Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home Nvidia’s Project GR00T Will Soon Make the Era of Humanoid Robots a Reality
News

Nvidia’s Project GR00T Will Soon Make the Era of Humanoid Robots a Reality

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.
  • Nvidia announces the launch of Project GR00T which will help make humanoid robots a reality
  • Companies like Boston Dynamics, Agility Robotics, and Sanctuary AI are very excited to collaborate with Nvidia
  • The project is underway. A new computing system and a new AI chip have already been launched

Nvidia’s GR00T Will Make The Era of Humanoid Robots A Reality 

Nvidia, the tech company that has been shattering stock market records for fun, has announced a new project that will bring the world a step closer to humanoid robots. The project is called GR00T (Generalist Robot 00 Technology).

At the Nvidia GTC 2024, the company announced that it will help create a new generation of robots that will be smarter and more efficient than ever.

What makes this an interesting venture is that the robots will learn from the humans – the way they move, talk and think will be learned by observing us.

According to experts at Nvidia, this mode of training will help them quickly adapt to real-life situations and master skills like dexterity and coordination.

The enabling technologies are coming together for leading roboticists around the world to take giant leaps towards artificial general robotics.Jensen Huang, Nvidia CEO

Nvidia has referred to its new project as a general-purpose foundation model for humanoid robots. It is targeting the increasing number of companies such as Figure AI, Fourier Intelligence, Sanctuary AI, Boston Dynamics, and Agility Robotics, that are entering the human-robot space.

In simple terms, GR00T will provide the necessary AI platform and infrastructure needed to make humanoid robots a reality.

Other Robotics Companies Welcome GR00T

Nvidia’s announcement has been warmly welcomed by most of the companies. For example, Jonathan Hurst (co-founder and Chief Robotics of Agility Robotics) said that robots like Digit (a humanoid robot they have already created) are here to change the future of labor.

They are excited to join hands with Nvidia and invest in the creation and training of more such robots to the extent that they can become a part of our daily lives.

Sanctuary AI co-founder and CEO Geordie Rose also shares similar sentiments. He said that technology like Embodied AI will help humanity reach points beyond our imagination. For a journey this long and exciting, they are happy to have reliable long-term partners like Nvidia who share their goals and vision.

Read more: Nvidia brings generative AI chatbot, Chat with RTX, to Windows PC

What’s Next in Line for Project GR00T?

Nvidia has already taken big strides forward for GR00T. For starters, it has talked about the SoC, a new-generation chip that includes a GPU based on the latest Nvidia Blackwell architecture with the following features:

  • A transformer engine that delivers 800 teraflops of AI performance necessary to run multimodal models like GR00T
  • 100GB of ethernet bandwidth
  • A high-performance CPU cluster
  • An integrated functional safety processor

Also, it has been decided that this project will need a new computing system that’s better than anything the company has previously created. This is why Nvidia has also launched Jetson Thor, a new computer with advanced capabilities.

Apart from this, Nvidia is also working on two separate programs called Isaac Manipulator & Isaac Perceptor.

  • Isaac Manipulator will help create the best robotics arms in the industry that are strong, dexterous, coordinated, and flexible
  • Isaac Perceptor will revolutionize the robot’s vision processing capacity, update its multi-camera model, and improve its 3D-surround vision abilities.

The ultimate aim is to make them perfect for industrial use. If Project GR00T goes as planned, the next few years will be a major chapter in the history of robotics.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO. Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue. Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 Nvidia’s Project GR00T Will Soon Make the Era of Humanoid Robots a Reality
2 Apple to Join Hands with Google or OpenAI to License Its AI Tools
3 YouTube Launches a New Tool to Help Creators Label AI-Generated Content
4 Ripple Dumps 240 Million XRP Tokens Amid 17% Price Decline
5 Crypto Expert Draws Link Between Shiba Inu And Ethereum

Latest News

Apple Might Join Hands with Google or OpenAI for Their AI Tech
News

Apple to Join Hands with Google or OpenAI to License Its AI Tools

Krishi Chowdhary
YouTube Launches New Tool To Help Label AI-generated Content
News

YouTube Launches a New Tool to Help Creators Label AI-Generated Content

Krishi Chowdhary

YouTube released a tool that will help creators easily label the parts of their content that are generated by AI. The initiative was first launched in November 2023 in an attempt...

Ripple Dumps 240 Million XRP Tokens Amid 17% Price Decline
Crypto News

Ripple Dumps 240 Million XRP Tokens Amid 17% Price Decline

Damien Fisher

Popular crypto payment platform Ripple has released 240 million XRP tokens in its latest escrow unlock for March. This comes at a time when XRP’s price has declined significantly. Data from...

Crypto Expert Draws A Links Between Shiba Inu And Ethereum
Crypto News

Crypto Expert Draws Link Between Shiba Inu And Ethereum

Damien Fisher
The Lucrative FTX Bankruptcy Trade and Ongoing Legal Battle
Crypto News

The Lucrative FTX Bankruptcy Trade and Ongoing Legal Battle

Damien Fisher
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Set to Enter “Danger Zone” – Time to Back-Off or Bag More Coins?
Crypto News

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Set to Enter “Danger Zone” – Time to Back-Off or Bag More Coins?

Nick Dunn
SNB to Kick Off Rate Cut Cycle Sooner Than Expected
News

SNB to Kick-Start Rate Cut Cycle Sooner Than Expected

Damien Fisher

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.