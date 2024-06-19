Best Non Gamstop Casinos – Compare UK Casinos Not On Gamstop 2024

Non Gamstop casino sites in the UK offer loads of fun without requiring you to leave the couch, let alone show your face on an actual casino floor. These casinos operate beyond the United Kingdom’s borders, so you can play to your heart’s content, regardless of whether you’ve opted into GAMSTOP at home.

These casinos hold licensing, making them just as reputable as any UK option. Still, you’ll find in-depth reviews for the Top 10 casinos not on GAMSTOP helpful in deciding where to play. Ten casinos’ game selections, welcome bonuses, banking methods, and payout speeds appear below to help you find a new favourite.

The Best Casinos Not on GAMSTOP in 2024

Here’s a list of the top non GAMSTOP casinos, plus what each one is best known for.

Donbet – No.1 Casino Not on GAMSTOP for Virtual Sports Betting MyStake – Offers a Variety of Payment Methods Bof Casino – Offers Weekly Cashbacks 7Bets.io – Offers a Massive Welcome Bonus Winsmania – Best Casino Not on GAMSTOP for Poker Fans Jokabet – Offers Generous VIP Rewards BetCoco – Best Casino Not on GAMSTOP for Crypto Players Mayan Reels – Big on Horse and Dog Racing Supacasi – Offers A Massive Game Selection from 50+ Game Providers Slots Safari – Best Casino Not on GAMSTOP for Free Play

Reviews of the Best 10 Casinos Without GAMSTOP

Are you ready to learn everything about the 10 best casinos without GAMSTOP? While they’re outside of the UK, each contender here is licenced and regulated, which means your information should always be safe when you play.

1. Donbet — No.1 Casino Not on GAMSTOP for Virtual Sports Betting

If you’d like to dip your toes into sports betting but aren’t yet confident enough to try the real deal, go with Donbet. This non GAMSTOP and Curacao-licensed casino features a robust virtual betting area with realistic computerised matches. You can bet on the Euro Cup and Turkish League, as well as horse and dog races.

When you’re ready to try live sports betting, Donbet’s sportsbook delivers. Place your bets on soccer, basketball, ice hockey, and tennis, plus popular e-sports.

As for casino games, Donbet offers hundreds of them from developers such as Red Tiger, Hacksaw Gaming, and Pragmatic Play. Popular slots include Wanted Dead or a Wild, Sweet Bonanza, and Mystery Museum.

Donbet also offers plenty of live blackjack, roulette, poker, and baccarat tables alongside an excellent selection of exciting game shows. Are you in the mood for something simpler? Donbet’s minigames include Aquarings, Omerta, and Icefield.

As the list-topper here, Donbet provides a 150% matching welcome bonus of up to €750, plus 50 free spins. It also offers bonuses for betting and minigames. Crypto gets a 170% match up to €1,000.

Donbet’s accepted payment methods include:

Credit cards

Bank transfer

Skrill

Payop

Neteller

AstroPay

BitGo

Several types of crypto

Donbet Casino Bonus:

Bonus name Bonus amount Promo code Rollover Minimum deposit Bitcoin accepted? Welcome Bonus 150% up to €750 WELCOME 30x €20 ✅ Sports Bonus 120% up to €600 None needed 10x €20 ✅ Minigames Bonus 100% up to €600 None needed 30x €20 ✅ Crypto Bonus 170% up to €1,000 DONBET 30x €50 ✅

Why Donbet Ranks #1:

Several deposit-match bonuses Excellent sports betting

2. MyStake — Offers a Variety of Payment Methods

Are you tired of hunting for casinos not on GAMSTOP UK circuits that accept your preferred payment method? MyStake accepts more than 30 payment methods, including credit cards, several kinds of crypto, Skrill, Interac, and MiFinity.

This non GAMSTOP casino holds a Curacao gambling licence and features a gorgeous colourful interface. Its catalogue holds over 3,000 casino games, including fan favourites and slots, such as Aztec Magic Megaways and Voodoo Gold. It’s also a snap to sort your selection by newest games, jackpot, bonus buy, and more.

MyStake’s live casino promises loads of games from Lucky Streak and Playtech. For example, you can choose from 12 types of roulette, 5 blackjack tables, and 7 variants of baccarat.

Sports betting is a blast at MyStake—NBA, EURO 2024, La Liga, and Premier League alike. The casino also offers computerised virtual sports matches.

Finally, with MyStake’s endless bonuses and promos, listing them all here is impossible. For its welcome bonus, you can get a 150% match for deposits between €20 and €200 (more than €200 deposit scores a 100% match!). Make your first deposit with crypto and get a bonus of up to €1,000, or get other promos, such as:

10% cashback on certain losses

Reload bonuses when you top up your account

Tournaments that award cash and free spins

MyStake accepts credit cards, crypto, WebMoney, Skrill, and many other banking options. Payout speed ranges from 24 hours to three business days.

