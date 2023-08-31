OpenAI Is Set to Make Over $1 Billion Revenue in One Year

OpenAI, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) research company based in the United States, is set to generate explosive revenue within the next 12 months.

Remarkably, the current AI frenzy increased Microsoft’s revenue-generating capacity. The firm now makes an extra $52 million every month above the income generated last year, representing a whopping 185% increment per month.

ChatGPT Contributes to OpenAI’s More Than $1 Billion Revenue Forecast

OpenAI is the research lab on cutting-edge AI technology that owns ChatGPT. A Bloomberg report on August 30 revealed that it is set to make over $1 billion in revenue within 12 months.

The astounding revenue forecast is based on the company’s sales of computing capacity and AI software to developers and enterprises. Earlier, ChatGPT alone was projected to generate a revenue of $200 million in the Year 2023.

ChatGPT is an AI-powered chatbot with the capacity to generate self-poets and prose and can answer questions across various sectors. Its functionality garnered impressive attention from investors in Silicon Valley as they see ChatGPT’s capability with high potential for remarkable growth in the tech industry.

However, ChartGPT is not the only source of revenue for OpenAI. Reports show that the AI laboratory also makes money through partnerships and the sale of API access to firms and developers for its AI models.

One of its partnership deals with Microsoft gave the firm more than $10 billion in January 2023. Also, Microsoft has benefitted from the success of AI, as the tech company only made $28 million in revenue last Year. But aided by AI, the firm started hitting a monthly income of $80 million.

British Officials Warns Organizations on AI’s Cyber Risks

Despite its benefits in scaling up revenue for most companies, AI technology poses some risks to humanity. Reports reveal that British officials alerted various organizations and businesses on the risk of integrating generative AI chatbots into their systems.

The officials noted that recent research proved that chatbots can be tricked into exhibiting hurtful acts, pointing fingers at the Large Language Models (LLMs) and software products in the beta phase.

Following the emergence of AI, most tech firms use the technology to develop chatbots for enhanced communications between businesses and customers.

Also, AI technology is used to obtain internet search results and perform other tasks. These have helped to increase AI’s visibility and adoption.

According to reports, Britain’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) shared that there is a high risk in integrating these language models into organizational or enterprises’ business systems.

The report emerged after some researchers and academics explored the vulnerability within the Artificial Intelligence ecosystem. The NCSC noted that these researchers have always disrupted chatbots’ normal processes by manipulating them with corrupt commands.

Capitalizing on this, NCSC strictly warns that organizations and firms should apply caution while integrating LLMs and products of its kind into important elements of their systems.

Additionally, companies should not give AI the ability to execute transactions on behalf of customers.