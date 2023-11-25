Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home Nvidia Delays AI Chip Launch in China Amid Export Rule Compliance
News

Nvidia Delays AI Chip Launch in China Amid Export Rule Compliance

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Nvidia has informed its Chinese customers of a delay in the launch of its anticipated artificial intelligence (AI) chip, the H20. 

This chip, which is designed to comply with U.S. export regulations, is part of Nvidia’s strategy to maintain its market presence in China amidst the increasing competition from local rivals like Huawei.

The H20 is the most potent among three China-focused chips, and it was initially expected to launch on Nov. 16. However, the release has now been postponed until the first quarter of the coming year, possibly in February or March.

Reasons Behind the Delay

Sources familiar with the matter revealed that the delay is attributed to challenges faced by server manufacturers in integrating the H20 chip into their systems. 

Nvidia has been navigating new U.S. export rules, and this setback raises concerns about the company’s ability to compete in the Chinese market. 

In addition to the H20, Nvidia has been developing two other chips, namely the L20 and L2, to align with U.S. export restrictions. Nvidia is betting on the H20 and its other China-focused chips to help it retain its position in the Chinese market.

Nvidia has experienced a surge in business following the implementation of last year’s regulations. This is because its exclusive chips for the Chinese market continue to outperform available alternatives. 

Presently, the company is successfully selling nearly all the chips it can obtain due to a global supply shortage. 

However, in the long run, Nvidia could face challenges as Chinese chip manufacturers explore alternative sources to compensate for any potential gaps left by U.S. companies. While the H20 faces delays, the L20 is reportedly on schedule and unaffected by the setback.

Both the H20 and L20, along with the L2, have been modified to comply with the new U.S. rules, which include cutting back some of their computing power. These chips incorporate Nvidia’s latest features for AI work but adhere to the regulatory requirements imposed by the U.S. government.

Market Dynamics and Competitive Chips Environment

The delay in the H20 chip launch poses challenges for Nvidia as it strives to maintain its market share in China. The company had previously introduced alternatives like the A800 and H800 AI chips after being restricted from exporting advanced microchips and equipment to China. 

However, the tightened export rules have provided opportunities for competitors, including Huawei, to secure orders that might have otherwise gone to Nvidia. 

Notably, Chinese internet giant Baidu has reportedly placed a significant order for Huawei AI chips, signaling a shift in the market dynamics.

Nvidia’s decision to delay the H20 chip shows global technology companies’ challenges in navigating geopolitical dynamics. The outcome of this delay may likely influence Nvidia’s ability to compete with local competitors and retain its foothold in the Chinese AI market. 

As the company continues to navigate regulatory hurdles, the industry will closely watch developments in the coming year when the H20 chip is anticipated to be officially launched.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

Most Popular News

1 Google’s Countdown Begins As Dormant Users May Lose Access To Their Accounts
2 Terra Classic Trading Volume Skyrocketed to New All-Time High. Are Investors Coming Back?
3 The Root Network Rewards Stakers With 362K XRP And 4.7M ROOT Coins
4 Nvidia Delays AI Chip Launch in China Amid Export Rule Compliance
5 Nomads Seek Open Discussions and Ideas in China’s Southwest, Dali

Latest News

Google's Countdown Begin As Dormant Users May Lose Accounts
News

Google’s Countdown Begins As Dormant Users May Lose Access To Their Accounts

Krishi Chowdhary
Terra Classic
News

Terra Classic Trading Volume Skyrocketed to New All-Time High. Are Investors Coming Back?

Damien Fisher

Terra Classic, LUNC, is recording a notable increase in daily transactions, reaching an impressive 590,000. This surge in activity shows a resurgence in user engagement within the blockchain ecosystem.  The...

Root Network
Crypto News

The Root Network Rewards Stakers With 362K XRP And 4.7M ROOT Coins

Damien Fisher

The decentralized blockchain, the Root Network, announced the sharing of its staking rewards to customers. Notably, the platform has been incorporated with the XRP Ledger DEX. The Root Network took...

Nomads Seek Open Discussions and Ideas in China’s Southwest, Dali
News

Nomads Seek Open Discussions and Ideas in China’s Southwest, Dali

Damien Fisher
Top Crypto Gainers on November 24 - BLUR, GAS, And SUI
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on November 24 – BLUR, GAS, And SUI

Nick Dunn
SUI Price Prediction: Sui Price Surges. Is $0.9 the Next Resistance Level
Crypto News

SUI Price Prediction: Sui Price Surges. Is $0.9 the Next Resistance Level?

Nick Dunn
Temu Statistics
Statistics

Temu Statistics – An Analysis of Their Reach, Performance & Controversies

Kate Sukhanova

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.