MyStake Casino Bonus:

Bonus name Bonus amount Promo code Rollover Minimum deposit Bitcoin accepted? Welcome Bonus 150% for deposits between €20-€200 100% for deposits between €201-€1,000 None needed 30x €20 ✅ Sports Bonus 100% up to €500 None needed 10x €20 ✅ Crypto Bonus 170% up to €1,000 None needed 30x €50 ✅

Why MyStake Ranks #2: Two-tiered welcome bonus

Two-tiered welcome bonus Speedy payouts for crypto

Speedy payouts for crypto Great selection of promotions How To Claim the Top Spot: Accept more countries

Accept more countries Offer live craps and poker

3. Bof Casino — Offers Weekly Cashbacks

If you’re no stranger to losing at casinos, Bof Casino is the one for you. This Belize-licensed non GAMSTOP casino repays a percentage of your losses every week. If you make a few bad bets, you’ll be all set to keep playing.

Bof Casino features more than 2,000 casino games to reel you in. About 1,900 of its games are slots, including hot titles such as Jammin’ Jars, Eye of Atum, and Lucky Dragons. It would be nice if the casino offered filters for its extensive catalogue, as it doesn’t currently have any sorting options.

This is one of the best casinos not on GAMSTOP UK lists thanks to its impressive live dealer section—there are over 40 tables. Take your pick from titles such as Crazy Time, Cash or Crash, and Extra Chili Epic Spins.

Without filters, hundreds of blackjack, roulette, and baccarat tables fall into the same category, so prepare to sift through them.

Bof Casino offers a bonus of up to $500 on your first three deposits. With your first deposit, you get a 100% match up to $100. Your second deposit gives you a 50% match (up to $200). Your third deposit earns you another bonus of up to $200.

Other bonuses include:

Up to $200 bonus on your first two deposits on Mondays

30% deposit bonus and free spins on Tuesdays

50% deposit bonus on Fridays

Bof Casino accepts credit cards, crypto, MiFinity, and Apple Pay. The casino doesn’t disclose its payout speed or withdrawal request timeline.

Bof Casino Bonus:

Bonus name Bonus amount Promo code Rollover Minimum deposit Bitcoin accepted? Welcome Bonus Earn up to $500 on your first three deposits None needed 40x $20 ✅

Why Bof Casino Ranks #3: Deposit bonuses all week long

Deposit bonuses all week long Over 2,000 games

Over 2,000 games Self-exclusion options How To Claim the #2 Spot: Update the interface

Update the interface Organise game menus better

4. 7Bets.io — Offers a Massive Welcome Bonus

You won’t find many casinos out there that give a welcome bonus as high as this one. With your first deposit, you score a 400% match up to €5,000, plus 100 free spins. The casino also offers a 200% sports bonus of up to €2,000.

7Bets.io holds a Costa Rica gambling licence. Nearly 4,000 casino games represent an incredible selection compared to its competitors, which only offer a few hundred titles. Granted, most of the games at 7Bets.io are slots, such as:

Starburst

Lucky Clover Spins

Big Bass Bonanza

This casino conveniently provides filters allowing you to sort by newest, popularity, megaways, jackpot, and instant-win games. 7Bets.io is also an excellent option for poker lovers, holding regular tournaments and a 10% rakeback to keep you in the game.

Its live dealer section features more than 60 titles from Evolution Gaming and Pragmatic Play, nine blackjack tables, 14 baccarat variants, 19 types of roulette, and three live poker games. It also has more than 20 game show titles—all playable in demo mode.

In addition to the huge welcome bonus, 7Bets.io offers a 50% weekend reload bonus of up to €1,000, plus 50 free spins. Sports bettors can also get up to 50% cashback on losses.

While it is one of the top casinos not on GAMSTOP UK, another perk of 7Bets.io is its sports and slots races. For instance, you can earn a share of the €10,000 prize pool by placing well on the leaderboard.

7Bets.io accepts 10+ cryptocurrencies, credit/debit cards, bank transfers, and several e-wallets.

7Bets.io Casino Bonus:

Bonus name Bonus amount Promo code Rollover Minimum deposit Bitcoin accepted? Welcome Bonus 400% match up to €5,000 None needed 25x $20 ✅ Sports Bonus 200% match up to €2,000 None needed 25x $20 ✅

Why 7Bets.io Ranks #4: Has 60+ live dealer tables

Has 60+ live dealer tables Nice betting bonuses

Nice betting bonuses Cash races with big prizes How To Reach Top 3: Offer more responsible gambling options

Offer more responsible gambling options Leave dormant accounts open

5. Winsmania — Best Casino Not on GAMSTOP for Poker Fans

This Costa Rica-licensed casino recently began offering poker tournaments. Cool features include anonymous tables, bad-beat jackpots, and a 10% rakeback on losses.

The casino’s slots section includes nearly 4,000 casino games, all of which are playable in demo mode. Some of its best titles include Monster Hunt, Keepers of the Secret, and Juicy Fruits Multihold.

Winsmania also offers a few minigames to help you pass the time. Popular games include Golden Wealth Baccarat, Vegas Ball Bonanza, Super Sic Bo, and Football Studio Dice. Its robust live dealer area with 65 titles is notable, as well.

Winsmania’s sportsbook is second to none on this list of casinos not on GAMSTOP UK databases. Here, you can bet on hundreds of matches for markets such as boxing, cricket, badminton, and volleyball. The sportsbook has betting options for e-sports, including CounterStrike and Valorant.

If you’re looking to practise your poker strategy, you’ll adore Winsmania. Also, your first deposit scores you a 300% matching welcome bonus of up to €3,000, plus 150 free spins for three of the casino’s most popular slots. You can also get a 175% matching sports welcome bonus of up to €2,000.

