Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home New York Court Convicts Sam Bankman-Fried Of Multi-Billion Dollar FTX Fraud
News

New York Court Convicts Sam Bankman-Fried Of Multi-Billion Dollar FTX Fraud

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:

On Thursday, November 3, a New York Court convicted FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) of stealing from FTX customers, leading to the implosion of the crypto exchange. 

The former crypto mogul, aged 31 years, now faces a verdict that involved one of the biggest financial frauds worldwide.

Jury Makes A Verdict To Convict SBF For Multi-Count Charges

In the Manhattan Federal Court, a 12-member jury found SBF guilty on all seven counts against him. SBF has been tied to a month-long trial where the prosecutors laid out his involvement in customers’ lost funds and the implosion of the FTX exchange.

The prosecutors accused SBF of mismanaging customers’ money to offset losses at his crypto hedge fund, Alameda Research. 

Also, the revealed SBF used about $8 billion of customers’ funds for personal investment, purchasing real estate in the Bahamas, and supporting US political campaigns through massive donations.

Further, SBF faces two counts of conspiracy to commit fraud, one count of wire fraud, and one count of money laundering conspiracy on the stolen funds. Additionally, the prosecutors alleged that SBF concealed the information about Alameda borrowing massively from FTX from the exchange’s auditors. 

Instead, he manipulated the exchange’s financial statements to present fake records regarding his firm’s risk management to investors. Also, SBF faced accusations concerning his control over Caroline Ellison, Alameda’s former CEO in the operations of the crypto hedge fund.

They collaborated to mislead the firm’s credits regarding the funds it borrowed from FTX. The move between the duo was to ensure that the creditors didn’t recall their loans.

However, Ellison had owned up to their dirty deals through her testimonies at trial and pleaded guilty. 

SBF was arrested after the implosion of FTX, and the exchange filed for bankruptcy. The verdict is coming almost one year from the period of the FTX’s event that shook the financial markets and triggered several contagions and the collapse of exposed firms.

The jury arrived at its conclusion after four long hours of deliberations. However, SBF had pleaded not guilty as the verdict was read. However, US District Judge Lewis Kaplan scheduled the sentencing on SBF for March 28, 2024.

SBF Made His Defense While Prosecutors Celebrate A Victory

Despite all the accusations against him, Bankman-Fried still defended himself. He accepted some of his mistakes, like not having a risk management team, that impacted FTX customers and employees.

However, he maintained that he had no intention of defrauding or stealing funds from his companies. Also, some of his lawyers defended that his hedge fund, Alameda, was allowed to borrow from FTX customers. 

They claimed that SBF wasn’t aware of the gravity of Alameda’s debts to FTX until the issue blew up. SBF’s defense attorney, Mark Cohen, expressed disappointment in the outcome.

But mentioned that he still respected the jury’s verdict, although he reiterated the innocence of his client over the entire case.

Cohen said:

Mr. Bankman-Fried maintains his innocence and will continue to fight the charges against him vigorously.

The court’s verdict was a victory for the prosecutors, such as the US Justice Department and the top federal prosecutor, Damian Williams. The latter had made eliminating corruption in financial markets a key focus.

Speaking after the verdict, Williams stated:

The crypto industry might be new, the players like Sam Bankman-Fried may be new, but this kind of fraud is as old as time, and we have no patience for it.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

Most Popular News

1 New York Court Convicts Sam Bankman-Fried Of Multi-Billion Dollar FTX Fraud
2 Top Crypto Gainers on November 3 – TWT, CRO, And ADA
3 Microsoft Might “Throttle” Generative AI Services for Excessive Users
4 AI Bot Makes Illegal Financial Trade and Lies About It at UK AI Safety Summit
5 Ethereum Price Prediction as ETH Nears $2,000 Mark, what is the Best Alternative?

Latest News

Crypto
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on November 3 – TWT, CRO, And ADA

Nick Dunn
Microsoft Might “Throttle” Generative AI for Excessive Users
News

Microsoft Might “Throttle” Generative AI Services for Excessive Users

Krishi Chowdhary

Microsoft recently made a quiet change to the terms and conditions for its online services to add a warning that it might restrict access for “excessive” users of its generative...

AI Bot Makes Illegal Financial Trade and Lies About It
News

AI Bot Makes Illegal Financial Trade and Lies About It at UK AI Safety Summit

Krishi Chowdhary

As the risks posed by AI continue to be a growing concern, researchers say that AI bots are capable of insider trading and lying. The capabilities were demonstrated at the...

Ethereum
Price Prediction

Ethereum Price Prediction as ETH Nears $2,000 Mark, what is the Best Alternative?

Nick Dunn
Crypto
Price Prediction

Top Crypto Gainers on November 2 – TIA, AAVE, and UNI

Nick Dunn
Chip Technology
News

U.S. Lawmakers Seek Biden’s Strategy on Chinese Use of Open Chip Technology

Damien Fisher
Solana
News

Solana Records 80% Surge in One Month Amid Launch of Firedancer Testnet

Damien Fisher

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.