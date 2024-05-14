OpenAI Introduces GPT-4o, a New (And Free) AI Model to Make ChatGPT Smarter

OpenAI has launched ChatGPT-4o, the newest version of its flagship product.

OpenAI has launched ChatGPT-4o, the newest version of its flagship product. It’ll be available for free as well—just that the number of messages you can send for free will be limited.

It’ll be available for free as well—just that the number of messages you can send for free will be limited. ChatGPT is also getting a fresh new design alongside other interesting additions.

On Monday (May 13), OpenAI launched a new AI model called ‘GPT-4o’ that carries the intelligence of Chat GPT-4 but is much faster. The best part is it will be available to users on the free OpenAI plan as well.

This announcement comes after Sam Altman clarified last week that OpenAI is not working on an AI search engine but rather on ChatGPT and GPT-4 updates.

Let’s start by discussing the name. The “o” in GPT4o stands for omni. This means it brings together voice, text, and image into a single model, making it faster than the previous models.

According to OpenAI, GPT-4o is 2x faster than its predecessors.

GPT-4o will first be rolled out to Plus and Team users and then to Enterprise users in the near future. Although it’ll be available for free, that will come with a limit—and once that limit is reached, the tool will automatically switch back to GPT-3.5.

The company hasn’t revealed what this limit is going to be, but it added that the chat limit for Plus users will be at least 5x more than free users. Moreover, Teams and Enterprise users will have even higher limits.

What’s New in Chat GPT-4o?

Sam Altman, in a recent podcast, had said that he is bored of ChatGPT 4 and hinted that something new might be around the corner. It seems like he was talking about Chat GPT-4o all the while.

Talking about the tool, OpenAI said it’s better than any existing AI model the world has seen so far. Here’s what’s new in it:

Improved human touch – What makes it so special is its seamless communication skills that are as natural as humans. This means you can have back-and-forth conversations without waiting for the tool to finish a statement and it can generate more human-like voices and can even respond with human-like banter. Languages – ChatGPT now supports 50 languages across signup, login, user settings, and more. Some languages include Arabic, Chinese, Greek, Japanese, Lithuanian, Portuguese, and Spanish. I also found some regional Indian languages such as Marathi, Punjabi, Bengali, Gujarati, and Kannada—an impressive feat. Photo chats – You can chat about the photos you take. For example, if you’re at a restaurant where the menu is in a different language, you can take a photo, ask GPT to translate it, and then chat about the recipe’s history and cultural significance. File uploads – You can upload files to the platform and ask it to summarize, analyze, or rewrite them. You can also ask ChatGPT to analyze these files. The model can also present the data in a new format, generate insights, or create charts using the information. Web searches – You can get answers both from the chatbot and from the web. This means for questions that the tool can’t answer itself, it will create a keyword search based on your prompt, enter it into a search engine, and retrieve relevant results. Custom GPT – You can also create your own custom versions of ChatGPT, and that too, without any coding. GPT memory – Last but not least, ChatGPT will now have a memory. It’ll remember the conversations you make with it so that next time you won’t have to start from scratch. This will allow it to have a personalized chat with users, just like you have with a real human being on WhatsApp or Instagram.

Note: Although voice conversations were available on ChatGPT at launch, GPT-4o’s new audio and video capabilities have made it more advanced.

You can now brainstorm ideas together, prepare for an interview, or simply discuss things by simply tapping on the “headphone” icon at the bottom of the screen.

What Else is New?

Apart from GPT-4o, the company also announced some platform-wide updates for ChatGPT in general.

New design – First things first, the tool will be getting a new design that’s supposed to be easier to use and more conversational. You’ll notice an entirely new layout for the home screen, messaging board, and others.

App for MacOS – OpenAI is also rolling out a new ChatGPT desktop app for macOS, available to both free and paid users. This app will seamlessly integrate with whatever you do on your device.

For example, you can take a screenshot of your whole laptop screen and discuss its contents directly on the app. Plus, you can access it anytime with a simple keyboard shortcut (Option + Space).

The macOS app will be made available first to Plus users and then to the rest of the users in the coming weeks. The company also announced that it’s planning to create a similar app for Windows users soon.

Concluding Thoughts

With the launch of an array of new and updated features, ChatGPT has stamped its authority over the AI market. With competition intensifying from peers like Google’s Gemini, this latest release takes OpenAI to a whole new level.

This is also ChatGPT’s first major release since the launch of ‘Sora’ text-to-video AI tool. Although the tool worked seamlessly, it drew a lot of flak and criticism—users questioned the need for such a tool and the tremendous potential for its misuse.

OpenAI seems to have played it safe this time, launching updates that are on expected lines. It remains to be seen how these features work out in practical use. Stay tuned for more.