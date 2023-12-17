Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home News Publishers Unite Against Google’s AI, Launch Class Action Antitrust Suit
News

News Publishers Unite Against Google’s AI, Launch Class Action Antitrust Suit

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

News Publishers Launch Class Action Antitrust Suit Against Google

News publishers are joining forces to challenge Google for its alleged anticompetitive practices including AI use, accusing the company of jeopardizing their revenue streams.

Spearheaded by Arkansas-based Helena World Chronicle, the class-action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court in D.C., invoking the Sherman Act and other antitrust laws.

The lawsuit accuses Google of exploiting the readership, revenue, and content of news publishers through the Bard AI chatbot and Search Generative Experience (SGE) technologies.

News publishers stated that Google has been “siphoning off” content from them, which resulted in substantial losses financially. According to the lawsuit, these technologies intensify challenges for publishers, rather than fostering fair competition.

Older Google Technologies Also Considered Disruptive

The complaint focuses on the older technologies of Google, too, including the “Knowledge Graph” that it introduced in 2012. This database extracts data from the websites of news publishers without obtaining necessary consent.

By 2020, the Knowledge Graph had information about 5 billion entities with as many as 500 billion facts. A substantial part of these entries is claimed to be “misappropriated from Publishers”.

The lawsuit also states the other features of Google, including its “Featured Snippets” use advanced algorithms to extract information from websites. This prevents users from clicking on the actual link, thereby driving traffic away from the sites of the publishers.

With the inception of AI, the challenge for news publishers has further intensified.

The lawsuit cited a report published in The Wall Street Journal, stating that AI can answer queries of users as much as 75% of the time..

Users don’t even need to click on the link leading to the site. This way, Google drives 40% of the traffic away from these websites, leading to a significant drop in viewership and a financial loss.

The situation was further aggravated by the recent deal between OpenAI and Axel Springer, where the latter licensed its news as a proactive measure to train AI models.

The Lawsuit Proposes Remedial Measures for The Crisis

Besides calling for a mandate for Google to obtain permission from publishers before they can use their website data to train AI products, the lawsuit has sought damage compensation.

The law firm handling the case challenged that Google’s actions harmed competition, labor, consumers, and a free press in the democratic nation.

The accusers have proposed some viable measures to make sure that publishers who decided to opt out of SGE will continue to appear in the search results of Google.

This lawsuit comes at a time when Google entered into an agreement with the government in Canada, promising to make an annual payment of $73.5 million to the country’s media for using their content.

Currently, news publishers are negotiating the deal with Meta, given that the social media platform blocked news websites in Canada over disputes for payments.

On the other hand, another lawsuit has been initiated against Google by the U.S. Justice Department for monopolizing digital ad technologies. It refers to the civil antitrust suit filed in 2020 over search advertising and searches.

It remains to be seen how Google responds to the lawsuit as news publishers collectively strive to restore completion and thrive in a free marketplace amidst evolving AI technologies.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO.

Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 News Publishers Unite Against Google’s AI, Launch Class Action Antitrust Suit
2 Google to Empower Users with Location Data Control, Restricting Police Access
3 New EU Rules to Force Tech Firms to Save the Environment
4 Apple Pays $25M Settlement Over Family Sharing Lawsuit
5 GoToMeeting Statistics 2023 [User, Market Share, Revenue]

Latest News

Google to Empower Users with Location Data Control
News

Google to Empower Users with Location Data Control, Restricting Police Access

Krishi Chowdhary
New EU Rules to Force Tech Firms to Save the Environment
News

New EU Rules to Force Tech Firms to Save the Environment

Krishi Chowdhary

After becoming the first major world power to introduce AI laws, the EU has reached a political agreement on the new Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD or CS3D), the...

Apple Pays $25M Settlement Over Family Sharing Lawsuit
News

Apple Pays $25M Settlement Over Family Sharing Lawsuit

Krishi Chowdhary

Settling a class-action lawsuit over its Family Sharing feature, Apple has agreed to pay $25 million. Filed in 2019, the lawsuit accused the tech giant of misinterpreting the “ability to...

Key Statistics for GoTo Meeting in 2023
Statistics

GoToMeeting Statistics 2023 [User, Market Share, Revenue]

Jeff Beckman
Channel 4 to Bring New Streaming Ad Formats In 2024
Streaming News & Events

Channel 4 to Bring New Streaming Ad Formats in 2024

Mark Cop
man typing on laptop for website management
Community Contributions

6 Strategies for Making Website Management Simpler

Renee Johnson
Google Strikes Deal with Canada to Avert News Blackout
Streaming News & Events

Google Lists its Free TV Channels alongside Favorite Apps on Android TVs

Mark Cop

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.