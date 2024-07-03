Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Nvidia Is Facing Antitrust Charges from the French Competition Authority
News

Nvidia Is Facing Antitrust Charges from the French Competition Authority

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.
  • The French competition authority, Autorité de la concurrence, is preparing to take action against Nvidia for allegedly breaking antitrust rules.
  • The exact details of the charges haven’t been disclosed. However, according to another report, Nvidia’s growing control over the market has authorities worried about a possible monopoly.
  • This isn’t the first time Nvidia has gotten into trouble with the French authorities. Last September, the authorities raided Nvidia’s local offices.

Nvidia Is Facing Antitrust Charges from the French Competition Authority

The French competition authority, Autorité de la concurrence, is set to press antitrust charges against Nvidia. This will be the first charge of this nature against the market’s leading chipmaker and one of the most valuable companies on the planet.

The exact details of the charges have not yet been made public, but the authorities published a detailed report on Friday that talks about their general concerns about the generative AI industry. This report has several mentions of Nvidia, which is quite possibly the trigger that led to Nvidia’s antitrust charges.

The biggest concern is the possibility of a monopoly. The authorities launched an investigation into the AI market to see just how much scope there was for competition. Lo and behold, they were surprised to see that the market is heavily dependent on Nvidia chips.

Although Nvidia has not been explicitly accused of trying to control the market, the authorities are worried that such a dependence could lead to issues such as price fixing, restrictions in production, discrimination, and unfair contract conditions.

Also, Nvidia’s latest partnerships are further adding fuel to the fire. The company’s recent investment in AI-focused cloud service providers such as CoreWeave has authorities concerned over Nvidia’s growing control over the market.

If the charges are proven to be genuine, Nvidia will have to pay a fine of up to 10% of its total annual turnover.

Why Is Nvidia a Target?

Some of you might be wondering why Nvidia is suddenly in the crosshairs of market monopolization accusations. Well, for starters, it’s important to note that Nvidia is not the only company mentioned in the report. Other tech giants like Meta, Microsoft, and Google have also been cited.

However, it’s truly no surprise that Nvidia was one of them. After all, the company is now one of the biggest companies in the world in terms of market capital, which recently surpassed a whopping $3.2 trillion.

Even the AI hardware market is highly dependent on Nvidia, with at least 70% to 95% being under Nvidia’s control. Sure, there are other companies like AMD and Intel that compete with Nvidia, but it’s not a thrilling fight, with Nvidia being far ahead of every one of its rivals.

It’s well worth noting that back in the U.S., Nvidia is battling a separate issue with the FTC over its attempt to gain a license that will allow it to export products to the heavily sanctioned Middle East. Nvidia is also being investigated by the Department of Justice.

September 2023’s Nvidia Raid

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Nvidia has been accused of anti-competitive practices by France. Last year, in September, the French Competition Authority conducted raids on Nvidia’s local offices on similar suspicions.

Back then, Nvidia’s name wasn’t publicly revealed. All the authorities said was that a company involved in the GPU sector was allegedly taking part in anti-competitive practices.

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO.

Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 Nvidia Is Facing Antitrust Charges from the French Competition Authority
2 Roaring Kitty’s Latest Move Isn’t GameStop Stock; It’s Chewy
3 How and Where to Watch Quarter Finals in Copa America 2024 — Free and Paid Options
4 YouTube Will Allow Users to Request the Takedown of AI-Generated Content Resembling Them
5 Ripple’s Latest 200M XRP Transfer Amid Conclusion of June From Escrow Sparks Concerns

Latest News

Roaring Kitty’s Latest Move Isn’t GameStop Stock; It’s Chewy
Crypto News

Roaring Kitty’s Latest Move Isn’t GameStop Stock; It’s Chewy

Leah Alger
Where to Watch Copa America Quarter Finals
Streaming News & Events

How and Where to Watch Quarter Finals in Copa America 2024 — Free and Paid Options

Joel Timothy

The Copa America 2024 group matches have been exciting. Eight of the sixteen teams have advanced to the quarter-finals, where the stakes are even higher. The teams that topped their...

YouTube Will Allow Users to Request the Takedown of AI Content
News

YouTube Will Allow Users to Request the Takedown of AI-Generated Content Resembling Them

Krishi Chowdhary

YouTube unceremoniously rolled out a policy in June that will allow users to request the takedown of content that’s too similar to their face or voice. It’s an addition to...

Ripple’s Latest 200M XRP Transfer Amid Conclusion of June From Escrow Sparks Concerns
Crypto News

Ripple’s Latest 200M XRP Transfer Amid Conclusion of June From Escrow Sparks Concerns

Rida Fatima
Binance.US Gears Up for Legal Battle with SEC - What's The Possible Outcome?
Crypto News

Binance.US Gears Up for Legal Battle with SEC – What’s The Possible Outcome?

Rida Fatima
Bitcoin ETFs Recover with a Massive $129 Million in Inflows; Will BTC Rally Again?
Crypto News

Bitcoin ETFs Recover with a Massive $129 Million in Inflows; Will BTC Rally Again?

Rida Fatima
Swiss Government Bank PostFinance Introduces Trading for XRP, SOL, ADA, DOT, And AVAX
Crypto News

Swiss Government Bank PostFinance Introduces Trading for XRP, SOL, ADA, DOT, And AVAX

Rida Fatima

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.