OpenAI Allows ChatGPT To Access Internet, Ushering A New Era Of Accessing Knowledge
Krishi Chowdhary
Updated:

In a major development that can revolutionize the power of generative AI, OpenAI has further empowered ChatGPT by allowing it to access and browse the internet to access authentic information.

With internet access, ChatGPT users gain exposure to a world of opportunities, as the move promises to usher a new era of acquiring knowledge.

Eligible users can easily access the feature from the drop-down menu under the GPT-4 option at the top of the application.

With the latest improvement, ChatGPT can provide users with real-time responses to their queries. Previously, the knowledge of ChatGPT was limited to data up to September 2021.

However, it can now fetch fresh information, thanks to the Bing search engine of Microsoft. This makes it an invaluable tool for tasks that involve updated information like technical research, travel planning, or comparing products.

OpenAI stated that internet access would be available solely to ChatGPT Plus subscribers and ChatGPT Enterprise users.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time ChatGPT is getting web access. Back in March, OpenAI introduced the “Browsing” feature using the Microsoft Bing API and a text-based browser to collect and summarize information from the internet. However, the company soon disabled this feature as users started exploiting it to bypass paywalls on news websites.

The AI Platform Now Gets Improved Features To Control Web Access

The web browsing feature in ChatGPT comes with some improvements compared to the one OpenAI launched in March. Now, the platform recognizes the “robots.txt”, which allows website owners to exclude web crawlers like Google from indexing their content.

This ensures that the use of the new feature would be ethical and online content publishers can restore the integrity of their intellectual assets.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Mira Murati expressed their excitement about this development. They consider it to be a significant win for the company, considering web browsing capabilities.

Browsing is particularly useful for tasks that require up-to-date information, such as helping you with technical research, trying to choose a bike, or planning a vacation.OpenAI

Interestingly, Microsoft’s Bing Chat, powered by a more advanced OpenAI large language model, also offers a web browsing feature with citations following the style of ChatGPT. However, ChatGPT continues to enjoy an edge as it seamlessly integrates browsing within its interface along with other features.

OpenAI Also Rolls Out Other Features To Empower ChatGPT

ChatGPT users would be happy to know that this enhancement from OpenAI is just a part of other upgrades that the popular generative AI tool is likely to get soon.

Currently, the valuation of OpenAI is more than $90 billion.

A few days ago, OpenAI accounted that ChatGPT would get the ability to analyze images and carry out audio conversations to expand its power.

Interestingly, this decision falls in line with the developer’s strategy of using natural language processing and conversational skills while providing comprehensive AI solutions.

ChatGPT has recorded explosive growth in recent months, with analysts considering it to be the fastest-growing web app ever.

As OpenAI continues to push the boundaries of AI features, the newly integrated capabilities of ChatGPT to browse the internet reflect the commitment of the company to provide versatile tools to its users.

