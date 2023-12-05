Nvidia to Supply AI Processors to Japan Amid Heightened Market Demand: Report

A recent Reuters report reveals that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang intends to make Japan a prominent beneficiary of his company’s AI processors. This decision comes amid the heightened market demand for this product.

This revelation comes during Huang’s visit to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s official residence in Tokyo. Huang told reporters that Nvidia would make every effort to meet Japan’s requirements for GPUs despite the high demand.

Nvidia Prioritized Japan for AI Processors Supply

Japan is currently in a rapid process of rebuilding its semiconductor infrastructure. This move aims to regain its once-leading position in the global semiconductor industry and accelerate advancements in AI technology.

Notably, Nvidia’s graphics processing units (GPUs) are highly sought after and dominate the market for AI applications. This growing demand follows Japan’s recent announcement of an extra budget, with approximately 2 trillion yen ($13.60 billion) earmarked for chip investments.

A fraction of the funds are aimed at supporting Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC and the chip foundry venture Rapidus, which will focus on manufacturing cutting-edge chips in Japan’s Hokkaido region.

Huang expressed confidence in Japan’s semiconductor industry, stating that it is on the path to producing GPUs. He also highlighted the growing global awareness, with countries like Japan recognizing the importance of owning data, establishing local AI factories, and developing indigenous AI intelligence capabilities.

Nvidia Commits to New Developments

Besides these commitments, Nvidia continues to explore the tech space, as reflected in its newly developed health software. According to an announcement on November 28, NVIDIA launched a strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services to deliver advanced AI-powered infrastructure.

Researchers and developers of leading pharmaceutical and tech companies can now leverage NVIDIA Clara software and services seamlessly through Amazon Web Services.

This initiative allows healthcare and life sciences developers to utilize AWS cloud resources to incorporate NVIDIA-accelerated solutions seamlessly.

Notably, NVIDIA BioNeMo, a generative AI platform for drug discovery, will soon be available on NVIDIA DGX Cloud on AWS. Currently, it can be accessed through the AWS ParallelCluster cluster management tool for high-performance computing and the Amazon SageMaker machine learning service.

By accessing this tool through AWS, healthcare, and life sciences, firms can construct or adapt digital biology foundation models using proprietary data. This will facilitate the scaling of model training and deployment through NVIDIA GPU-accelerated cloud servers on AWS.

Prominent tech innovators like Alchemab Therapeutics, Basecamp Research, Biosciences, Character Etcembly, Evozyne, and LabGenius, who are already AWS users, leverage BioNeMo for generative AI-accelerated drug discovery and development.

This collaboration offers them additional avenues to rapidly expand cloud computing resources for developing generative AI models trained on biomolecular data.

It’s worth noting that this announcement builds upon NVIDIA’s existing healthcare-focused offerings on AWS, including NVIDIA MONAI for medical imaging workflows and NVIDIA Parabricks for accelerated genomics.

Notably, BioNeMo is a domain-specific framework tailored for advancing computer-aided drug discovery. It encompasses pre-trained large language models (LLMs), efficient data loaders, and optimized training recipes.

This framework is pivotal in accelerating crucial aspects of drug discovery, such as protein structure prediction, target identification, and drug candidate screening.