Other promos include:

100% matching bonus of up to €1,000, plus 50 free spins, on Wednesdays

10% cashback on all crypto deposits

20% cashback every Monday

150% bonus of up to €1,500 and 50 free spins on weekends

Banking options include credit/debit cards, bank transfers, 10+ cryptocurrencies, and e-wallets, processed in no more than three business days.

Winsmania Casino Bonus:

Bonus name Bonus amount Promo code Rollover Minimum deposit Bitcoin accepted? Welcome Bonus 300% match up to €3,000 None needed 20x €20 ✅ Sports Bonus 200% match up to €2,000 None needed Percentage of bonus released per 5x wagered €20 ✅

Why Winsmania Ranks #5: Recently added poker tournaments

Recently added poker tournaments Nearly 4,000 slots games

Nearly 4,000 slots games Well-organised game catalogue How To Reach Top 3: Increase withdrawal limits

Increase withdrawal limits Accept players from more countries

6. Jokabet — Offers Generous VIP Rewards

If you’re a fan of VIP loyalty programs, come to Jokabet and start reaping the rewards with your first game. Every dollar spent earns you goodies, such as tournament tickets, free spins, and points you can redeem for prizes in the store. Plus, as you climb VIP levels, you can earn up to 25% cashback on your losses.

This non GAMSTOP casino holds a Curacao licence and features more than 6,000 casino games from BetSoft, BGaming, Amatic, and other top developers. Its slots catalogue is massive and packed with titles featuring bonus buys and big progressive jackpots. Jokabet also offers more than 50 provably fair instant-win games, including Aviator, Vortex, and F777 Fighter and over 20 Jokabet Originals, such as Limbo, Crash, and Lucky Mines.

If you’re in the mood for Vegas-style gambling action, ease into Jokabet’s live dealer lounge. It includes 361 live games, over 200 of which are blackjack tables, live roulette, and game shows, such as Treasure Island, Crazy Time, and Snakes & Ladders Live.

Jokabet’s betting section comes with all the features you’d expect from a top sportsbook. On the dashboard, you can see the day’s top matches and odds, and placing a bet takes just seconds.

Over your first three deposits, you can get a matching welcome bonus of up to €450. Jokabet matches your first and third deposit by 100% and your second deposit by 55%. With each deposit, the casino also gives you free spins.

Available deposit and withdrawal methods vary by country. Jokabet accepts credit/debit cards, Skrill, Neteller, crypto, and several e-wallets. Payout speed ranges from one to five business days depending on your banking method, mirroring other UK online casinos not on GAMSTOP UK residents go to.

Jokabet Casino Bonus:

Bonus name Bonus amount Promo code Rollover Minimum deposit Bitcoin accepted? Welcome Bonus Three-tiered bonus of up to €450 None needed 35x €15 ✅ High Roller Bonus 50% up to €500 50HIGH 35x €300 ✅

Why Jokabet Ranks #6: Over 6,000 games

Over 6,000 games Tournaments with generous prizes

Tournaments with generous prizes Over 200 blackjack games How To Reach Top 5: Lower wagering requirements for withdrawals

Lower wagering requirements for withdrawals Expand languages

7. BetCoco — Best Casino Not on GAMSTOP for Crypto Players

Do you prefer decentralisation? Gamble with crypto at this Curacao-licensed casino that’s not on GAMSTOP. They accept major cryptocurrencies, and payouts are very speedy when you withdraw to your Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ripple, or Tether wallet.

BetCoco doesn’t disclose how many games it has, but it’s impressive enough to keep you going back. It features loads of slots with bonus buys and progressive jackpots, including Book of Aztec, Red Hot BBQ, and Sheep Gone Wild. You can also try arcade-style Mine Island and Helicopter X.

BetCoco has a nice variety of table games, including blackjack, roulette, poker, and solitaire. However, the casino lumps it all into one section, which makes finding your favourite titles slow. On the plus side, it does offer a search function.

BetCoco’s live casino games section is better organised. It doesn’t seem to offer any live roulette titles.

The gambling site matches your first three deposits by 100%, up to £1,000 (if you deposit the max amount, you can get a bonus of up to £3,000). On top of that, you can get a 10% matching deposit bonus every week and a 20% match each month. The monthly deposit-match bonus has a wagering requirement of just 1x.

BetCoco accepts most major cryptocurrencies, credit or debit cards, AstroPay, Interac, and e-wallets. Payout speed ranges from 48 hours to five days.

BetCoco Casino Bonus:

Bonus name Bonus amount Promo code Rollover Minimum deposit Bitcoin accepted? Welcome Bonus 100% match up to £1,000 None needed 40x £10 ✅

Why BetCoco Ranks #7: Three welcome bonuses

Three welcome bonuses The low minimum deposit for the welcome bonus

The low minimum deposit for the welcome bonus The low minimum withdrawal amount How To Reach Top 5: Filter table games section

Filter table games section Expand sports betting

8. Mayan Reels — Big on Horse and Dog Racing

There’s nothing quite like the excitement of visiting your local horse or greyhound racing track. If you can’t make it in person, Mayan Reels offers the next best thing, and it is global.

Mayan Reels is a fairly small casino that holds a Curacao gambling licence. Slots make up most of its catalogue, but you’ll find hundreds of games like Juicy Gems, Wilderness Wins, and Budai Reels Bonus Buy.

