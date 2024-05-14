Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home OpenAI Introduces GPT-4o, a New (And Free) AI Model to Make ChatGPT Smarter
News

OpenAI Introduces GPT-4o, a New (And Free) AI Model to Make ChatGPT Smarter

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.
  • OpenAI has launched ChatGPT-4o, the newest version of its flagship product.
  • It’ll be available for free as well—just that the number of messages you can send for free will be limited.
  • ChatGPT is also getting a fresh new design alongside other interesting additions.

OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT-4o For Free To All Users  

On Monday (May 13), OpenAI launched a new AI model called ‘GPT-4o’ that carries the intelligence of Chat GPT-4 but is much faster. The best part is it will be available to users on the free OpenAI plan as well.

This announcement comes after Sam Altman clarified last week that OpenAI is not working on an AI search engine but rather on ChatGPT and GPT-4 updates.

Let’s start by discussing the name. The “o” in GPT4o stands for omni. This means it brings together voice, text, and image into a single model, making it faster than the previous models.

According to OpenAI, GPT-4o is 2x faster than its predecessors.

GPT-4o will first be rolled out to Plus and Team users and then to Enterprise users in the near future. Although it’ll be available for free, that will come with a limit—and once that limit is reached, the tool will automatically switch back to GPT-3.5.

The company hasn’t revealed what this limit is going to be, but it added that the chat limit for Plus users will be at least 5x more than free users. Moreover, Teams and Enterprise users will have even higher limits.

What’s New in Chat GPT-4o?

Sam Altman, in a recent podcast, had said that he is bored of ChatGPT 4 and hinted that something new might be around the corner. It seems like he was talking about Chat GPT-4o all the while.

Talking about the tool, OpenAI said it’s better than any existing AI model the world has seen so far. Here’s what’s new in it:

  • Improved human touch – What makes it so special is its seamless communication skills that are as natural as humans. This means you can have back-and-forth conversations without waiting for the tool to finish a statement and it can generate more human-like voices and can even respond with human-like banter.
  • Languages – ChatGPT now supports 50 languages across signup, login, user settings, and more. Some languages include Arabic, Chinese, Greek, Japanese, Lithuanian, Portuguese, and Spanish. I also found some regional Indian languages such as Marathi, Punjabi, Bengali, Gujarati, and Kannada—an impressive feat.
  • Photo chats – You can chat about the photos you take. For example, if you’re at a restaurant where the menu is in a different language, you can take a photo, ask GPT to translate it, and then chat about the recipe’s history and cultural significance.
  • File uploads – You can upload files to the platform and ask it to summarize, analyze, or rewrite them. You can also ask ChatGPT to analyze these files. The model can also present the data in a new format, generate insights, or create charts using the information.
  • Web searches – You can get answers both from the chatbot and from the web. This means for questions that the tool can’t answer itself, it will create a keyword search based on your prompt, enter it into a search engine, and retrieve relevant results.
  • Custom GPT – You can also create your own custom versions of ChatGPT, and that too, without any coding.
  • GPT memory – Last but not least, ChatGPT will now have a memory. It’ll remember the conversations you make with it so that next time you won’t have to start from scratch. This will allow it to have a personalized chat with users, just like you have with a real human being on WhatsApp or Instagram.

Note: Although voice conversations were available on ChatGPT at launch, GPT-4o’s new audio and video capabilities have made it more advanced.

You can now brainstorm ideas together, prepare for an interview, or simply discuss things by simply tapping on the “headphone” icon at the bottom of the screen.

What Else is New?

Apart from GPT-4o, the company also announced some platform-wide updates for ChatGPT in general.

New design – First things first, the tool will be getting a new design that’s supposed to be easier to use and more conversational. You’ll notice an entirely new layout for the home screen, messaging board, and others.

ChatGPT MacOS

App for MacOS – OpenAI is also rolling out a new ChatGPT desktop app for macOS, available to both free and paid users. This app will seamlessly integrate with whatever you do on your device.

For example, you can take a screenshot of your whole laptop screen and discuss its contents directly on the app. Plus, you can access it anytime with a simple keyboard shortcut (Option + Space).

The macOS app will be made available first to Plus users and then to the rest of the users in the coming weeks. The company also announced that it’s planning to create a similar app for Windows users soon.

Concluding Thoughts

With the launch of an array of new and updated features, ChatGPT has stamped its authority over the AI market. With competition intensifying from peers like Google’s Gemini, this latest release takes OpenAI to a whole new level.

This is also ChatGPT’s first major release since the launch of ‘Sora’ text-to-video AI tool. Although the tool worked seamlessly, it drew a lot of flak and criticism—users questioned the need for such a tool and the tremendous potential for its misuse.

OpenAI seems to have played it safe this time, launching updates that are on expected lines. It remains to be seen how these features work out in practical use. Stay tuned for more.

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO.

Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 GameStop Shares Shoot up as ‘Roaring Kitty’ Returns – Is the Meme Stock Frenzy Back?
2 Whale Makes 253% Gains on Meme Coin Presale, WienerAI Tops $1.79M & Is Following Suit
3 UK’s TV Giant, ITV, Blames Hollywood Strikes for Decreased Revenue
4 OpenAI Introduces GPT-4o, a New (And Free) AI Model to Make ChatGPT Smarter
5 Tether CTO Criticizes Ripple CEO Over Recent Comments On USDT

Latest News

Roaring Kitty’s Return Shoots up GameStop Shares - But the Real Reason for the Rise Is Something Else
News

GameStop Shares Shoot up as ‘Roaring Kitty’ Returns – Is the Meme Stock Frenzy Back?

Krishi Chowdhary
Whale Makes 253% Gains on Meme Coin Presale, WienerAI Tops $1.79M & Is Following Suit
Crypto News

Whale Makes 253% Gains on Meme Coin Presale, WienerAI Tops $1.79M & Is Following Suit

Alex Popa

Yesterday, a whale sold 5.4M $SLOTH for 1,500 $SOL, a 253% profit. The initial purchase was less than a month ago, and Slothana became public on May 1 on Raydium....

ITV-logo
Streaming News & Events

UK’s TV Giant, ITV, Blames Hollywood Strikes for Decreased Revenue

Naveed Iqbal

Hollywood Strikes have been the hottest topic in the streaming industry since 2023. Although we are through the first quarter of 2024, content-maker companies such as ITV still bear its...

Tether CTO Criticizes Ripple CEO Over Recent Comments On USDT
Crypto News

Tether CTO Criticizes Ripple CEO Over Recent Comments On USDT

Rida Fatima
Expert Predicts Timeline for XRP to Break its Seven-Year Symmetrical Triangle Pattern
Crypto News

Expert Predicts Timeline for XRP to Break its Seven-Year Symmetrical Triangle Pattern

Rida Fatima
El Salvador Introduces $360 Million PoR Website to Monitor Bitcoin Treasury
Crypto News

El Salvador Introduces $360 Million PoR Website to Monitor Bitcoin Treasury

Rida Fatima
Pepe (PEPE) Price Chart Signals a Potential Shift: Will PEPE Surge?
Crypto News

Pepe (PEPE) Price Chart Signals a Potential Shift: Will PEPE Surge?

Rida Fatima

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.