OpenAI and Arizona State University Agree to Implement ChatGPT
OpenAI and Arizona State University Agree to Implement ChatGPT

A prominent artificial intelligence (AI) developer, OpenAI, has joined forces with ASU, a leading research university in the United States. The collaboration, announced on January 18, makes ASU the first higher education institution to partner with OpenAI.

Details of AI Partnership Between OpenAI and ASU

Starting in February, university faculty and staff can submit proposals outlining innovative applications for ChatGPT Enterprise.

ASU’s focus areas include enhancing student success, finding new avenues for innovative research, and improving organizational processes. 

ASU’s Chief Information Officer, Lev Gonick, noted that nearly two-thirds of organizations actively explore AI integration. The objective is to harness ASU’s knowledge base to develop AI-driven projects that can revolutionize educational methods, support scholarly research, and develop administrative efficiency.

Gonick emphasized that providing access to advanced AI tools levels the playing field, enabling individuals and organizations to use AI for creative and innovative practices.

ASU, committed to exploring AI in various forms, previously announced the establishment of its AI Acceleration team in 2023.

This team of technologists is dedicated to creating the next generation of AI tools. The collaboration with OpenAI is expected to contribute to developing new solutions within the framework of this team’s initiatives.

According to Gonick, if last year was considered the breakout year for generative AI, 2024 is poised to be a period of meaningful practice and exploration, harnessing the true power of this technology.

Simultaneously, OpenAI is actively pursuing new partnerships in 2024. Potential collaborations with media giants CNN, Fox, and Time are already underway, aiming to secure news content licensing. 

Further details on ASU’s collaboration with OpenAI are yet to be disclosed.

Recent AI Partnerships

Apart from the collaboration between OpenAI and ASU, several other artificial intelligence partnerships already occurred this year.

According to a January 9 report from Amazon, the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) that began in Las Vegas offered companies a platform to unveil their latest products and innovations to a global audience.

The event signifies significant developments for Amazon, including a newly revealed global partnership with Panasonic. Additionally, the event features a live demonstration showcasing in-vehicle generative artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities in collaboration with BMW.

Other highlights include support for Matter Casting for Fire TV and Echo Show 15 devices, the presentation of the latest generation of the Zoox robotaxi, and Siemens’ integration of AWS generative AI technology known as Amazon Bedrock.

On the same day, at CES 2024, Samsung Electronics unfolded its vision for transforming people’s interactions with their devices through artificial intelligence technology.

Collaborating with key partners, Samsung showcased this vision and delved into the underlying technology powering it. The focus was on how AI capabilities in new products and services aim to enhance user experiences, making them more intuitive and convenient.

During the press conference, Vice Chairman, CEO, and Head of Samsung’s Device eXperience (DX) Division, Jong-Hee (JH) Han, highlighted the pivotal role of AI in seamlessly integrating connected technologies into people’s daily lives, serving as an enhancer rather than a disruptor.