As one of the best horse and dog online casinos not on GAMSTOP UK lists, it’s easy to find online slots from your favourite developers on Mayan Reels. The site features games from nearly 40, including Microgaming, Mascot, and Saucify.

Its table games section is quite robust and packed with games such as Blackjack Elite, Aces & Faces Poker, and Andar Bahar Pro. Unfortunately, this section is somewhat disorganised. Many non-table games mix in, so sorting is challenging.

Mayan Reels features a satisfying live dealer section with baccarat and roulette variants. It would be nice if the casino offered more blackjack tables. Still, this casino offers one of the biggest welcome bonuses around.

With your first deposit, you get a 400% match of up to £1,000. Second deposits get a 200% match of up to £1,500. When you make your third deposit, the casino matches you by 300% up to £500, plus a daily crypto bonus that matches 500% up to £500.

Mayan Reels only accepts cryptocurrency for deposits, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and USDT. You can withdraw earnings to your bank account and get the money in an hour.

Mayan Reels Casino Bonus:

Bonus name Bonus amount Promo code Rollover Minimum deposit Bitcoin accepted? Welcome Bonus First deposit: 400% up to £1,000

Second deposit: 200% up to £1,500

Third deposit: 300% up to £500 None needed 30x £25 ✅ Crypto Bonus 500% up to £500 CRYPTO 40x £50 ✅

Why Mayan Reels Ranks #8: Up to £3,000 in welcome bonuses

Up to £3,000 in welcome bonuses Regular promos

Regular promos Various betting markets How To Reach Top 5: Accept fiat deposits

Accept fiat deposits Organise games

9. Supacasi — Offers A Massive Game Selection from 50+ Game Providers

No matter what type of game you’re looking for, you’re sure to find it at Supacasi. This Curacao-licensed casino sports over 50 developers, including heavy hitters such as Hacksaw Gaming, Microgaming, and Rival.

When you first visit Supacasi, you’ll be impressed by the casino’s snappy interface. Signing up for an account and playing takes just a few minutes. A few of Supacasi’s best titles include Fortune Rabbit, Vegas Road Trip, and Chicken Madness.

The casino’s slots selection is excellent, but it lost a few points here because there’s no way to filter by pay lines, jackpot, or bonus buy feature. You can sort by game developer, though.

Supacasi’s live dealer section is packed with blackjack, baccarat, roulette, and keno titles. You can play any game for free to try it out, but you must sign up for an account to do so.

Along with being one of the online casinos not on GAMSTOP UK sites, Supcasi’s offshore sportsbook is slick and responsive. You can bet on more than 800 soccer matches, 200 tennis games, and 130+ e-sports games. Supacasi also has a good selection of virtual sports betting titles, including Harness Racing, Spanish FastLeague Football, and Fashion TV Nations League.

A 100% matching welcome bonus of up to €1,000 on your first three deposits is similar to the 100% matching deposit bonus of up to €400 for live dealer games. You can score a 100% matched bonus of up to €200 for sports betting on Supacasi.

Other promos include:

Early payouts for sports betting

Free spins on Fridays

Reload bonuses

Supacasi accepts most types of crypto, credit cards, and several e-wallets. Payouts typically take 72 hours.

Supacasi Casino Bonus:

Bonus name Bonus amount Promo code Rollover Minimum deposit Bitcoin accepted? Welcome Bonus 100% up to €1,000 on your first three deposits None needed 45x €25 ✅ Live Casino Bonus 100% up to €400 None needed 35x €25 ✅ Sports Bonus 100% up to €200 None needed 10x €25 ✅

Why Supacasi Ranks #9: Processes withdrawals quickly

Processes withdrawals quickly Games from dozens of developers

Games from dozens of developers Regular promos How To Reach Top 5: Lower its minimum withdrawal amount

Lower its minimum withdrawal amount Better organise live dealer games

10. Slots Safari — Best Casino Not on GAMSTOP for Free Play

Have you ever been burned by wasting money on a casino game that you didn’t like? That’s not going to be a problem at Slots Safari. The UK-accessible casino is not on GAMSTOP and allows you to play nearly all its games in demo mode.

Slots Safari charges ahead with a wonderful selection of slot games from dozens of developers and titles like Play With Cleo, Mythical Creatures, and Rise of Maya. However, while you can sort games by developer, the casino doesn’t offer any filters. Features like jackpots and bonus buys are also noticeably absent.

Its table games section abounds with titles such as Blackjack Elite, VIP Dice, and French Roulette. Oddly, a few non-table games are mixed in, so you might have trouble finding the suitable game to play. Additionally, while the live dealer section includes blackjack, roulette, and craps variations, poker fans are out of luck with only a single basic poker game.

If you’ve always wanted to try sports betting, Slots Safari features 20 virtual sports titles to help you get your feet wet. Once you’ve developed a few strategies, you can check out its live betting section for soccer, baseball, tennis, and 30+ other betting markets.

With your first deposit at Slots Safari, you get a 600% matching welcome bonus of up to £2,000. You can also get a £500 crypto deposit-match bonus once per day.

Slots Safari accepts bank transfers, debit cards, and several types of crypto, which is consistent with other online casinos not on GAMSTOP UK lists mentioned above. Once the casino processes your withdrawal request, you should get your winnings within two business days.

