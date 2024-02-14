Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home Nvidia Brings Generative AI Chatbot, Chat With RTX, To Windows PC 
News

Nvidia Brings Generative AI Chatbot, Chat With RTX, To Windows PC 

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Nvidia Brings Generative AI Chatbot To Windows PC 

Nvidia, the company that’s best known for its chips, is now venturing into the world of generative AI with its new chatbot for Windows PC.

The announcement came on Tuesday, February 13, shortly before it released an early version of the chatbot called “Chat With RTX”.

As of now, this demo is free to use and supports .pdf, .txt, .xml, and .doc file formats.

The biggest benefit of this chatbot is that it can be used locally. While other AI chatbots like the ones provided by OpenAI are hosted on their platform. RTX will be hosted on your device, so you can use it to help your team be more productive without the need to rely on a third-party provider.

It’s also quite simple to use. You can create your own chatbot and train it the way you want using your own data (such as product manuals, company policies, and FAQs) as training material. In short, you get to customize how the bot behaves.

Another benefit of using local data for training purposes is that you don’t have to share those details with anyone. You won’t even need to connect to the internet to do that. Your files remain yours alone, secure in your computer.

Since Chat with RTX runs locally on Windows RTX PCs and workstations, the provided results are fast — and the user’s data stays on the device.Jesse Clayton, Nvidia product manager

Another major difference between other AI chatbots and the one by Nvidia is in the purpose— Chat with RTX is more for personal use. That’s because you are feeding it your personal data only.

Hence, it’ll double up as your virtual assistant. You can ask it “What was my total expense last month?” and if you have a spreadsheet in your device, it’ll pull out the numbers from there and let you know.

If you want to use it for research purposes, you can also include links from YouTube and third-party playlists. This way you can ask it to transcribe the video or solve particular queries regarding the topic.

Who Can Use This Tool Right Now?

Anyone with a Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 Series GPU or higher and at least 8 GB of video RAM can use this new chatbot. You’ll also need at least a Windows 10 or 11 PC running on the latest Nvidia drivers. If your system meets all these requirements, you can download the demo app from Nvidia’s official website.

If you are going to be dealing with a lot of long texts, we recommend Mistral.

There are two LLMs( language learning models to choose from)—Mistral or Llama 2.

Speaking of the technology, Chat With RTX runs on GEForce-powered Windows PCs using retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), Nvidia RTX acceleration, and NVIDIA TensorRT-LLM software.

RAG makes AI models more precise and accurate by obtaining information from external sources which in turn makes them more dependable.

Previously, Sam Altman was in the news for his multi-billion dollar chip project through which he plans to compete with Nvidia in the chip market. But it looks like Nvidia is upping the game by entering the AI industry where Altman’s OpenAI holds a good position.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO. Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue. Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 Nvidia Brings Generative AI Chatbot, Chat With RTX, To Windows PC 
2 Ransomware Hits 26 Romanian Hospitals Forcing Them To Go Offline
3 19 Intriguing EPAM Systems Inc. Statistics for 2024
4 Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE Surges Past $0.08 Strong Level
5 Top Crypto Gainers on 13 February – ORDI and MNT

Latest News

Ransomware Hits 26 Romanian Hospitals Forcing Them To Go Offline
News

Ransomware Hits 26 Romanian Hospitals Forcing Them To Go Offline

Krishi Chowdhary
Key EPAM Systems Inc. Statistics
Statistics

19 Intriguing EPAM Systems Inc. Statistics for 2024

Jeff Beckman

This great software firm that has endured throughout the years deserves much praise. It has broken quite a good number of records for itself, even beyond what many had thought....

Dogecoin
Crypto News

Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE Surges Past $0.08 Strong Level

Nick Dunn

The well-known meme coin Dogecoin has begun a bullish trend. This happened as BTC regained its $50,000 level, which has been a strong resistance for a while. This significant pump...

Crypto
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on 13 February – ORDI and MNT

Nick Dunn
Nvidia Briefly Becomes 4th Most Valuable U.S. Company
News

Nvidia Briefly Becomes 4th Most Valuable U.S. Company

Damien Fisher
JetBlue Shares Record A 15% Surge Following Activist Carl Icahn’s Stake Reporting
News

JetBlue Shares Record A 15% Surge Following Activist Carl Icahn’s Stake Reporting

Damien Fisher
Super Bowl LVII
Streaming News & Events

Super Bowl LVIII Breaks Previous Records with 123.4 Million Viewers

Mark Cop

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.