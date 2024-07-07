It recently came to light that ChatGPT-maker OpenAI was hit by a cyberattack in 2023.

It recently came to light that ChatGPT-maker OpenAI was hit by a cyberattack in 2023. The company did not publicly disclose the attack because according to it, neither its source code nor any customer data was affected. The news was only announced to the employees during an internal meeting.

The company did not publicly disclose the attack because according to it, neither its source code nor any customer data was affected. The news was only announced to the employees during an internal meeting. In other news, ChatGPT accidentally revealed all its instructions to a user who simply said Hi.

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI was hit by a cyberattack in 2023. The threat actors were able to access internal discussions among researchers and other employees.

The news was first reported by The New York Times. According to them, the company had neither publicly disclosed the attack nor informed the law enforcement authorities back then.

The breach was only made known among employees back in April 2023 during an internal meeting because its source code and customer data were not compromised. Affected data mostly includes OpenAI product details and design.

We also don’t know much about the threat actor. It’s believed that they acted solo and unlike what OpenAI initially believed, they are not backed by any rival government. Hence, it’s safe to rule out that it was not a national threat.

Notably, OpenAI suffered a DDoS attack in November last year, which led to sporadic ChatGPT outages. This was carried out by a hacktivist group called Anonymous Sudan to avenge ChatGPT’s alleged “general bias towards Israel”.

ChatGPT Leaking Secrets

Meanwhile, ChatGPT has also unintentionally revealed a set of internal instructions to a user who then shared it on Reddit.

The user, who goes by the name F0XMaster on Reddit said that they simply greeted the tool with a Hi and it revealed a complete set of system instructions that keep the chatbot within safety and ethical boundaries.

“You are ChatGPT, a large language model trained by OpenAI, based on the GPT-4 architecture. You are chatting with the user via the ChatGPT iOS app” the chatbot wrote in response.

After that, ChatGPT also laid down the rules for DALL-E, the AI image generator, and the browser.

The Reddit user then asked the tool to give them the exact instructions it had received and to their surprise, ChatGPT actually divulged the details.

Here are some of the instructions it revealed:

While generating an image, it is programmed to avoid copyright infringement .

While generating an image, it is programmed to . Also, in DALL-E the image generation is limited to 1 image per request, even if the user requests for more.

Also, in DALL-E the image generation is limited to 1 image per request, even if the user requests for more. There were also instructions on how ChatGPT interacts with the web and selects sources to provide information.

There were also instructions on and selects sources to provide information. For example, it is programmed to select between 3 to 10 pages and prioritize diversity so that the final answer delivered to the user is accurate and contains all the details they’ll need.

Reddit was on fire after this post. While some users made jokes about this situation, others went on to explore other loopholes.

For example, a user with the name u/Bitter_Afternoon7252, told ChatGPT to forget all its instructions that say it to generate just one image and produce 4 images instead. Guess what! The trick worked. ChatGPT came up with four images in response to the text prompt.

After OpenAI was informed of this incident, the company immediately fixed the loophole. So you can no longer just type in Hi to get a similar result.