Slots Safari Casino Bonus:

Bonus name Bonus amount Promo code Rollover Minimum deposit Bitcoin accepted? Welcome Bonus 600% up to £2,000 None needed 20x £25 ✅ Welcome Sports Freebet Up to £100 FREEBET N/A £25 ✅

Why Slots Safari Ranks #10: Processes withdrawal requests quickly

Processes withdrawal requests quickly Demo mode available for most games

Demo mode available for most games Bonus for crypto deposits How To Reach Top 5: Obtain a better gambling licence

Obtain a better gambling licence Offer a loyalty program

How We Rank UK Sites Not on GAMSTOP

You’ll find dozens of casinos not on GAMSTOP out there. Choosing the best ones doesn’t have to be a challenge, though. Here’s how you can decipher the ”rating” of each casino on our review list.

Security

It doesn’t matter how good a casino’s game selection is if its security is lacklustre. That’s why we looked for online casinos that encrypt every transaction with the most brutal technology available. When you play at any of the casinos above, you can rest easy knowing your personal details will be safe and sound.

We also selected casinos with KYC (know your customer) requirements. KYC requires you to verify your identity before you can cash out (or deposit, in some cases). It’s true that the KYC process is a bit of a pain because you have to wait on the casino to look over your proof of ID.

You might also feel uncomfortable sharing personal documents with an offshore casino. However, proof of ID requirements are in place because it’s very easy for thieves to steal your credit card information. A nefarious party can use that information to get you into severe financial trouble, so the KYC process does the trick.

If you’d rather not fuss with providing proof of your identity, look for a crypto casino with no KYC requirements.

Deposit and Withdrawal Methods

The best non GAMSTOP casinos should accept a good variety of deposit and withdrawal methods. Most of the online casinos on this list accept credit or debit cards, bank transfers, e-wallets, and crypto. A few accept player-to-player transfers, money orders, and checks, as well.

Even with the popular casinos not on GAMSTOP UK circulation, you’ll need to watch out for fees. They can be high if you request a credit card or bank account withdrawal. Some casinos, for instance, charge 16% per credit card transaction.

To minimise fees, stick with crypto casinos. This way, you’ll only pay fees to your blockchain provider. Additionally, crypto is the best for fast casino withdrawals (deposits are instant), and you’ll often get your winnings in less than an hour.

Withdrawing to your bank account or credit card can be much slower.

Bonuses and Promotions

Great UK casinos not on GAMSTOP offer loads of bonuses and promotions to draw you in and keep you playing. Similarly, every online casino on this list offers a welcome bonus that matches your first deposit by up to a certain amount. Some also offer bonuses for your second and third deposits.

Did you know that many non GAMSTOP sites provide an extra bonus if you deposit with crypto? Several of these online casinos match your crypto deposit by up to £500 every day!

The best non GAMSTOP casinos outside the UK will feature loyalty programs with fabulous rewards. For example, you could earn points for every game you play, and once you’ve earned enough, climb to the next rank. With each promotion, you’ll get increasingly awesome bonuses, free spins, daily cashback, or even entries to exclusive tournaments.

Many of the casinos we’ve reviewed offer reload bonuses when you top up your account. Some also provide daily or weekly cashback on your losses so you don’t lose your entire bankroll on a few bad bets.

Good casinos offer cash races, as well. To win a share of the prize pool, all you have to do is rank near the top of the leaderboard. Casinos with freeplay tournaments don’t cost any money to enter, so several of the reviewed casinos above hold these events every week.

Minimum and Maximum Withdrawal Amounts

You may think you can withdraw as little or as much money as you want from a non GAMSTOP casino, but this isn’t viable. Every online casino has its own minimum and maximum withdrawal amounts so check what those are before signing up, some casinos allow you to withdraw as little as £10 (the average is closer to £25), and others require you to withdraw at least £100.

Maximum withdrawal amounts vary widely by casino. Some place limits on how much you can withdraw per transaction, week, or month. For instance, a casino may allow you to withdraw up to £1,000 per transaction and up to £7,500 per week.

Number of Casino Games Available

Even the most beautiful graphics and enticing welcome bonuses can’t make up for a middling game library. The best non GAMSTOP casino will offer thousands of games, ensuring you’ll never run out of titles to play.

Below are a few examples of games at casinos not on GAMSTOP UK residents can’t stop talking about.

Slots

Slot machines are by far the most popular type of game at non GAMSTOP casinos. If you think slots are boring, think again. With options for slots not on GAMSTOP, you will have dozens of pay lines, bonus buy features, and gigantic progressive jackpots worth millions.

Slots with hot-drop jackpots are the next big thing. They feature jackpots that someone is guaranteed to win by a particular time or date. Some of the slots also have super exciting storylines, like a video game, and you can advance this story by playing a certain number of bets.

Crash Games

A casino’s crash games are rather unique because you need crypto to play them. They work by taking a blockchain seed from the online casino and the player to provide truly random results. This means that the casino has no way to rig the game in its favour (such games will often carry the legal label of “provably fair.”

Aviator is one example of a popular crash game. In it:

You place a bet

Your bet grows as the virtual plane prepares for takeoff.

To win, you must cash out before the plane leaves the runway.

The catch is that the plane can leave at any time. If you don’t cash out before then, you lose the whole bet.

