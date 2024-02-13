Countries
Nvidia Briefly Becomes 4th Most Valuable U.S. Company
News

Nvidia Briefly Becomes 4th Most Valuable U.S. Company

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
On Monday, Feb 12, Nvidia’s share price hit an all-time high of $734.96, propelling its market valuation to $1.82 trillion. This value temporarily surpassed Amazon’s market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, making Nvidia the 4th most valuable U.S. company.

Nvidia’s lead over Amazon marks a stunning growth, considering both firms were worth under $6 billion in 2002. 

The last time Nvidia exceeded Amazon in market value was during the dot-com bubble 20 years ago. Now Nvidia finds itself trailing only Microsoft, Alphabet, and Apple among publicly traded American corporations after its market cap crept close to Alphabet’s $1.87 trillion valuation this week.

Dominance in A.I. Chips Powers Nvidia’s Meteoric Rise

Nvidia’s pole position of supplying critical chips for artificial intelligence (A.I.) computing has fueled its jaw-dropping gains. The company provides graphics processing units (GPUs) for rapid A.I. model training and inference. With generative A.I. driving the latest leaps in computer vision and natural language, Nvidia has cemented itself as the foremost A.I. chipmaker.

Its data center revenue now exceeds gaming. Investors are betting these A.I. tailwinds will continue boosting Nvidia’s earnings. All eyes are currently on the company’s following quarterly report on Feb 21 after a blowout performance last year.

The market’s confidence in Nvidia’s A.I. leadership has propelled its share price to staggering heights. 

Nvidia stock has skyrocketed 223% over the past 12 months, making it the top performer among tech’s largest companies. It came second only to Meta’s 163% gain amid its metaverse ambitions.

This performance reflects Nvidia’s dominant and growing position as it provides the specialized hardware needed to advance A.I. research and applications.

Meanwhile, Nvidia’s ascent helped knock Apple from its perch as the world’s most valuable public firm. Meanwhile, Microsoft took the No. 1 valuation spot, followed by Google-owner Alphabet. But Nvidia briefly bested Amazon and challenged Alphabet in market cap as A.I. euphoria continues.

Maintaining Momentum Amid Rising Competition  

Even though it is gaining momentum, Nvidia faces risks if it fails to maintain flawless execution. Competitors like AMD and Intel aim to chip away at Nvidia’s lead in the data center A.I. accelerator market.

There are also concerns that demand could weaken in an economic downturn, potentially slowing the breakneck pace of A.I. progress.

Ongoing supply constraints pose another challenge to meeting demand. As such, Nvidia must validate its premium valuation by continually advancing its A.I. platforms. Amazon’s more diversified business may prove more resilient if the A.I. frenzy cools.

But for now, Nvidia is basking as a new member of an elite club after exceeding a tech titan in market value.

Nvidia’s upcoming quarterly report will be pivotal to justifying its highest-in-class market cap. Expectations sky-high, with Nvidia gaining the most among S&P 500 companies year-to-date. Markets remain confident Nvidia will continue reaping the rewards from insatiable A.I. demand.

However, the company must demonstrate that its technological leadership is still converting to outsized financial growth. While brief, Nvidia’s rise above Amazon highlights its pole position in the A.I. chip race.

But the earnings report will be vital to maintaining momentum as it contends with all-time high expectations.

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

