Nvidia to Support AI Development in Vietnam, What's in The Pipeline?
News

Nvidia to Support AI Development in Vietnam, What’s in The Pipeline?

Damien Fisher
Updated:
The U.S. chipmaker Nvidia is set to strengthen its ties with Vietnam, signaling a significant commitment to support the country’s endeavors in artificial intelligence (AI) development.

CEO Jensen Huang announced this expansion during his inaugural visit to Vietnam, emphasizing the existing partnership and the company’s investment of $250 million in the country.

Nvidia Expands Collaboration with Vietnam

The collaboration aims to deepen relations with prominent Vietnamese tech firms, including Viettel, Vingroup, FPT, and VNG. More so, Nvidia has already been actively engaged in deploying AI solutions in various sectors, such as cloud computing, automotive, and healthcare.

Recent reports suggest that Nvidia is in discussions with Vietnamese tech companies and authorities regarding cooperation deals on semiconductors.

Reacting to this move, Huang expressed the company’s dedication to fostering talent in Vietnam to propel advancements in AI and digital infrastructure.

Notably, the step aligns with Vietnam’s strategic goals of venturing into chip design and manufacturing, taking advantage of trade tensions between the U.S. and China. Furthermore, Vietnam’s investment minister, Nguyen Chi Dzung, disclosed the country’s preparations, including mechanisms and incentives, to attract investment in the semiconductor and AI sectors. 

In response to Huang’s proposal, Dzung encouraged Nvidia to consider establishing a research and development facility in Vietnam. This initiative corresponds with Vietnam’s aspirations to position itself as a hub for technological innovation in the region.

Importantly, Nvidia’s expansion in Vietnam reflects the growing importance of the country in the global tech landscape and highlights the mutual benefits derived from fostering collaboration in AI and semiconductor industries.

Other Nvidia Plans for 2024

Beyond the ongoing partnership between both parties, the company had rumored its plans for the coming year. In the firm’s November 7 report, it stated the release of its RTX 4070 Super and RTX 4080 Super GPUs in 2024. Hardware leaker Kopite7kimi, renowned for reliable Nvidia hardware leaks, also reported the plans. 

Kopite7kimi stated that the debut of the RTX 40 series Super cards is anticipated at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January 2024. While the company is not officially listed as a CES exhibitor, it commonly utilizes conference rooms for press briefings and showcases of its latest gaming technology.

Notably, leakers in the hardware community have been gradually revealing information about the RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 Super cards, hinting that the RTX 4080 Super might boast 20GB of VRAM. Moreover, expectations include a higher memory bus for both RTX 40-series Super GPUs compared to the existing 4080/4070 cards. 

Specifically, the RTX 4080 Super is suspected to feature a 320-bit memory bus, while the RTX 4070 Super could potentially launch with a 256-bit memory bus. However, it’s important to note that until Nvidia officially confirms these details, everything remains in the space of rumors.

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry.