Blackjack

Even if you’ve never tried live gambling, you’re probably familiar with this classic card game. To win, you must get the best possible hand while staying below 21. The concept is simple, but it’s quite another thing to deftly refine your blackjack strategy and come out ahead.

Blackjack has quite a few variants, and most non GAMSTOP casinos will offer at least a few of them. For example, you might see European blackjack, pontoon, and Spanish 21.

Roulette

While spy fiction is exciting, roulette is an exciting game in real life, too. It requires you to place bets on even or odd numbers and red or black squares. The dealer then spins the wheel, and if the ball lands on your designated colour or number, you win.

American and European roulette are the most popular variants ahead of double ball, astro, and lightning roulette.

Baccarat

In baccarat, you face off against another player, called the banker. To play, you bet on whether the player’s side or the banker’s side will win. The side with the hand closest to nine wins.

Most casinos offer punto banco baccarat, which is the most popular type. Other options include three-card baccarat, mini baccarat, and baccarat banque.

Poker

Poker is beloved because it’s fairly easy to play and often offers hefty jackpots. You probably won’t win as much as the professionals do on the World Series of Poker, but you can still walk away with thousands if you can pull out a good hand.

You’re probably most familiar with Texas Hold ’em, and most casinos not on GAMSTOP offer a few tables for this firm favourite. Other poker variants include Omaha hi, seven-card stud, badugi, and five-card draw.

Game Shows

Have you ever wanted to be a contestant on game shows like Deal or No Deal? Here’s your chance. These games feature the same mechanics and excitement as their real-life counterparts.

With these casinos not on GAMSTOP UK lists, the prizes for top players are nothing to sneeze at. either.

Sports Betting

Not all non-GAMSTOP casinos offer sports betting, although most placeholders above do. At an online sportsbook, you can bet on more than 30 markets, including football, tennis, baseball, and ice hockey.

Are you a fan of horse and dog racing? You can bet on races at most of the casinos reviewed above. If you’re not yet seasoned enough to try real betting, consider giving virtual betting a go (you bet on virtual sports matches with predetermined outcomes).

Mobile Compatibility

Do you feel the need to untether from your computer while gambling? No problem, as all of the above casinos are fully mobile-compatible, even where the casino does not have its own app.

Simply visit the casino’s site on any mobile browser (Chrome tends to work best). Then, enjoy your favourite games.

Responsible Gaming Measures

You might expect that since none of the above casinos are on GAMSTOP, they won’t offer responsible gambling tools. Still, it pays to look into the best ones, which allow you to put a temporary hold on your account to prevent you from gambling for a certain period (usually 30 to 45 days). Other casinos let you cap the amount you can deposit or gamble per day.

Without GAMSTOP, look for casinos that will make your self-exclusion process easy if you choose to take this step. Some casinos allow you to set up self-exclusion yourself, while others, will contact customer support.

Best Casino Sites Without GAMSTOP Compared

Below, you’ll find everything you need to know about the ten non GAMSTOP casinos in the UK we’ve reviewed, including bonuses, payout speed, deposits, and minimum withdrawals.

Bonus name Bonus amount Promo code Payout Speed Minimum deposit Minimum withdrawal Fees Donbet 150% up to 750€ WELCOME Undisclosed €20 €20 Varies by payment method MyStake 150% for deposits between 20€-200€ 100% for deposits between 201€-1,000€ None needed 24 hours to three days €20 €20 Varies by payment method Bof Casino Earn up to $500 on your first three deposits None needed Up to three days €20 €20 Varies by payment method 7Bets.io 400% match up to €5,000 None needed Up to three days €20 €100 Varies by payment method Winsmania 300% match up to €3,000 None needed Up to three days €20 €50 Varies by payment method Jokabet Three-tiered bonus of up to €450 None needed One to five days €15 €50 Varies by payment method BetCoco 100% match up to £1,000 None needed Two to seven days £10 £25 Varies by payment method Mayan Reels First deposit: 400% up to £1,000

Second deposit: 200% up to £1,500

Third deposit: 300% up to £500 None needed One hour or less £25 £25 Varies by blockchain provider Supacasi 100% up to €1,000 on your first three deposits None needed 72 hours or less £25 £100 Varies by payment method Slots Safari 600% up to £2,000 None needed 72 hours or less £25 £100 Varies by payment method

What Is a No GAMSTOP Casino?

Not on GAMSTOP UK online casinos, or “No GAMSTOP casinos” are what you might expect—casinos that aren’t covered by the UK’s GAMSTOP database. Essentially, GAMSTOP represents a free self-exclusion service, which means you can wield it to prevent yourself from dabbling in UK-licensed casinos for a time.

Online gambling sites not on GAMSTOP include licenced offshore operations in Brazil, Curacao, and the Netherlands. Because these casinos are located outside of the UK, they don’t have to comply with GAMSTOP. These casinos have the same types of games as GAMSTOP casinos.

Additionally, most No GAMPSTOP casinos will accept crypto to provide more appealing welcome bonuses and promotions.

Why Choose a Casino Without GAMSTOP?

Non GAMSTOP casinos often provide massive welcome bonuses compared to GAMSTOP casinos. Because they’re located offshore, they can also accept crypto, which means bigger promos and faster payout speeds. You could get your winnings in an hour or less, which sure beats waiting for days like you would at a GAMSTOP casino.

