Neuralink’s First Human Tester Can Control A Computer Mouse With Thoughts

Elon Musk announced at a Spaces event on his social media platform X that the first patient to get a brain implant from Neuralink has been able to use it to control a computer mouse with just their thoughts.

Elon also informed that the patient has recovered from the surgery and is doing well. There are no visible side effects of the implants as of now.

Speaking about their next course of action, he said that they are trying to get as many button clicks as possible from the tester through his thoughts.

So that’s what we’re currently working on is: can you get left mouse, right mouse, mouse down, mouse up. We want to have more than just two buttons. Elon Musk

This news comes just a month after Musk announced on X that Neuralink has started a human trial and the first patient has already received a brain chip implant.

How Does The Chip Work?

A lot of details about this brain chip are still unknown. But we do know that it’s surgically placed in the recipient with the help of a robot. Then, the chip will record all brain signals and transmit them to an app that will in turn help it use a computer. In fact, that’s the primary goal right now— to help people use a mouse cursor or a keyboard to interact with a computer.

Considering it is marketed towards quadriplegic patients, it looks like Musk is trying to develop a technology similar to what Stephen Hawkings had but only better and more accessible to the masses.

Imagine if Stephen Hawking could communicate faster than a speed typist or auctioneer. That is the goal. Elon Musk

So far, Musk hasn’t revealed many details about this project and Neuralink wasn’t available for a comment on this latest development.

We don’t know its full capacity or if there are any greater plans for the product. All that we know is that the first product of the company will be called Telepathy and will be available for people who have lost their limbs.

The firm first received an approval nod for human testing in September 2023. Since then, they have achieved many milestones. While these quick developments are certainly exciting, it’s hard to say when these chips will hit the market for regular people.

Elon Musk’s plans for Neuralink aren’t limited to paralyzed people. Once they have cracked the code to help quadriplegic people, he also plans to develop products that will help people with depression, autism, obesity, and schizophrenia.

It’s important to note that Neuralink isn’t the only firm working on brain chips. Many companies are way ahead in the race. For example, a firm called Synchron has been running human trials since 2021.

Their patients are already able to do daily digital tasks such as texting and shopping just by using their thoughts. So they’ll probably get the final approval much sooner than Neuralink.

Neuralink on the other hand is facing federal scrutiny over its carelessness that killed a monkey in 2022 while it was made to play a video game called Pong. According to inside sources, the company is rushing to get to the market before its competitors. With these new technologies coming up, it promises to be an interesting couple of years.