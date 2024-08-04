Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home US Lawmakers Introduce NO FAKES Act to Ban Digital Replicas
News

US Lawmakers Introduce NO FAKES Act to Ban Digital Replicas

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The Tech Report Why Trust Tech Report Arrow down

Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

Close icon

  • Two Democratic senators and two Republican Senators came together to propose the NO FAKES Act.
  • The bill aims to prohibit replication during a user’s lifetime and up to 70 years after their death.
  • If a user’s voice, face, or body is replicated, they can seek compensation and the perpetrator will be punished.

US Lawmakers Introduce NO FAKES Act to Ban Digital Replicas

Digital replicas might soon be banned. You heard that right. Ever since AI became mainstream, impersonation has been a huge concern. But now US lawmakers have introduced a new bill to tackle the growing problem of deepfakes.

The bill is called the NO FAKES Act, which stands for ‘Nurture Originals, Foster Art and Keep Entertainment Safe’ and was introduced by Democratic Senators Chris Coons and Amy Klobuchar and Republican Senators Marsha Blackburn and Thom Tillis earlier this week.

Under this bill, AI tools are banned from replicating a user’s body, face, or voice during their lifetime and for 70 years after their death. If any tool is found to be violating this rule, the user will have the right to seek compensation.

It doesn’t matter if the accused is an individual or a company. Both will be subjected to the same law if they are found producing, hosting, or even sharing these unauthorized deepfakes.

‘Everyone deserves the right to own and protect their voice and likeness, no matter if you’re Taylor Swift or anyone else’ – Senator Coons

He further added that while AI certainly helps foster creativity, it shouldn’t come at the cost of compromising one’s identity.

Do We Really Need This Bill?

The bill couldn’t have come at a better time. In the past few months alone, there have been several high-profile cases involving deepfakes that go on to show how dangerous AI can be when wrongly used.

  • For example, a recent deepfake showed Kamala Harris making false statements.
  • Similarly, sexually explicit deepfakes of popular singer Taylor Swift took the internet by storm in late January this year.
  • Public figures aren’t the only ones affected. For example, a Baltimore high school principal’s voice was cloned and used to create a fake audio that contained racist and derogatory comments about the students and the staff.

The other issue with AI replication is unwanted digital hauntings. This refers to the AI simulation of dead people (yes these services are already being offered by AI companies).

Academics at Cambridge University believe that such sensitive services should not only seek the consent of the ones they are simulating but also of the ones who will be interacting with them. Unauthorized replication should be avoided at all costs in this case.

US senators had also proposed the COPIED Act (Content Origin Protection and Integrity from Edited and Deepfaked Media) in mid-July. This Act seeks to establish a global standard of watermarking AI-generated content for better transparency and authenticity of online content.

The UK has already banned and criminalized the creation of sexually explicit deepfakes and has also blocked two popular deepfake porn websites. Looks like the US is all set to follow suit.

The DEFIANCE Act

The NO FAKES Act follows the recent passage of the DEFIANCE Act at the Senate that allowed victims of sexual deepfakes to seek compensation.

Interestingly, although the hearing of the DEFIANCE ACT mentioned the risks of OpenAI’s Dall-E, Adobe Firefly, and Midjourney, OpenAI has pledged its support for the NO FAKES Act.

The company’s vice president of global affairs, Anna Makanju, not only indicated the support but also said that it’s high time we have a proper regulation in place to protect artists and creators from having their work copied.

Apart from OpenAI, various entertainment organizations such as the Motion Picture Association, the Recording Academy, the RIAA, and SAG-AFTRA have extended their support to the new bill.

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO.

Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 US Lawmakers Introduce NO FAKES Act to Ban Digital Replicas
2 The US Justice Department Sues TikTok for Violating Child Privacy Laws
3 Net Inflows for ETH ETFs Turn Positive Despite Grayscale’s $2 Billion Outflows
4 X Blocks an Account Using Posts to Launch New Memecoins
5 XRP Slips Below $0.58 As Ripple Transfers 1B XRP And Releases 500M Tokens From Escrow

Latest News

The DoJ Sues TikTok For Violating Child Privacy Laws
News

The US Justice Department Sues TikTok for Violating Child Privacy Laws

Krishi Chowdhary
Net Inflows for ETH ETFs Turn Positive Despite Grayscale $2 Billion Outflows
Crypto News

Net Inflows for ETH ETFs Turn Positive Despite Grayscale’s $2 Billion Outflows

Rida Fatima

The dynamics of the U.S. spot Ether exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have seen a notable shift, with daily net inflows turning positive once again. This turnaround is particularly striking given the...

X Blocks an Account Using Posts to Launch New Memecoins
Crypto News

X Blocks an Account Using Posts to Launch New Memecoins

Rida Fatima

An account on X provided a way for other users to create and launch memecoins on Solana. Users can easily create and launch the memecoins with a normal post on...

XRP Slips Below $0.58 As Ripple Transfers 1B XRP And Releases 500M XRP Tokens From Escrow
Crypto News

XRP Slips Below $0.58 As Ripple Transfers 1B XRP And Releases 500M Tokens From Escrow

Rida Fatima
Coinbase Records $1.45 Billion in Q2 Revenue Despite Decline in Profits
Crypto News

Coinbase Records $1.45 Billion in Q2 Revenue Despite Decline in Profits

Rida Fatima
Bitcoin Miner Marathon Digital's Share Declines by 8% As Q2 Earnings Fell Short
Crypto News

Bitcoin Miner Marathon Digital’s Share Declines by 8% As Q2 Earnings Fell Short

Rida Fatima
XRP Could Soar 600x: Bollinger Bands Signal a Breakout
Crypto News

XRP Could Soar 600x: Bollinger Bands Signal a Breakout

Rida Fatima

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.