On top of that, you’re not limited by geography when you play at a non GAMSTOP UK casino. You can play at casinos located around the world, no matter where you are. Some casinos don’t accept players from the UK, though, so you’ll need to use a VPN (virtual private network) to access them.

Casinos that accept crypto also allow you to play anonymously, as many don’t have KYC requirements.

How Secure Are the Sites in Our Top 10?

All of the gambling platforms on our list are 100% safe casinos. They may not hold licencing in the UK, but their security is no less robust than a domestic casino. All of them employ tough encryption to protect financial transactions.

Deposit and Withdrawal Methods Available at Non GAMSTOP Casinos

Deposit and withdrawal methods vary widely at non GAMSTOP casino sites UK. Below, you can judge the casinos based on deposit and withdrawal speed, security, and how widely accepted each payment method was.

Payment Method About Examples Cryptocurrencies No fees (except for blockchain fees)

Anonymous

Highly secure Bitcoin

Bitcoin Cash

Litecoin

Ethereum Traditional Payment Methods Medium level of security (credit cards are the most secure)

Can be slower than crypto

Not accepted at all non-GAMSTOP casinos Debit cards

Credit cards

Bank transfers

Payment vouchers eWallets Allow you to hold money in an online wallet

Fairly speedy payouts

Can have fees PayPal

Skrill

Neteller

ecoPayz

Deposit Options

Below, find accepted deposit options for each non-GAMSTOP casino UK residents might find on our list.

Casino Bitcoin Bitcoin Cash Ethereum Debit / Credit Cards Bank Transfer PayPal Donbet ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ MyStake ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ Bof Casino ✅ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ 7Bets.io ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ Winsmania ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ Jokabet ✅ ❌ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ BetCoco ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ Mayan Reels ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ Supacasi ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ Slots Safari ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌

Withdrawal Options

Here, you’ll find withdrawal options for each casino not on GAMSTOP UK list, as reviewed.

Casino Bitcoin Bitcoin Cash Ethereum Debit / Credit Cards Bank Transfer PayPal Donbet ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ MyStake ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ Bof Casino ✅ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ 7Bets.io ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ Winsmania ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ Jokabet ✅ ❌ ✅ ✅ ❌ ✅ BetCoco ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ Mayan Reels ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ Supacasi ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ Slots Safari ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌

Bonuses and Promotions Available

You’ll find loads of different bonuses and promotions at non GAMSTOP casinos. Check out a few examples and some recommended sites for each here:

Bonus Type About Recommended Site Welcome Bonus Matches your first deposit by a certain amount

Must meet wagering requirements to withdraw bonus as cash

Have an expiration date 7Bets.io: 400% match up to €5,000 Ongoing Promotions Freeplay tournaments

Free spins for slot games

Daily/weekly cashback on losses

Reload bonuses Winsmania: 100% matching bonus of up to €1,000, plus 50 free spins, on Wednesdays No Deposit Bonuses Don’t require a deposit to earn Not offered at any casino reviewed Sports Bonuses Match your first betting deposit by a certain amount

Cashback on bad bets

Early payouts if your team is ahead Slots Safari: Sports freebet of up to £100 with a deposit of £25 or more Crypto Bonuses Exclusively for crypto users

Usually higher than fiat bonuses Mayan Reels: 500% crypto reload bonus of up to £500 VIP Loyalty Programs Earn points for every bet

Climb the ranks to earn rewards

Bonuses include cashback, free spins, tournament entries, and points to spend in the casino’s store Jokabet: Join the VIP club to earn up to 25% cashback on losses

Comparing Online Casino Sign-Up Bonuses

As with officially listed establishments, these non GAMSTOP casinos have varying minimum deposits and rollover requirements for their welcome bonuses. At-a-glance details for the welcome bonus at each casino appear below:

Casino Sign-up bonus Promo code Rollover Minimum deposit Expiry date Bitcoin accepted? Donbet 150% up to 750€ WELCOME 30x €20 30 days ✅ MyStake 150% for deposits between 20€-200€ 100% for deposits between 201€-1,000€ ❌ 30x €20 N/A ✅ Bof Casino Earn up to $500 on your first three deposits ❌ 40x €20 14 days ✅ 7Bets.io 400% match up to €5,000 ❌ 25x €20 30 days ✅ Winsmania 300% match up to €3,000 ❌ 20x €20 30 days ✅ Jokabet 100% match up to £1,000 ❌ 35x €15 30 days ✅ BetCoco 100% match up to £1,000 ❌ 40x £10 30 days ✅ Mayan Reels First deposit: 400% up to £1,000

Second deposit: 200% up to £1,500

Third deposit: 300% up to £500 ❌ 30x £25 45 days ✅ Supacasi 100% up to €1,000 on your first three deposits ❌ 45x £25 45 days ✅ Slots Safari 600% up to £2,000 ❌ 20x £25 45 days ✅

How To Sign Up With a Casino Not on GAMSTOP

Whether or not you mistakenly type in “casino not on gamestop,” GAMSTOP will still be fairly easy to find online. Still, it’s easy to sign up with casinos not on GAMSTOP UK lists if you’ve excluded yourself from local ones.

Step 1: Choose a Casino From the List Above

First, you’ll have to pick a casino from the list above. All of them are fantastic options with a great game selection and generous welcome bonus, so you can’t go wrong with any of them. For these instructions, I’ll detail the sign-up process for Donbet.

