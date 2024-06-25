NVDA Insiders Sell, Traders Flock to AI & Meme Coins: WienerAI 13x Prediction

- NVDA dropped 11.16% in five days, lowering Nvidia from #1 to #3 company by market cap.
- Nvidia shifts its focus to the B2B market, next-gen AI chips are underway.
- While major crypto like $BTC (-7.5%) and $ETH (-2.6%) declined last week, AI tokens like $NEAR (+15.4%), $FET (+39.6%), $AGIX (+40.1%), and $OCEAN (+36.9%) saw gains.
The world’s largest GPU manufacturer, Nvidia, saw its stock price drop by 11.16% in the past five days. Nvidia’s president Jensen Huang and other executives have liquidated nearly $800M worth of NVDA this year, a possible warning sign for investors coinciding with the company limiting its GPU sales.
Meanwhile, the crypto market succumbs to fear as most tokens see a 7-day decline, with only meme and AI coins showing resilience despite Nvidia’s struggles.
WienerAI, the latest addition to the AI meme coin niche, raised over $6.4M on presale during a bearish market and has the potential to explode 13x by the end of 2025. Capitalizing on the ongoing AI trend could be the key to Nvidia’s stock price rebound, and to WienerAI investors locking in massive gains.
Nvidia Gives Way to Microsoft, Focuses on B2B
However, Nvidia losing its top company crown isn’t a reason to worry – it’s a tight race, so we expect the three to trade places for a while. This year’s Nvidia insider sells topping $800M are a much bigger concern.
While some analysts point out it could be a pre-planned program to avoid insider trading accusations, the timing raises eyebrows. In less than two weeks, Huang sold nearly $95M worth of NVDA. Executives are privy to more company information than the public, and they might sense a slowdown before anyone else.
Furthermore, Nvidia is limiting its production of consumer-grade GPUs (B2C) and focusing on the business-to-business (B2B) market. This suggests Nvidia anticipates a wider market decline impacting consumer spending or strategically shifts its target to accommodate the growing demand for AI in the B2B sector.
Despite no announcement for a next-gen consumer GPU, historically rolled out every two years, Nvidia plans to introduce its new AI processor Blackwell by the end of the year.
Boasting a $30K+ price tag, Blackwell targets the high-performance computing needs of data centers and research facilities that have fewer resource constraints compared to regular users. Analysts expect it to kick off another growth cycle for NVDA.
AI Democratization & Short-Term Gains
Nvidia’s recent hurdles don’t abolish the broader AI frenzy. As $BTC dropped by 7.5% and $ETH by 2.6% last week, AI tokens experienced substantial gains:
Similarly, the meme segment stays strong with only two out of 10 top coins declining. $MOG is the front-runner with a 92% increase, followed by $TURBO and $POPCAT with 58.8% each.
Contrary to Nvidia shifting its focus to the B2B market, crypto projects aim to democratize AI development. Ocean Protocol is a prime example with its decentralized AI model marketplace. Likewise, SingularityNET allows smaller players to monetize their AI services, competing with tech giants like OpenAI and Microsoft.
The demand for AI and meme coins could also arise from a desire for short-term gains amidst an economic downturn. Major crypto like $BTC and $ETH won’t multiply investor returns like new projects reliant on hype and speculation.
AI Trading Bot to Capitalize on Crypto Market Volatility
The success of the new presale crypto $WAI perfectly illustrates the current investor sentiment. Beyond its meme appeal, WienerAI presents strong utility: an AI trading bot that helps investors capitalize on choppy market conditions.
Staking with up to 180% dynamic APY adds to the FOMO. Early investors who’ve staked over 5B of $WAI to date might be up for 13x returns by the end of 2025.
Given the current reward rate, you could earn an extra $3,240 in six months by doing nothing if you stake $3,600 worth of $WAI today. This translates into a $42,120 passive gain if $WAI price prediction plays out.
To buy $WAI, visit the official website, connect your wallet, enter the number of tokens you want to get, and confirm the transaction.
AI and Meme Tokens Continue the Bull Run
Despite Nvidia’s stock drop, the demand for AI tech remains strong. Blackwell chip introduction hints Nvidia doubles down on AI, giving hope for a stock price rebound.
Meanwhile, crypto projects like Ocean Protocol, SingularityNET, and WienerAI allow the general crowd to take advantage of the ongoing AI revolution.
