Netflix’s New AI Product Manager Ad Fuels Hollywood Uproar

Amidst a Hollywood-wide strike by writers and actors demanding better pay and protection against AI technology, Netflix has ignited a new debate. The streaming giant is advertising for an AI product manager position with a staggering salary of up to $900,000.

The ongoing strike has seen writers protesting since May over concerns that AI could make them obsolete. Now actors from the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) have joined the cause, taking collective action for the first time in 60 years.

The Trigger

According to SAG-AFTRA, 87 percent of its members, including lesser-known actors, earn less than $26,000 annually.

Streaming behemoths like Netflix, Prime, and Disney have been accused of paying meager “residuals” – royalties earned from repeated broadcasts of films or TV shows.

AI has also generated convincing younger versions of actors, like Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker and Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones in recent film franchises.

Furthermore, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), representing significant studios and streamers, including Netflix, has proposed protecting performers’ digital likenesses.

This move addresses concerns about AI potentially exploiting actors’ images without consent, as seen in a Black Mirror episode featuring Salma Hayek.

The issue gains ground as AI technology has shown the capability to recreate the voices and appearances of actors. For instance, James Earl Jones, the iconic voice behind Darth Vader, permitted his voice to be used through AI, ensuring his legacy lives on even after his demise. Moreover, there has been criticism within the industry regarding AI-generated content.

The new Marvel property on Disney+, Secret Invasion, features an intro sequence entirely generated by AI. This has stirred controversy among artists who claim it deprives professionals of work and plagiarizes others’ efforts.

Netflix’s AI Ambitions Vs. The Hollywood Dilemma

While the Netflix job listing for an AI product manager is open to interpretation, the streaming giant emphasizes the importance of AI in its operations. It seeks someone with a technical engineering and machine learning background.

However, the company has yet to explicitly state a goal of producing AI-generated films and TV shows without human actors and writers.

Netflix’s substantial compensation package of up to $900,000 puts it in competition with other tech giants like OpenAI, which also offers similar remuneration for machine-learning scientists and engineers.

However, the timing of the job listing raises eyebrows, given the ongoing strike and the growing concerns within the entertainment industry about the impact of AI.

As the strike continues, the conflict between Hollywood creatives and the rising influence of AI in the entertainment industry is likely to intensify.

Rob Delaney, who starred in the said Black Mirror episode, criticized Netflix’s move. He highlighted the stark contrast between the generous salary offered to an AI product manager and the insufficient earnings of many struggling actors and their families.

Industry experts warn that while AI continues to provide valuable tools for streamlining various processes, studios must be cautious. They should not overlook the ethical implications and potential displacement of human creativity in favour of automation.

The industry’s stakeholders are being advised to navigate these challenges carefully. This approach may help achieve a delicate balance between harnessing AI’s potential and protecting the rights and welfare of the human workforce.