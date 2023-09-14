Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Musk, Zuckerberg, Gates, And Others Participate in AI Forum with US Senators
News

Musk, Zuckerberg, Gates, And Others Participate in AI Forum with US Senators

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:

The US senators seek the participation of some Silicon Valley titans to deliberate on generative artificial intelligence (AI)

The AI forum, which will be held on Wednesday, September 13, will involve Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, former CEO of Microsoft Bill Gates, and others in attendance.

The exclusive forum discussion will center on how Congress implements AI safety rules in the country.

Congress Deliberates with Musk, Zuckerberg, Gates, and Others

The US Senator Mike Rounds and the bipartisan Artificial Intelligence (AI) working group are behind the exclusive forum. The deliberation will focus on how Congress should handle the benefits and associated risks of generative AI. 

The discussion will have US tech leaders like Musk, Zuckerberg, Gates, and Pichai in attendance. Also, eighteen other personalities, including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, and others.

The technology titans, ethicists, and academics are expected to contribute to the discussion as they will have microphones actively. However, other senate members will remain mute and observe the forum proceeding.

The majority leader, Chuck Schumer, read a notice regarding the modalities of the AI forum. Schumer stated:

All Senators are encouraged to attend to listen to this important discussion, but please note the format will not afford Senators the opportunity to provide remarks or to ask questions to the speakers.

Further, Senator Schumer noted the importance of deliberation as artificial intelligence introduces a revolutionary change in the entire universe.

He said it would be in the best interest of the United States as a country to completely harness the potential of AI while applying the necessary safeguards against associated risks.

According to Schumer, AI legislature for Congress is one of the most complex and vital subjects they have encountered. So, it calls for all the connected personalities and outward help they can muster to surmount the challenge.

About the inclusion of non-lawmakers in the discussion, Schumer expressed the relevance. He mentioned:

As lawmakers, it is important that we hear from those on the cutting edge of this technology so we can make better-informed public policy. I look forward to hearing from top experts from different industries and moderating this historic event.

US Congress Battles with Trust Issues Sparked by Generative AI

The United States lawmakers are struggling with the issue of how to curb potential risks from generative AI. Notably, artificial intelligence and the application of the technology have recorded increased adoption and popularity in different sectors of life. 

Following OpenAI’s launch of ChatGPT, Artificial intelligence inclusion increased in investment and consumer-related products and services.

The senators seek protection against AI-powered potential dangers, which include deepfakes, attacks on crucial infrastructure, and election manipulations and interferences.

Senator Schumer requested that the attendees of the AI forum should deliberate about “Why Congress must act, what questions to ask, and how to build a consensus for safe innovation.” Notably, the discussion will start at 10 AM ET and end at 5 PM ET.

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

Most Popular News

1 Musk, Zuckerberg, Gates, And Others Participate in AI Forum with US Senators
2 ABB Plans to Sink $280M In New European Robotics Factory
3 Top Analyst Says XRP is Set for Remarkable Price Rally After 6 Years of Accumulation
4 Bitcoin New Wallet Addresses Reaches New High Amid Market Downturn
5 Apple Event 2023 Unveils iPhone 15, Apple Watch Series 9, And More

Latest News

Robotics
News

ABB Plans to Sink $280M In New European Robotics Factory

Damien Fisher
Crypto News

Top Analyst Says XRP is Set for Remarkable Price Rally After 6 Years of Accumulation

Damien Fisher

In a recent tweet, a well-known cryptocurrency influencer, John Squire, pointed out a significant observation regarding the current status of XRP in the market.  Squire specifically emphasized the extended period...

Bitcoin
Crypto News

Bitcoin New Wallet Addresses Reaches New High Amid Market Downturn

Damien Fisher

Bitcoin records massive new wallet creations in thousands even as its price hovers in the bearish trend. However, on-chain data negates the crypto asset’s market value as Bitcoin approached the...

Apple event
News

Apple Event 2023 Unveils iPhone 15, Apple Watch Series 9, And More

Krishi Chowdhary
Tech Giants Promise to Ensure Trustworthy AI in A Bold Step
News

Tech Giants Promise to Ensure Trustworthy AI in A Bold Step Forward

Krishi Chowdhary
Top Cord-Cutting Statistics
Statistics

Cord Cutting Statistics and Trends [2023 Edition]

Susan Laborde
Major Cybercrime and Cybersecurity Statistics
Statistics

US Cybercrime and Cybersecurity Statistics (Updated 2023)

Jeff Beckman

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.