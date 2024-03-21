Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home Elon Musk Shares A Video Of Neuralink’s First Brain Chip Patient Playing Chess Online 
News

Elon Musk Shares A Video Of Neuralink’s First Brain Chip Patient Playing Chess Online 

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.
  • The first patient to receive a brain chip implant from Neuralink was seen playing chess on a 9-minute live video stream posted on X
  • 29-year-old Noland Arbaugh (who is paralyzed below the shoulders) shared his experience with the surgery and talked about how grateful he is to be a part of this study

Neuralink’s Patient Plays Chess Without Lifting a Finger

After announcing last month that Neuralink’s first brain chip patient can control a mouse with his thoughts, Elon Musk has shared another amazing update showing said patient using the same implant to play chess on a computer.

The patient has been identified as Noland Arbaugh who was paralyzed from shoulder down in a freak diving accident. Then in January, he became the first patient ever to receive the brain chip implant from Elon Musk-run Neuralink.

And now, a 9-minute live video was streamed showing Arbaugh controlling the cursor without moving his hands and using it to play chess.

I would attempt to move, say, my right hand, left, right, forward, back, and from there I think it just became intuitive for me to start imagining the cursor moving.Noland Arbaugh

The best part of this surgery so far is that he can play Civilization VI again – a game he had to give up after the accident. He was very pleased to get back his ability to play games he used to play for 8 hours straight.

Arbaugh also revealed that the surgery was quite simple. He was released from the hospital within a day and has suffered no cognitive impairments so far.

At the same time, he was also very honest in talking about his experience. He revealed that despite all the benefits he reaped from the chip, there are some flaws that they need to work on. However, he didn’t reveal the details of these shortcomings.

In the end, he also mentioned how grateful he was to be a part of this study and being able to do all these “cool stuff”.

What Exactly Is This Brain Chip?

The brain chip is a tiny device (the size of a 1-pound coin) that’s inserted into a person’s skull. Once inside, it can read neuron activity and transmit a wireless signal to a receiver.

After testing the product on monkeys and pigs for a while, they finally got approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in May 2023.

The ultimate goal of the company is to improve the lives of all quadriplegic patients by helping them resume life.

From what Musk has described and what we have already seen, they are trying to replicate what Stephen Hawking had but making it more efficient and accessible.

Musk has been extremely secretive about this project. We don’t know much except for the major updates he shares once in a while. However, their next goal is to get as many clicks as possible from the user.

But considering Arbaugh is already playing video games, it’s safe to assume that this goal has been accomplished.

Brain chips are the latest hype of the moment in the tech world. Millions of dollars have already been invested in projects worldwide.

While many have regarded Neuralink’s major milestone, some experts have pointed out that it’s just the beginning. For example, Kip Ludwig, former program director for neural engineering at the US National Institutes of Health, said that it’s only been a couple of weeks since the chip was implanted.

Both the subject and the company will have a lot to learn in the coming few months. Nevertheless, he commended the achievement.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO. Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue. Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 Elon Musk Shares A Video Of Neuralink’s First Brain Chip Patient Playing Chess Online 
2 ChatGPT 5 Is Coming: Sam Altman Is Already Over GPT 4
3 Top 10 Highest Paid Actors in 2023-2024
4 Guess What Hackers Are Targeting Now – Water Systems
5 6 Best Meme Coins to Keep an Eye on Before they Skyrocket

Latest News

ChatGPT 5 Is Coming: Sam Altman Is Already Over GPT 4
News

ChatGPT 5 Is Coming: Sam Altman Is Already Over GPT 4

Krishi Chowdhary
Highest Paid Actors
Statistics

Top 10 Highest Paid Actors in 2023-2024

Kate Sukhanova

2023 brought a number of challenges to the acting industry – the strikes, the threat of AI, and the subsequent production delays, to name a few. Nonetheless, the top highest-paid...

Guess What Hackers Are Targeting Now – Water Systems
News

Guess What Hackers Are Targeting Now – Water Systems

Krishi Chowdhary

The US government recently discovered that hackers are now targeting water and sewage tank systems. State governments have already been warned about this. The news came on Tuesday through a...

Meme Coins
Crypto News

6 Best Meme Coins to Keep an Eye on Before they Skyrocket

Damien Fisher
EU's Vestager Warns Apple and Meta About Fees and Disparagement of Rivals
News

EU’s Vestager Warns Apple and Meta About Fees and Disparagement of Rivals

Damien Fisher
Top Crypto Gainers on 20 March – PEPE and FTM
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on 20 March – PEPE and FTM

Nick Dunn
Nvidia CEO Urges Japan to Develop Homegrown AI
News

Nvidia CEO Urges Japan to Develop Homegrown AI

Nick Dunn

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.