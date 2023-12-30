Countries
Close
English Português (PT/BR) 한국어
Home Nvidia Introduces New Gaming Chip for China
News

Nvidia Introduces New Gaming Chip for China

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The United States chipmaker Nvidia has unveiled a specialized gaming chip designed to align with U.S. export controls targeting China.

The newly launched GeForce RTX 4090 D is positioned as a groundbreaking product, promising advancements in efficiency, performance, and graphics powered by artificial intelligence.

This chip is slated to be accessible to Chinese customers starting in January, according to a spokesperson from Nvidia in communication with Reuters.

Nvidia’s New China-Compliant Chip

Highlighting the company’s commitment to compliance with U.S. government export controls, the spokesperson stated that the GeForce RTX 4090 D was developed with extensive engagement with U.S. authorities.

This announcement is significant as it marks Nvidia’s first official release of a China-focused chip since the introduction of export rules by the Biden Administration in October.

Reflecting on these export rules, two modified artificial intelligence (AI) chips, namely the A800 and H800, alongside the high-end gaming chip RTX 4090, were blocked for sale in the Chinese market.

Notably, Nvidia had previously hinted at the possibility of introducing three new AI chips for China around November 16 in response to the October export regulations.

However, a delay in the launch of one of these chips was reported last month, and the other two are yet to be featured on Nvidia’s China website. Meanwhile, Nvidia has been a dominant player, holding a market share of over 90% in China’s $7 billion AI chip market.

Analysts suggest that the U.S. export controls could create opportunities for domestic firms like Huawei Technologies to make inroads into the market.

Essentially, U.S. Commerce Secretary Raimondo clarified in a December 11 interview with Reuters that Nvidia is allowed to sell AI chips to China, apart from those with the highest processing power.

In terms of performance, the China-focused RTX 4090 D is reportedly 5% slower in gaming and creating compared to its banned counterpart, the RTX 4090. Priced at 12,999 yuan ($1,842), the RTX 4090 D carries a premium of 350 yuan ($50) over the second most advanced chip in the product series available to Chinese customers.

Nvidia’s Probable Plans for 2024

Rumors are circulating that Nvidia is gearing up to launch the RTX 4070 Super and RTX 4080 Super GPUs in early 2024. According to hardware leaker Kopite7kimi, known for their reliable track record on Nvidia hardware, the launch is expected at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January 2024, despite Nvidia not being officially listed as an exhibitor.

However, the company often uses the event for press briefings and showcasing its latest gaming technology. Notably, the RTX 4080 Super is rumored to come with 20GB of VRAM, and both GPUs are anticipated to feature a higher memory bus compared to their predecessors.

Specifically, the RTX 4080 Super might have a 320-bit memory bus, while the RTX 4070 Super could launch with a 256-bit memory bus. However, these details remain speculative until Nvidia officially announces the cards.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

Most Popular News

1 BONK Value Rally Over 20% in One Day: Can It Witness A 300% Price Rally?
2 South Korea Lawmakers Completed Nearly $100M Crypto Trades Over Past Three Years
3 Nvidia Introduces New Gaming Chip for China
4 OKX Crypto Exchange Reveals Plans Of Delisting Privacy Crypto Tokens in 2024
5 Top Crypto Gainers on December 29 – BONK, SEI, And TRB

Latest News

BONK
Price Prediction

BONK Value Rally Over 20% in One Day: Can It Witness A 300% Price Rally?

Nick Dunn
South Korea Lawmakers Completed Nearly $100M Crypto Trades Over Past Three Years
Crypto News

South Korea Lawmakers Completed Nearly $100M Crypto Trades Over Past Three Years

Damien Fisher

The South Korean Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission revealed the result of its investigation of lawmakers’ crypto activities. The report disclosed that the lawmakers have completed crypto transactions worth almost...

OKX Crypto Exchange Reveals Plans Of Delisting Privacy Crypto Tokens in 2024
Crypto News

OKX Crypto Exchange Reveals Plans Of Delisting Privacy Crypto Tokens in 2024

Damien Fisher

One of the leading crypto exchanges, OKX, has declared its intention to delist privacy-based crypto assets on its platform effective January 4, 2024. The move from the exchange comes to satisfy...

Top Crypto Gainers on December 29 - BONK, SEI, And TRB
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on December 29 – BONK, SEI, And TRB

Nick Dunn
Vitalik Buterin Proposes Strategies To Simplify Ethereum PoS
Crypto News

Vitalik Buterin Proposes Strategies To Simplify Ethereum PoS

Damien Fisher
Amazon Prime Users Must Pay £2.99 a Month for Ad-Free Viewing
News

Amazon Prime Users Have to Pay £2.99 a Month for Ad-Free Streaming

Krishi Chowdhary
Google Resolves $5 Billion Privacy Lawsuit, Nears Settlement
News

Google Resolves $5 Billion Privacy Lawsuit, Nears Settlement Approval

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.