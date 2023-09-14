Musk, Zuckerberg, Gates, And Others Participate in AI Forum with US Senators

The US senators seek the participation of some Silicon Valley titans to deliberate on generative artificial intelligence (AI).

The AI forum, which will be held on Wednesday, September 13, will involve Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, former CEO of Microsoft Bill Gates, and others in attendance.

The exclusive forum discussion will center on how Congress implements AI safety rules in the country.

Congress Deliberates with Musk, Zuckerberg, Gates, and Others

The US Senator Mike Rounds and the bipartisan Artificial Intelligence (AI) working group are behind the exclusive forum. The deliberation will focus on how Congress should handle the benefits and associated risks of generative AI.

The discussion will have US tech leaders like Musk, Zuckerberg, Gates, and Pichai in attendance. Also, eighteen other personalities, including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, and others.

The technology titans, ethicists, and academics are expected to contribute to the discussion as they will have microphones actively. However, other senate members will remain mute and observe the forum proceeding.

The majority leader, Chuck Schumer, read a notice regarding the modalities of the AI forum. Schumer stated:

All Senators are encouraged to attend to listen to this important discussion, but please note the format will not afford Senators the opportunity to provide remarks or to ask questions to the speakers.

Further, Senator Schumer noted the importance of deliberation as artificial intelligence introduces a revolutionary change in the entire universe.

He said it would be in the best interest of the United States as a country to completely harness the potential of AI while applying the necessary safeguards against associated risks.

According to Schumer, AI legislature for Congress is one of the most complex and vital subjects they have encountered. So, it calls for all the connected personalities and outward help they can muster to surmount the challenge.

About the inclusion of non-lawmakers in the discussion, Schumer expressed the relevance. He mentioned:

As lawmakers, it is important that we hear from those on the cutting edge of this technology so we can make better-informed public policy. I look forward to hearing from top experts from different industries and moderating this historic event.

US Congress Battles with Trust Issues Sparked by Generative AI

The United States lawmakers are struggling with the issue of how to curb potential risks from generative AI. Notably, artificial intelligence and the application of the technology have recorded increased adoption and popularity in different sectors of life.

Following OpenAI’s launch of ChatGPT, Artificial intelligence inclusion increased in investment and consumer-related products and services.

The senators seek protection against AI-powered potential dangers, which include deepfakes, attacks on crucial infrastructure, and election manipulations and interferences.

Senator Schumer requested that the attendees of the AI forum should deliberate about “Why Congress must act, what questions to ask, and how to build a consensus for safe innovation.” Notably, the discussion will start at 10 AM ET and end at 5 PM ET.