressing from its original vision, which was to be a research-focused non-profit AI organization.

He also sought a jury trial and wanted the company to pay back any profit they had made from the business.

However, the reason behind the sudden change of heart is unknown but we can always speculate.

Reason #1

For instance, one very possible reason might be that Musk realized he wasn’t going to win this case. After OpenAI made his past emails public (more on that later) through a blog, there was no way his claims would stand in court.

Reason #2

The second reason might seem a little far-fetched, but still possible. Just today Elon Musk heavily criticized the partnership between Apple and OpenAI and said that the latter cannot be trusted with user data.

So maybe, Musk felt that if he has an active case going on against OpenAI and at the same time he goes on to openly criticize its partnership, it might seem like he has a personal vendetta against the company.

And that’s very much possible considering that Musk was a founding member of OpenAI and one of its biggest investors and now they are both competing against each other in the AI industry.

But it’s important to note that this is nothing but speculation. Musk and his team were not available to make a comment and until they do, we won’t know for sure what exactly prompted this decision.

What Did OpenAI Say In Response?

OpenAI was quick to push back against the lawsuit and called it “incoherent” and “frivolous”. It also requested the court to dismiss the case immediately since it was baseless.