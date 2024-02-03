Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home Nvidia Records Remarkable Surge in Market Value in January
News

Nvidia Records Remarkable Surge in Market Value in January

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

In January, NVIDIA Corp achieved a historic milestone as it recorded a remarkable surge in market value, setting a new monthly record. The chipmaker’s market cap saw an extraordinary increase of $296.52 billion, reaching approximately $1.52 trillion. 

This surge surpassed its monthly high of $248.23 billion, recorded in May 2023.

Tech Market Values Soar in January

The surge in Nvidia’s stock was fueled by heightened optimism surrounding artificial intelligence (AI), favorable analyst predictions, and the company’s announcement of expanded AI offerings.

Introducing new desktop graphics processors and AI-related components and software advancements further contributed to the stock’s growth.

In a similar trend, Microsoft, the world’s most valuable company, experienced a substantial rise in market value, adding $159.36 billion. This increase was primarily attributed to the growing demand for its Azure cloud service.

The company reported higher-than-estimated quarterly profit and revenue, although investor caution surfaced due to concerns about rising costs.

As of Wednesday, 31 January, Microsoft’s market value exceeded $2.95 trillion, surpassing Apple Inc’s $2.85 trillion market capitalization. Meta Platforms also saw more growth in its market value, crossing the $1 trillion mark for the first time since September 2021.

The surge in Meta’s stock, driven by a 14% increase to a record high of $451, resulted in a market capitalization increase from $148 billion to $1.16 trillion.

This followed Meta’s announcement of a 25% jump in revenue to $40.1 billion for the December quarter and the declaration of its inaugural dividend.

Furthermore, Tesla Inc. emerged as the weakest performer among the top 20 global companies by market cap, witnessing a decline of approximately 24.5% in its value over the last month

Concerns over slowing growth led CEO Elon Musk to caution that sales growth would be “notably lower” this year despite recent price reductions. 

Additionally, Saudi Arabian Oil Co experienced a 7.3% fall in its market value during the same period.

Nvidia’s Recent Market Performance

Besides the growth in market value, Nvidia has maintained a good streak of achievements in recent months. A notable example is the recognition at the NVIDIA Partner Awards EMEA 2024.

The company’s market performance is also seen in its stock growth as of last year, with prices surging by over 238%.

Moreover, Nvidia has been pivotal in pushing technological progress within the retail sector. This is exemplified by their yearly State of AI in Retail and CPG survey, which sheds light on new trends and showcases how AI can boost operational effectiveness and foster expansion.

Nvidia also positions itself as a critical player in the tech industry through its gaming and artificial intelligence offerings. The company is known for its graphics processing units (GPUs), which are essential to gaming and AI applications.

The importance of these GPUs is also seen in workflows, as they enable data-driven decision-making and aid cost reduction in various industries, including gaming, AI, and autonomous vehicles.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

Most Popular News

1 Nvidia Records Remarkable Surge in Market Value in January
2 Big Tech Stocks Trend Sideways After as Financial Results Come To Light
3 Family-Friendly Escapes in Asia: Safest Holiday Destinations in Asia for Your Children
4 Microsoft & Google’s Cloud Revenue Significantly Boosted By Generative AI
5 Amazon Launches Rufus—An AI Shopping Assistant To Keep Up With Holiday Season’s Sales Boost 

Latest News

Big Tech Stocks Trend Sideways After as Financial Results Come To Light
News

Big Tech Stocks Trend Sideways After as Financial Results Come To Light

Damien Fisher
Family on holiday in Asia
Statistics

Family-Friendly Escapes in Asia: Safest Holiday Destinations in Asia for Your Children

Kate Sukhanova

Looking for a family-friendly holiday destination in Asia for a safe and affordable vacation? You’ve come to the right place. We’re delighted to present this guide to the safest vacation...

Microsoft & Google’s Cloud Revenue Boosted By Generative AI
News

Microsoft & Google’s Cloud Revenue Significantly Boosted By Generative AI

Krishi Chowdhary

Although both Microsoft and Google had faced temporary dips in cloud revenue, the reports for the last quarter show a massive rise in profits, all thanks to generative AI. The...

Amazon Launches Rufus—Its Latest AI Shopping Assistant
News

Amazon Launches Rufus—An AI Shopping Assistant To Keep Up With Holiday Season’s Sales Boost 

Krishi Chowdhary
Binance Downplays Code Leak on GitHub as Outdated and Low Risk
Crypto News

Binance Downplays Code Leak on GitHub as Outdated and Low Risk

Damien Fisher
Judge’s Voiding Of Musk’s $56 Billion Tesla Pay Package Throws Board Off Balance
News

Judge’s Voiding Of Musk’s $56 Billion Tesla Pay Package Throws Board Off Balance

Damien Fisher
Crypto Market Turmoil: Traders Manipulate ‘JUP’ Token After $700 Million Jupiter Airdrop
Crypto News

Crypto Market Turmoil: Traders Manipulate ‘JUP’ Token After $700 Million Jupiter Airdrop

Damien Fisher

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.