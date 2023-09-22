Countries
OpenAI Introduces DALL-E 3 to Bridge the Gap Between Text and Image Generation
Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
In yet another advancement in generative AI, OpenAI has developed an upgraded version of DALL-E, its text-to-image generation tool. The latest version, DALL-E 3, uses ChatGPT to bypass the complex prompt-writing process.

This significantly streamlines the process of providing a detailed prompt for generating accurate images, further simplifying the interactive process between AI and humans.

The emerging field of prompt engineering has gained popularity as users often lack the creative outlook to describe the desired images through prompts.

Even DALL-E depends on these prompts, which are textual descriptions of the images. OpenAI has launched this updated version, considering the challenges that users are facing while crafting accurate prompts.

Now, subscribers with access to ChatGPT Plus and ChatGPT Enterprise, the premium plans of the generative AI tool, can request it to refine their prompts through ordinary conversations. The results would be available directly in the chatbot.

Interestingly, ChatGPT is capable of refining prompts and modifying them to just a few words. This would provide the DALL-E 3 model with additional guidance.

OpenAI Makes Further Improvements In DALL-E 3

Apart from integrating DALL-E 3 with ChatGPT, OpenAI has also made significant improvements in its image-generation tool in terms of prompt accuracy and image quality.

Particularly, DALL-E is now more competent in reading longer prompts. It can also handle content that image-generating models have found challenging all these months.

DALL-E 3 has also been incorporated with new mechanisms to reduce biases caused by its algorithms to enhance safety. For instance, the updated version rejects requests to generate images replicating the style of public figures or living artists. Also, artists have the option of opting out of having their artwork used to train future models.

OpenAI didn’t specify whether or not it would release a free web tool similar to its approach with DALL-E 2 and the original DALL-E model.

This change comes at a time when OpenAI and some other generative AI developer face allegations of using copyrighted materials for training their models.

The announcement of DALL-E 3 also coincides with rising competition in the world of generative AI, particularly those specializing in image synthesis.

OpenAI rivals like Stability AI and Midjourney are consistently fine-tuning their image-generation models. This puts OpenAI under further pressure to try and emerge at the forefront of this innovative technology.

As OpenAI rolls out DALL-E 3, the advanced features will be available to premium ChatGPT users from October onwards. Next, the company would make these features accessible to research labs and API customers.

The inception of DALL-E 3 is yet another milestone in the ongoing AI race. Companies spearheading generative AI technology are striving to bridge the gap between visual and text content creation.

