OpenAI Launches Its Own App Store to Let Users Build and Monetize Their GPTs

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
OpenAI Launches Its Own App Store to Let Users Build GPTs

Almost a year after OpenAI rolled out ChatGPT, the company now has an app store called the GPT store that would enable users to build their own versions of ChatGPT. In the coming weeks, AI agents known as GPTs will be available on the app store.

Besides using these AI agents to create customized GPTs for productivity and fun, users can even put their own GPTs up for sale in the GPT store.

Since launching ChatGPT, people have been asking for ways to customize ChatGPT to fit specific ways that they use it.OpenAI

It’s worth noting that creating custom AI agents on the GPT platform is a no-code process, which means anyone with access to the GPT store can build their own GPTs.

The Customizable GPTs to Have Access to the Web, DALL-E, and Code Interpreter

OpenAI announced that each GPT can be allowed to browse the web, thus accessing the latest information. Additionally, they can also be granted access to OpenAI’s AI image generator DALL-E and Code Interpreter, allowing them to generate images and write and execute software.

The builder interface features a “knowledge” section, which users can use to upload custom data for their GPTs.

OpenAI also announced a new feature called “Actions”, which would allow users to connect their GPTs to external services like Zapier and Canva to access databases, emails, and other information.

With the introduction of such custom AIs, OpenAI is now in active competition against other AI bot platforms. The company’s key rivals include Character.AI and Meta, which launched dozens of AI personas on Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

It’s worth noting that, unlike its rivals, OpenAI’s GPT-building platform focuses more on utility than getting bots to replicate human behavior. However, users are free to use customizable AI agents to develop human-like GPTs.

GPT Creators to Get a Share of Revenues

Like many features introduced by OpenAI, the GPT store will be locked behind a paywall. Only ChatGPT Plus Subscribers and OpenAI Enterprise customers can access the AI agents, and the latter will be restricted to using them for building internal-only GPTs for their employees.

The good news, though, is that while it’s a paid feature, users can also monetize their personal GPTs via OpenAI’s store. However, only creators with verified identities will be allowed to publish custom AI agents on the platform.

While the company is yet to reveal how exactly the GPT store will look or work, OpenAI assured that creators will eventually be paid based on how much their GPTs are used.

“We’re going to pay people who make the most used and most useful GPTs with a portion of our revenue”, said OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, adding that the company will be sharing more information soon.

It is unclear if OpenAI will allow creators to charge users directly for their GPTs or if the monetization will be restricted strictly to revenue sharing. When asked about it, Altman said that he expects the strategy to evolve considerably.

While it will initially start with a simple revenue-sharing policy, OpenAI might introduce a feature to let users subscribe to individual GPTs in the future.

