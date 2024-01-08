Nintendo Switch 2 to Roll Out This Year, Price Expected To Be Around $400

Japanese gaming giant Nintendo is likely to release the successor to its popular Switch console later this year, analysts say. There has recently been a widespread surge in interest in a number of Nintendo’s characters, ranging from Zelda to Mario.

The company clearly plans to capitalize on it by launching a new console at a time when its sales have started to drop.

Nintendo hasn’t officially announced the Switch 2 yet. However, according to industry analysts, all signs indicate that the popular handheld console will be getting a successor in 2024. The price is estimated to be around $400 or less, experts suggest.

Nintendo’s Unique Hybrid Approach With the Switch

Nintendo Switch was first rolled out in March 2017, as a hybrid, one-of-its-kind gaming console. While players could use the console to play on their televisions, they also had the option to attach the controller to a tablet and play on it on the go.

The gaming giant’s shares have gone up by over 200% since it launched the Switch.

The unique approach combined the portability of mobile gaming and the at-home aspects of console gaming, granting players the flexibility to enjoy both.

Naturally, this made the Switch a very popular product among gamers. With over 132 million units sold so far, it has turned into Nintendo’s second most-selling console — the handheld Nintendo DS still holds the first place.

Along with Nintendo’s constant stream of popular characters and first-party games, the console went a long way in helping the company maintain its sales momentum over the years.

However, Nintendo’s year-on-year revenues dropped 4% in the September 2023 quarter results, and profits went down by 19%. There are clear signs of sales starting to slow down, which means it’s about time that Nintendo came up with something new.

What to Expect From Nintendo Switch 2?

While Nintendo has been quite secretive about its next console, experts believe that it would adopt the same hybrid approach introduced by the Switch.

I’m expecting Nintendo’s next console to be a Switch follow-up, as the hybrid device approach has been so successful. Piers Harding-Rolls, research director of games at Ampere Analysis

Serkan Toto, the CEO of Kantan Games, a games consultancy firm based in Tokyo, is confident that Nintendo will be releasing a new device rather than an upgrade. However, the new console will likely be just a beefed-up version of the current switch with a few relatively small upgrades and new features, Toto added.

Whether or not Nintendo’s upcoming console will be a success compared to its predecessor continues to be a topic of debate.

Analysts at Moffett Nathanson believe that it’s unlikely for Switch 2 to “match or surpass” the original Switch in sales.

People purchasing gaming consoles while they stayed at home during the Covid-19 pandemic were a key factor that drove sales for the current Switch, they argued.

However, analysts agree that the new console might potentially exceed the Switch in terms of early performance. The sales will likely begin to trail off as the Switch 2 enters its fourth year.

Historically, Nintendo has always been able to work its way against unfavorable market trends and turn the tables in its favor. As of now, we can only wait and speculate until Nintendo officially announces its next console.