OpenAI Introduces Monetization for GPT Creators Through New Marketplace

The artificial intelligence (AI) company behind ChatGPT, OpenAI, has announced plans to allow creators to monetize their customized generative pre-trained transformer (GPT) systems.

This monetization will take place through OpenAI’s newly launched GPT Store marketplace, where creators can share their personalized GPT applications.

GPT Store Marketplace Provides Venue for Sharing Customized AIs

The GPT Store acts as a marketplace within the ChatGPT site for users to discover and build specialized GPTs for various tasks. GPTs in the store are organized into sections like Dall-E for image generation, writing for text refinement, productivity for efficiency, and research and analysis for information interpretation.

The store also includes programming for coding assistance, education for exploring concepts, and lifestyle recommendations on topics like travel and food.

For instance, the Dall-E section focuses on creating images from ideas, the writing section refines text, productivity enhances efficiency, and research and analysis GPTs aid in information interpretation.

The diversity of applications reflects the versatility of GPTs in addressing various domains, from education to lifestyle. OpenAI revealed that the store will initially only be available to users on paid ChatGPT plans when it launches in Q1 2024.

The company first announced plans for the GPT Store at its inaugural developer conference in November 2023, with an original target launch in late 2023. The company cited wanting more time to improve GPT offerings based on early user feedback.

The delay coincided with OpenAI’s unexpected removal and reinstatement of CEO Sam Altman in December over employee concerns.

This shakeup in leadership may have also contributed to pushing back the GPT Store release. In the announcement, OpenAI outlined that it will introduce a revenue-sharing model for GPT creators in the store. US-based builders will earn payouts based on user engagement with their customized GPTs.

This monetization plan provides an avenue for GPT developers to profit from their AI creations through the marketplace model. By incentivizing creators, OpenAI aims to expand the selection of personalized GPT applications available.

ChatGPT Team Tailored for Enterprise Clients

In another development, OpenAI announced the launch of ChatGPT Team on January 10, 2023. ChatGPT Team is a paid enterprise version of ChatGPT that segregates company data for privacy.

Priced at $25 to $30 per user monthly, the ChatGPT Team provides businesses with private usage and ensures the confidentiality of sensitive information.

The product is tailored to meet the AI needs of corporate clients. Overall, OpenAI’s moves to monetize its AI through the GPT Store and offer an enterprise product signify its strategy to capitalize on ChatGPT’s viral success.

As the adoption of generative AI grows, the company is positioning itself at the forefront with innovative monetization models and new product offerings.