Step 2: Create an Account

Click the “Sign Up” button at the top of the page. Enter your name, email address, country, and preferred currency. Next, choose a username and password.

If you have a promo code, check the box for that (you can enter the code on the next page). Also, check the box to indicate that you’re over 18 and accept the casino’s terms and conditions.

Step 3: Verification (if Necessary)

Click “Account Verification” on the left side of the page. Provide:

Your date of birth

Proof of residence (a utility bill or bank statement not older than three months)

A copy of your driver’s licence, passport, or other government-issued ID

You need account verification before depositing funds. The casino requests proof of your ID to protect your personal and financial information.

Step 4: Fund Your Account & Enter a Promo Code

Click “Promo Code” on the left side of the page if you didn’t check the “I have a promo code” box earlier. Enter the code “WELCOME” (without quotes) and click “Use Code.” Do this before depositing money, as you may forfeit the welcome bonus if you fail to do so.

Now click “Deposit Money” and choose your preferred deposit method to see the transaction fee (if any). If you’re using crypto, enter the amount you want to deposit, then click the provided wallet address.or scan the QR code. You’ll go to your wallet, where you can verify the deposit.

Step 5: Start Playing

Now that you’ve funded your account, you can start playing!

Click “Casino” to check out the slots library.

Choose “Live Casino” if you want to enjoy a game of baccarat, blackjack, or baccarat.

If you’re looking for the sportsbook, simply click “Sports” at the top of the page.

For computerised sports betting games with predetermined outcomes, click “Virtual Sport.”

Don’t forget to take advantage of Donbet’s regular promos while you’re at it. Right now, you can earn 100 free spins by writing an honest review of the casino. It also offers a “buy three bets, get one free” promo.

Advantages & Disadvantages of Casino Sites Not on GAMSTOP

Casino sites not on GAMSTOP have plenty of appealing perks. For one thing, they usually have thousands of games, and many offer massive welcome bonuses. You can also use crypto anonymously. And, of course, you can gamble at these casinos even if you’ve signed up for GAMSTOP.

Non GAMSTOP casinos do have some drawbacks, though. Withdrawal times can be slow, and some don’t accept fiat currency. Additionally, you’ll need to double-check any casino not on GAMSTOP UK lists for a valid gambling licence before putting real money down. If not, you could put your financial information at risk or find yourself without recourse if the casino refuses to pay out.

Is It Legal To Play at Casinos Not on GAMSTOP?

Nearly all the casinos above are licensed overseas, 100% legal, and safe. Plus, using these casinos is legal even if you’re registered on GAMSTOP.

If you’re still worried that you might run into legal trouble for playing at a non GAMSTOP casino, consider using a VPN. VPNs change your IP address to make it look as though you’re in another country. They’re not 100% flawless, but they do make it harder for government agencies to see your gambling activity.

Do These Online Casinos Have Apps?

Most of the casinos on this list don’t have apps, but that’s not a problem, as all are fully optimised for mobile use. Casinos such as Donbet, Slots Safari, and Winsmania will work beautifully on your tablet or phone.

If you’re having trouble getting a casino to work on mobile, try the Chrome browser. It tends to have fewer problems with casinos than other mobile browsers do.

The Best Casino Not on GAMSTOP

All of the non-GAMSTOP casinos we reviewed are excellent options, but overall, Donbet is the best of the bunch. It offers:

A great welcome bonus

A loyalty program

An impressive game selection

Lightning-quick withdrawals, especially if you use crypto

So, what are you waiting for? Head to Donbet’s website and sign up to start playing your favourite titles today.

FAQs

Are There Deposit and Withdrawal Limits at Casinos Not on GAMSTOP? Yes, most casinos not on GAMSTOP UK databases will have deposit and withdrawal limits. They limit how little and how much you can deposit/withdraw in one transaction. Some casinos have monthly withdrawal limits, too. Do Offshore Casino Sites Charge Withdrawal Fees? No, most offshore casino sites do not charge withdrawal fees unless you withdraw to a credit card. In that case, you’ll pay a fee that can range from 5% to 15% of the transaction. If you use crypto, you’ll pay a small fee to your blockchain provider. What Verification Checks Are Required By Casinos Not on GAMSTOP? Some casinos not on GAMSTOP may require verification checks such as proof of your identity and age. This could include a copy of your driver’s license or government-issued ID. You’ll also need to provide proof of residence, such as a bank statement or recent utility bill. How Do I Remove Myself From GAMSTOP? Once you’ve signed up for GAMSTOP, you can’t remove yourself from the program until your self-exclusion period has ended. You’ll have chosen six months, one year, or five years. After that point, your exclusion from sites will continue until you call GAMSTOP at 0800 138 6518 to remove yourself from the ban list. What Does GAMSTOP Ban You From? GAMSTOP bans you from setting up or logging into casino accounts for a certain number of days if you’re a UK resident. This is a self-imposed ban; the government does not force it on you. If you’re on GAMSTOP and still want to gamble, you can do so at any of the casinos not on GAMSTOP UK that this review has covered. What Is the Difference Between GAMSTOP and Gamban? GAMSTOP requires casinos to check whether customers have self-excluded themselves. Gamban, on the other hand, blocks individual devices from accessing online gambling sites.