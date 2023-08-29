Countries
OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Enterprise to Strengthen Business AI
Krishi Chowdhary
In a strategic move to address the increasing demand for AI-powered solutions in the business world, OpenAI has introduced ChatGPT Enterprise, a specialized version of its popular AI tool.

This is a part of the ongoing efforts of OpenAI to monetize its innovative technology, fulfilling the unique needs of corporate clients.

The Enterprise version of ChatGPT closely resembles the features of its consumer counterpart. This version is capable of executing tasks like code debugging, writing essays, or drafting emails.

However, ChatGPT Enterprise goes a step further with its enterprise-grade privacy and functionalities like data analysis.

We believe AI can assist and elevate every aspect of our working lives and make teams more creative and productive. While we aren’t disclosing pricing, it’ll be dependent on each company’s usage and use cases.OpenAI

The company has stressed that this product is customized to meet the needs of organizations, tailoring the AI for businesses. The announcement highlights the commitment of OpenAI to strengthen efficiency and creativity in the workplace by leveraging AI.

Important Features in ChatGPT Enterprise Version

The Enterprise Version of ChatGPT introduces several crucial features that would streamline creativity in corporate environments. ChatGPT Enterprise comes with an administrative console that empowers organizations to manage and oversee how employees use the solution.

ChatGPT Enterprise is powered by GPT-4, ensuring better speeds.

The new version brings provisions like single sign-on integration, domain verification, and a dashboard with usage statistics to the table.

The new platform also has shareable conversation templates that can significantly enhance efficiency. This allows employees to construct internal processes using the features of the AI tool. Besides, businesses can further create customized solutions by using the API platform of OpenAI.

An outstanding feature of ChatGPT Enterprise is its unrestricted access to Advanced Data Analysis, previously known as Code Interpreter. So far, this feature is exclusively available to ChatGPT Plus subscribers.

It empowers the tool with the ability to analyze data, generate insights, solve mathematical problems, and even draw insights from uploaded files.

This version also extends the context window to a substantial 32,000 tokens. This ensures a more comprehensive understanding and retention of the context of the ongoing conversations.

OpenAI Addresses Data Security And Privacy Concerns For Businesses

Addressing critical concerns of data security and privacy, OpenAI has reassured potential users that ChatGPT Enterprise would operate with encrypted conversations.

The company has taken a firm stance as it committed not to train models on business data on its platform, making sure that sensitive information remains confidential.

OpenAI’s decision to introduce the Enterprise version aligns with its strategy to generate revenue from its investments in technology. The company aims to increase its revenue from $30 million in 2022 to $200 million in 2023 and subsequently to $1 billion in 2024.

The new features strategically poise OpenAI to compete with Microsoft’s Bing Chat Enterprise, offering similar security and customization features.

OpenAI has further plans for ChatGPT Enterprise, including specialized versions for smaller teams, better data analysis features, and tools for executing particular business activities.

Although the launch of the Enterprise version of ChatGPT sounds exciting, some industry experts are doubtful about its popularity. Similarweb, an analytics company, reveals that the global traffic and usage time of ChatGPT declined by 9.7% and 8.5%, respectively, from May to June.

This decline has been caused by various factors like seasonal changes in usage patterns and the launch of mobile apps.

