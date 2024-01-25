Netflix Subscribers Exceed Fourth-Quarter Estimates

Netflix exceeded Wall Street expectations for fourth-quarter subscriber growth. It reported an impressive addition of 13.1 million subscribers, a record for the December quarter.

This surge, well above the anticipated 8.97 million, pushed the streaming giant’s total subscribers to 260 million. Consequently, Netflix shares rose by 8.3% in after-hours trading, contributing to a 65% increase in stock value throughout 2023.

Based on a Reuters report, Bank of America media analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich noted Netflix’s triumph in the ‘streaming wars’ and attributed its success to the two recently added movies, The Crown and The Killer.

Although the company fell short of per-share earnings estimates at $2.11, citing a $239 million noncash loss related to currency exchange rates, its revenue of $8.8 billion surpassed both forecasts and its own guidance.

Looking ahead to 2024, Netflix anticipates double-digit revenue growth driven by continuous subscriber additions and investments in its advertising business. While advertising currently plays a secondary role in revenue, Netflix aims to make it a primary driver by 2025.

The company credited its growth to a compelling intellectual property portfolio, including hits like Squid Game: The Challenge, new series such as All the Light We Cannot See, feature films like Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon: A Child of Fire, and successful non-English-language programming like the third season of Lupin from France.

More so, Netflix highlighted the demand for licensed titles such as Young Sheldon and expressed enthusiasm for licensing agreements with studios.

Co-CEO Ted Sarandos emphasized the company’s openness to licensing, presenting it as a mutually beneficial arrangement that allows Netflix to reduce investment in riskier original productions while providing revenue to other media companies.

The changing market dynamics, according to Bank of America’s Ehrlich, position Netflix as a beneficiary, prompting media companies to reconsider exclusive retention of content for their streaming services.

This shift, characterized as a win-win proposition, enables Netflix to navigate original production risks while supporting other media companies with vital revenue.

Netflix Commits to Further Improvements

Netflix is undergoing a series of transformations and enhancements this year. This is reflected in a notable shift to retire its $11.99 per month basic, ad-free plan, starting with Canada and the UK in the second quarter.

Subscribers are now left with the $15.49 per month option, representing Netflix’s most affordable ad-free plan.

Over the years, the streaming service has introduced various features, including 4K streams and a foray into gaming. However, users should be aware that occasional additional charges may be implemented to account for these improvements.

Furthermore, Netflix secured a 10-year deal to stream WWE’s Monday Night Raw for a staggering $5 billion, marking a historic shift for the live weekly show after over three decades of traditional airing.

Interestingly, the platform is producing fewer movies in 2024, signaling a change in its content strategy for the year.

Investors and users are also being prepared for the likelihood of more price hikes throughout 2024. These developments reflect Netflix’s commitment to evolving its services and content offerings in the ever-changing entertainment sector.