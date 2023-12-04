Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home One AI-Generated Image Needs As Much Power As Charging Your Smartphone
News

One AI-Generated Image Needs As Much Power As Charging Your Smartphone

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

One AI Image Needs As Much Power As Charging Your Phone

A collaborative study carried out by Carnegie Mellon University and Hugging Face, an AI startup, revealed that creating a single AI-generated image consumes as much power as charging a smartphone.

This concerning revelation about the environmental impact of AI looks bothering, given that image generators like Midjourney and Dall-E are being extensively used across different industries.

In a detailed paper, the researchers explained the significant environmental cost due to energy consumption and carbon emissions while generating images using AI.

Using 30 distinct datasets, the researchers carried out a series of experiments involving as many as 88 models. For each of the 13 tasks, they performed 1,000 inferences. This ranges from generating images to summarizing texts.

People think that AI doesn’t have any environmental impacts, that it’s this abstract technological entity that lives on a ‘cloud’.Dr. Sasha Luccioni, lead researcher

Surprisingly, this study revealed that even when you generate a single AI image, it consumes power almost equivalent to what’s needed to charge your smartphone. On the contrary, text-based content requires less power, proving more energy-efficient. Generative texts consume around 16% of the energy required to charge a smartphone.

The Study Explores Co2 Emissions By Different AI Tasks

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time researchers have raised concerns about carbon emissions in AI use. Researchers at the University of Massachusetts revealed that training a single model of AI can require over 626,000 pounds of carbon dioxide.

We should be conscious of where and how we use generative AI, comparing its cost and its benefits”, a researcher said.

This is equivalent to the power required by 62.6 cars powered by gasoline when they run for a year.

The study explored the emission of carbon dioxide beyond energy consumption, exploring different workloads of AI. Surpassing other tasks, creating images topped the list, which raised concerns about the extensive use of image generation using AI.

The recent boom brought about by the integration of generative AI involves several power models being integrated into different projects. The study focuses on the overall impact on the environment caused by AI models.

For instance, each week, ChatGPT boasts more than 100 million active users. This significantly scales up the impact on the environment due to the use of AI.

Sustainable Practices And Transparency Are The Key

The researchers, in the context of their findings, focused on the need for transparency in the machine-learning community. The tech community and scientists need to actively engage in communications to mitigate the impact of AI models. Considering the energy-intensive nature of generative AI, there’s a concerning need for sustainable practices.

The study can be considered a wake-up call for the AI industry, revealing the pressing environmental impact following the inception of generative AI. It points to the need to embrace sustainable practices in developing AI and encourages a collaborative responsibility in the AI community to mitigate the carbon footprint.

Considering that AI is likely to shape the tech industry in the future, a sustainable stance defines the key to the eco-friendly development of the technology.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO.

Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 270+ Intriguing Workplace Communication Statistics in 2023
2 One AI-Generated Image Needs As Much Power As Charging Your Smartphone
3 ChatGPT Vulnerability Exposes User Information, Can Potentially Leak Training Data
4 20 Inspiring Referral Marketing Statistics and Facts for 2023
5 80+ SoftBank Statistics to Know (2023 Market Share)

Latest News

Quick Glance at Workplace Communication Statistics
Statistics

270+ Intriguing Workplace Communication Statistics in 2023

Susan Laborde
ChatGPT Vulnerability Can Potentially Leak Training Data
News

ChatGPT Vulnerability Exposes User Information, Can Potentially Leak Training Data

Krishi Chowdhary

Large language models (LLMs) like ChatGPT are susceptible to tricky prompts and can potentially leak the data they were trained on. A collaborative effort by researchers from Google DeepMind, UC...

Referral Market Statistics Key Points
Statistics

20 Inspiring Referral Marketing Statistics and Facts for 2023

Jeff Beckman

Consumers trust recommendations from their friends and family more than any other form of advertising. Due to positive past results, companies can opt for referral marketing, find new clients, reach...

SoftBank Statistics and Facts
Statistics

80+ SoftBank Statistics to Know (2023 Market Share)

Susan Laborde
Musk Launches Profanity Attack Against Advertisers
News

Musk Launches Profanity Attack Against Advertisers

Krishi Chowdhary
Law Drafted by ChatGPT Passed By Lawmakers In Brazil
News

Law Drafted by ChatGPT Passed By Lawmakers In Brazil

Krishi Chowdhary
Montana’s State-Wide Ban on TikTok Blocked in Federal Ruling
Blog

Montana’s State-Wide Ban on TikTok Blocked in Federal Ruling

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.