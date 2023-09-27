OpenAI Further Empowers ChatGPT with Voice and Image Features

ChatGPT is set to amaze users with yet another set of powerful features. This time, OpenAI is integrating ChatGPT with voice and image-based capabilities. This will significantly enhance the level of interactivity for the conversational AI tool.

The moves come at a time when the battle between tech giants on AI technologies has been raging high. Amazon is investing in Anthropic, a competitor of OpenAI.

According to the latest update of OpenAI, users will be able to engage in voice interactions with the tool while providing prompts.

This will make the AI more versatile and dynamic, and you can prompt ChatGPT verbally with the latest upgrade.

Even ChatGPT can provide verbal responses, just like a conversation in spoken form. Behind this development lies a new text-to-speech model that OpenAI developed, collaborating with voice actors to create five distinct voices.

The new voice technology — capable of crafting realistic synthetic voices from just a few seconds of real speech — opens doors to many creative and accessibility-focused applications. Open AI

ChatGPT has also established a standout partnership with Spotify, where podcasters can translate their content into multiple languages while preserving their original voice. However, OpenAI is careful to prevent impersonation and misuse of its technology, considering that malicious players can potentially exploit the system.

OpenAI Introduces Image-Based Search and Interaction

Besides, ChatGPT users will be able to upload images for generating answers. For instance, you may upload an image for the AI tool to explain what it means or obtain specific instructions.

This opens up exciting possibilities for ChatGPT users, ranging from learning more about historical landmarks to getting recipe ideas from the contents of their fridges. Besides, users can direct the attention of ChatGPT to specific sections of an image.

OpenAI will make the voice feature available on the iOS and Android app versions on an opt-in beta basis. Image search will be available on all the platforms by default.

OpenAI has stated that they are going to roll out these features gradually, starting with the Plus and Enterprise subscribers in the next two weeks. Users need to enable the voice features to access this function in the app settings of ChatGPT.

OpenAI is aware of the potential for misuse as it rolls out image-based interaction features on ChatGPT.

The company has restricted the ability of its AI to comment on particular types of images. Besides, AI has been proactive in limiting the analysis of individuals and respecting their privacy.

While addressing privacy concerns, OpenAI has yet to clarify whether it will collect user voices and images. Previously, they stated that it would not use data from enterprise customers or users who disabled chat histories.

Language limitation is yet another aspect ChatGPT needs to address. While the generative AI tool can transcribe speech in English, it currently struggles with other languages. OpenAI is likely to work on expanding the language support in its tool.

The integration of voice and image processing expands the power of ChatGPT beyond text, enhancing its versatility. The new features promise the next level of interactivity, fostering better creative potential and shaping the futuristic AI landscape.