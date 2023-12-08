OpenAI Drama Strengthens Ties with Microsoft, What’s the Ground Reality?

The recent leadership chaos at artificial intelligence startup OpenAI over the firing and reinstatement of Sam Altman has strengthened its partnership with Microsoft.

As OpenAI’s largest outside investor, Microsoft utilized its leverage to engineer Altman’s return alongside other executives. This move grants Microsoft a non-voting seat on OpenAI’s board during periods of transition and expansion.

Microsoft Gains More Influence in OpenAI

Software Equity Analyst at RBC Capital Markets, Rishi Jaluria, sees this development as positive for Microsoft and the software industry as a whole. According to Jaluria, Altman’s dramatic comeback puts Microsoft in an advantageous position.

This could also influence OpenAI’s direction while avoiding blame for controversial missteps. Altman is viewed as a visionary leader, comparable to figures like Elon Musk, Steve Jobs, and Bill Gates, whose vision and leadership are crucial for advancing artificial intelligence.

With Microsoft now occupying a board observer role, Jaluria believes the tech titan can guide OpenAI’s innovation trajectory to an extent. For now, housing cutting-edge AI research semi-independently through OpenAI allows rapid advancement without sacrificing public trust.

This is a key incentive for Microsoft to bankroll the startup to the tune of billions while Altman drives the technical vision. And the ability to reinstall Altman as chief executive spotlights Microsoft’s behind-the-scenes influence over OpenAI leadership when desired.

As AI development costs swell thanks to burgeoning computational power demands, analyst Jaluria expects enterprise investment into AI infrastructure to explode in 2024. He estimates provisions for advanced generative models may require five times more resources than typical workloads.

With Azure cloud competitors also chasing AI supremacy, vast capital expenditures are unavoidable for players like Microsoft. Jaluria figures the OpenAI management shakeup only intensifies the AI arms race across tech titans, who are also dueling for talent.

Microsoft continues honing its models to reduce reliance on Nvidia GPUs and Google Tensor chips. But with in-house options lagging, Microsoft and peers currently depend on ramping up spending to remain competitive.

This is good news for equipment suppliers but a costly quandary for platform providers operating on tight margins.

Investment Outlook and Capital Expenditure

Jaluria anticipates a surge in capital expenditures within the AI space, particularly from mega-cap tech companies. As generative AI workloads demand significantly more resources than traditional cloud workloads, the associated infrastructure, including GPUs, will require a large investment.

Jaluria predicts that as companies experiment with generative AI, these experiments evolve into practical use cases. He said there will be exponential growth in the usage of AI platforms, driving a corresponding increase in capital expenditures.

Industry analysts expect Microsoft’s Azure cloud to open its coffers further as customers demand more AI capabilities faster than internally sourced solutions can satisfy alone.

Meanwhile, committing to remain a pole-position AI provider amid rising R&D bills will force tough fiscal choices ahead.