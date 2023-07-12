news
News

Norway’s Data Guardians Decry AI’s Unchecked Intrusions

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist
Updated:

Norway's Data Guardians Decry AI's Unchecked Intrusions

Generative artificial intelligence (AI) has now become a staple in the tech industry, but not without critics. Data privacy experts in Norway are raising fresh concerns about potential issues surrounding these new technologies.

These AI systems, capable of generating near-human content in the form of text, images, and sound, have revolutionized the landscape, but at what cost?

This past June, the Norwegian Consumer Council took a stand by releasing a report called “Ghost in the Machine – Addressing the Consumer Harms of Generative AI.

The report proposed a framework that would guide the development and use of generative AI, all while safeguarding human rights.

Meanwhile, Datatilsynet, Norway’s data protection authority, turned vocal about potential infringements on the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) linked to these technologies.

Challenges of AI Data Collection

According to Tobias Judin, head of Datatilsynet’s international section, AI’s data collection process is a significant concern. These AI systems are mostly foundational models, making them versatile enough to be used in numerous applications.

Typically, these AI models pull information from a massive pool of open-source data, much of which is personal.

The trouble with this is twofold. Firstly, is it even legal to collect such a broad range of personal data? Many experts say no. Secondly, are people even aware that their data is being used in this way? The answer is probably not.Tobias Judin

These practices, he points out, appear to flout the GDPR principle of data minimization, which stipulates that data collection should be limited to what is essential.

Another worry is the quality and accuracy of the data, as it often includes information from contested sources, including unreliable web forums. Despite this, the data is still used for training the models, potentially leading to built-in biases and inaccuracies.

While some organizations may believe deleting the data after training resolves privacy issues, recent developments, such as model inversion attacks, suggest otherwise. These attacks work by making specific queries to the AI model to recover the original training data.

Addressing AI Compliance and Enforcement

One of the most significant issues emerging in this field pertains to data rectification and erasure.

Judin raises a concerning scenario, suggesting that if an authority were to demand the deletion of specific personal data from an organization, it might necessitate the erasure of the entire AI model.

User queries could be used for “service improvements” or targeted advertising, enabling continuous data collection.

This is because the data is deeply integrated into the model, posing a substantial compliance issue. Once the model goes live, it’s nearly impossible to correct errors or inaccuracies it generates.

Reflecting on these issues, the Norwegian Consumer Council urges EU institutions to stand firm against lobbying pressures from major tech companies. The authority insists that these bodies enforce stringent consumer protection laws.

However, the Council emphasizes that legislation alone is insufficient. It suggests that proper enforcement is critical, pushing agencies to be adequately equipped with the necessary resources.

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an enthusiastic B2B and B2C content writer, always on the lookout to simplify software purchase decisions for businesses and help them improve their online presence and SEO.

Krishi's particular expertise includes writing educational material on customer relationship management (CRM) software and project management tools to help small business maximize their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 Russian Hackers Attack Foreign Diplomats in Ukraine Using Cheap BMW Ad
2 Beyond Borders: Chinese Hackers Infiltrate U.S. Departments & MS
3 LBRY Judge Rules on The status of Secondary Crypto Sales, Bad Signal for Ripple?
4 How Shiba Inu Price Trading Catapulted an Investor to Crypto Millionaire Status
5 BlackRock Spot Bitcoin ETF Filing Validates Bitcoin, Grayscale CEO

Latest News

Russian Hackers Attack Foreign Diplomats in Ukraine
News

Russian Hackers Attack Foreign Diplomats in Ukraine Using Cheap BMW Ad

Krishi Chowdhary
Beyond Borders: Chinese Hackers Infiltrate U.S. Departments
News

Beyond Borders: Chinese Hackers Infiltrate U.S. Departments & MS

Krishi Chowdhary

U.S. government agencies and Microsoft have confirmed a major cyber intrusion, reportedly linked to Chinese state-sponsored hackers. The breach, initiated in May, has been targeting approximately 25 organizations. The targets...

Bitcoin
Crypto News

LBRY Judge Rules on The status of Secondary Crypto Sales, Bad Signal for Ripple?

Asad Gilani

A few months back, Pro-XRP lawyer John Deaton persuaded the ruling judge that secondary crypto LBC coin sales don’t constitute a security offering.  In a recent development, the lawyer reached...

shib logo
Crypto News

How Shiba Inu Price Trading Catapulted an Investor to Crypto Millionaire Status

Will Macmaster
Bitcoin
Crypto News

BlackRock Spot Bitcoin ETF Filing Validates Bitcoin, Grayscale CEO

Asad Gilani
Tesla Statistics
Statistics

Electrifying Tesla Statistics For 2023

Kate Sukhanova
Online review statistics
Statistics

Online Review Statistics You Must Know (2023 Updated Data)

Susan Laborde

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.